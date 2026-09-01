Not Quite Summer, Not Quite Autumn—These Are September's 6 Chicest Nail Colours to Try

September is the ultimate in-between month in both fashion and beauty—not quite summer and not yet autumn—which can make choosing a transitional nail colour tricky. Fortunately, this year's September nail trends offer plenty of middle ground. “September is always an interesting month for nails because we're transitioning from summer into autumn, so clients tend to want colours that feel richer without going completely dark,” says nail artist Ashleigh Bamber. “I think we're going to see a lot of glossy finishes and saturated shades that still have a bit of brightness to them.”
And she isn't wrong. From gemstone-inspired jewel tones and deep, almost-black cherry to unexpected pops of sunny yellow and juicy peach, this month's standout shades are anything but one-note. “There’s definitely a move towards colours that feel really unique and intentional,” Bamber says. “Whether that’s a rich chocolate brown or a bold yellow, people are being a little more adventurous with colour whilst still keeping the overall manicure polished.” Below, I've rounded up the six September nail colours that I predict will be everywhere this month.
1. Jewel Tones
Think emerald green, sapphire blue, amethyst purple and rich ruby red—colours that feel saturated and expensive without automatically reading as festive. “Jewel tones are such a great way to add depth to your manicure,” says Bamber. “They feel bold, but because they're inspired by colours you'd naturally see in nature, they still look really sophisticated.” Keep things simple with one shade across every nail, or lean into the trend with a subtle magnetic or high-shine finish to really bring out the dimension.
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An edit of metallics and glitter shades for bringing a little gemstone-inspired sparkle to your September manicure.
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This rich, shimmering green-blue catches the light beautifully and makes jewel-tone nails feel instantly more luxurious.
2. Deep Cherry
A classic red manicure will never go out of style, but September is the ideal time to take things a little darker. Deep cherry sits somewhere between a true red and a rich burgundy, making it a particularly good option if you're not quite ready to go full wine or oxblood. “I love deep cherry because it can look almost black in some lights and then reveals that beautiful red tone,” says Bamber. The key is to keep the finish incredibly glossy, which gives the shade that almost lacquered, glass-like effect. Wear it on short, neat nails for something timeless, or on an almond shape for a slightly more dramatic look.
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Nail Polish in Dark Pansy
This deep, vampy shade sits somewhere between rich cherry and classic burgundy for an effortlessly chic autumn manicure.
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Two glossy, deep cherry shades in one set—one glossy and one shimmer—perfect for experimenting with this season's darker take on cherry red.
3. Sunny Yellow
Yellow may not be the first colour that comes to mind when you think of September, but I think it's the perfect nod to the end of summer. Rather than the softer butter and pastel shades that dominated earlier in the year, think brighter, sunnier yellows that feel like one last hit of warm-weather optimism. “September doesn't have to mean putting away every bright colour you own,” says Bamber. “A sunny yellow can look so good at this time of year, especially when paired with a really glossy finish.” If a full yellow manicure feels like a little too much, try it as a French tip or incorporate it into a simple nail-art design.
OPI
Nail Polish in It's Always Stunny
This vibrant, sunshine-yellow polish brings a welcome dose of brightness to September nails.
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Nail Polish in Mimosa
Inspired by a mimosa, this cheerful yellow is perfect for carrying a little late-summer optimism into September.
4. Juicy Peach
Warmer than a traditional nude but softer than a bright orange, peach strikes exactly the right balance for this sometimes awkward in-between season. “Peach is one of those shades that can look really fresh and healthy on the nails,” says Bamber. “I think the key is choosing a slightly warmer, juicier tone rather than anything too pastel.” A sheer, glossy peach is particularly chic if you're after a low-maintenance manicure, while a more opaque version offers a subtle but still playful alternative to your usual neutral.
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A sheer, glass-like nude with a warm peachy quality for a barely-there manicure.
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A juicy peach shade with a glossy finish that gives a classic manicure a subtle hit of colour.
5. Chocolate Brown
Chocolate brown has already proved itself to be one of 2026's biggest nail colours, and I don't see that changing any time soon—in fact, I think it's perfect for autumn. And, as an added bonus, it works beautifully across every nail length and shape. “Chocolate brown is such an easy colour to wear because it still acts almost like a neutral,” says Bamber. “It looks great on its own, but you can also use it for French tips or pair it with a sheer base.” My preferred way to wear it? Short, rounded nails and an ultra-glossy top coat.
Nailberry
Nail Polish in Nuts About You
A creamy, toasted-nut brown with a high-gloss finish that makes the perfect elevated neutral for autumn.
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This warm, caramel-toned brown offers an easy, wearable take on one of the season's chicest nail colours.
6. Khaki Green
If bright summer greens feel a little too playful for September but you're not quite ready for a deep forest shade, khaki is the answer. Earthy, muted, and surprisingly versatile, it brings something a little different to the usual rotation of reds, browns and berry tones. “Khaki green is a really nice transitional shade because it has that earthy autumn feel without being too dark,” says Bamber. “It also looks amazing with a shimmer finish, which keeps it feeling modern.”
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Nail Polish in Khaki
An earthy khaki that feels understated and sophisticated, making it an easy alternative to the usual autumnal browns.
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With a glossy, full-coverage finish, this muted khaki green allows for September manicures with a subtle take on colour.
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Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.