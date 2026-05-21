Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Bikini Style That's Trending Everywhere From Comporta to Costa Rica

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Hailey Bieber wears a bikini by Calzedonia
(Image credit: Calzedonia)

If you don't have a beach trip booked or a pool party on your calendar, I apologize on behalf of my fellow Who What Wear editors for subjecting you to a deluge of swimwear content. Just today, for example, we published our Lila Moss photoshoot filled with bathing suits and reported on Millie Bobby Brown's unexpected bikini accessory. Now, Hailey Bieber has entered the conversation.

As of today, Bieber has a new role to add to her résumé: digital brand ambassador for Calzedonia. One of her bikinis by the brand features contrast piping, a chic swimwear trend I've noticed on cool women worldwide, from Alyssa Coscarelli in Costa Rica to Sara Walker in Comporta. Given Bieber's impressive fan base, I have a feeling she'll make the Calzedonia Triangle Swimsuit Top ($65) and Thong Swimsuit Bottoms ($40) sell out in no time. Scroll down to see and shop Bieber's new campaign.

Hailey Bieber for Calzedonia - YouTube Hailey Bieber for Calzedonia - YouTube
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Shop Hailey Bieber's Exact Swimsuit

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.