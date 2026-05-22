Spotted on Bella Hadid on a Boat: The It-Girl Swimsuit of 2026

You know it's almost summer when the photos of models on yachts in Europe start to pop up. And given that many famous models have descended upon the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival in recent days, that time is now. Cannes regular (and yacht regular) Bella Hadid is one of them. Hadid was photographed on a sunny day in the French Riviera this week, bravely preparing to jump off the aforementioned boat and into the sea. And she looked very chic doing so in her Prada swimsuit.
Luxury swimwear with logos and signature prints has become one of the most highly coveted categories of the summer season, with Prada being among the top of the most-coveted heap. Hadid's particular one-piece included many current swimsuit trends, including contrast straps, preppy stripes, an open tie-back, and, of course, that Prada triangle logo.
Not surprisingly, Hadid's buzzy suit is already selling out, so if you're in the market for an investment-worthy swimwear purchase this summer, you might want to jump on this one. (Bonus: It also comes in black.) With that, keep scrolling to see Bella on a boat and shop her Prada One-Piece Interlock Jersey Swimsuit, along with more excellent Prada swimwear options.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.