It feels as though summer is right around the corner—longer evenings, lighter mornings, and that shift in the air where everything starts to feel a little brighter, a little more optimistic. The weather is finally warming up, coats are being swapped for lighter layers, and I have that annual urge to refresh everything from my wardrobes to my skincare routine.
I’ve just booked a summer trip to Malta in July, and ever since confirming the dates, my mind has been firmly in holiday mode. Sun-drenched days by the sea, golden-hour dinners and that carefree holiday feeling are already inspiring me—and naturally, I’ve started thinking about what my summer holiday manicure (and pedicure) will look like. After all, nothing pulls a look together quite like a fresh set of nails that feel perfectly in tune with the season, whether with a bright nail colour or some summer nail art.
This year, I’ve already been saving plenty of inspiration, and I’ve compiled a gallery of ideas that capture everything I’m loving right now—from playful patterns to soft, sun-washed shades and bold, statement summer colours that feel made for a holiday. There’s something so fun about choosing nails that reflect the mood of your trip before you’ve even packed your suitcase.
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According to nail artist Ashleigh Bamber, this season is all about balancing trend-led details with timeless summer favourites. She explains, “butter yellow and polka dots are really big this year,” adding that they feel fresh, fun, and slightly nostalgic. However, she also notes that classic summer shades are not going anywhere: “ombré nails and bright shades like coral and orange are always popular every year,” proving that some holiday nail looks truly do stand the test of time.
Whether you’re heading somewhere tropical or simply soaking up sunshine closer to home, summer nails are one of the easiest ways to tap into that holiday feeling early. Scroll on for all the ideas you could need to take to the salon.
Summer Holiday Nail Ideas 2026
1. Starfish Nail Art
A playful, beach-inspired design that instantly channels holiday energy, perfect for seaside escapes. The starfish detail adds a fun, textured twist to classic summer nails.
2. Tropical Colours
Bold, sun-soaked shades inspired by lush islands and warm-weather getaways. I wore this design for a trip to Mexico earlier in the year.
3. Polka Dots
A nostalgic yet trend-led print that feels fresh and playful for summer 2026. Whether subtle or bold, polka dots add instant personality to any manicure.
4. Embellished French Tips
A modern take on the classic French, elevated with gems, pearls or metallic accents like these, it’s an easy way to make a simple set feel holiday-ready.
5. Tropical Tips
This fun twist on French nails, swaps traditional white for bright, tropical shades. Perfect for adding a pop of colour while keeping things chic.
6. Sunset Ombré
A dreamy blend of warm tones that mimic golden-hour skies. This soft gradient is perfect for matching that end-of-day holiday glow.
7. Hot Pink
This bold, high-impact shade feels made for summer skin and sunshine. It’s a timeless statement colour that never goes unnoticed.
8. Nail Art Mix
A playful mix of motifs that feels fun, creative, and perfect for holiday nail art. The contrasting details give a unique, personalised finish.
9. Chrome Glaze
A sleek, reflective finish that adds instant modern edge to summer nails. In this peachy hue it catches the light beautifully for a high-shine, futuristic feel.
10. Tie-Dye Ombré
A soft swirl of blended colour that feels relaxed, fun, and holiday-perfect. It’s a laid-back take on bold summer nail art.
11. Pale Floral
Delicate floral detailing on a soft base for an understated summer look. Perfect for those who prefer something feminine and minimal.
12. Minimal Floral
Simple, subtle floral accents that add just a hint of detail. It’s an effortless way to nod to summer without going too bold.
13. Bright Nail Art
A mix of vivid colours and playful designs that embody peak summer energy. This is all about having fun with your manicure.
14. Sea Blue
This bright, ocean-inspired shade instantly feels cool and refreshing. Perfect for channeling coastal holidays and pool days.
15. Nail Art French Tips
A classic base elevated with small decorative details for a modern twist. It keeps things clean while still feeling creative.
16. Summer Tie-Dye
This vibrant blend of seasonal shades blends together for an eye-catching finish. It feels fun, expressive and perfect for holiday season.
17. Butter Yellow Tips
This soft pastel twist on the French manicure feels fresh and bang on-trend for summer 2026. It’s subtle, sunny and incredibly wearable.
18. Coral Nails
This classic warm, flattering shade screams summer holidays. It’s one of those timeless colours that works on every skin tone.
19. Coral Ombré
A soft gradient of coral tones that looks sun-kissed and effortless. It’s perfect for a subtle but impactful holiday manicure.
20. Micro French Tips
This delicate update on the classic French feels clean and modern. The ultra-fine line keeps things minimal and chic.
21. Neon Contrast
Bold, playful mismatch embraces summer energy—this contrast makes it feel fun, fearless and festival-ready.
22. Burnt Orange
Rich, burnt shades of orange instantly make me feel warm, glowing, and sun-drenched. This is a sophisticated take on bright summer colour.
23. Lilac Ombré
Soft, dreamy gradients feel light, fresh and slightly whimsical. Perfect for a more delicate take on summer nails.
24. Dotted Daisies
A cute, retro-inspired floral that adds instant charm to any set. It’s playful without feeling overdone.
25. Orange French Tip
A citrus twist on the classic French manicure that feels fresh and energetic. It’s a simple way to embrace bold colour.