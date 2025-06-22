If there’s one summer nail trend that's having an unexpected main-character moment right now, it’s orange. Once reserved for an occasional summer pedicure or bold festival looks, this vibrant hue has made a triumphant return—this time, on the fingertips of fashion insiders and editors as a key trend. Whether it's burnt orange, a soft peach French or a juicy neon pop of tangerine, orange nails are everywhere I look right now.

The appeal lies in orange’s surprising versatility. It’s the shade that flatters every skin tone, pairs effortlessly with both neutrals and brights in your wardrobe and feels a little more exciting than red nails. It looks chic as a single block colour, but is a fun shade to experiment with if you're considering nail art as well. Of course, orange nail designs lend themselves well as spring and summer nail shades, but even burnt orange tones are perfect as you head into autumn, too.



Ahead, I'm sharing the orange nail designs that I've been saving for my next salon visit—from subtle ombré nails to glazed citrus tips, you’ll want to screenshot them all.

Orange Nail Designs

1. Orange Chrome

Chrome nails aren't going anywhere, and this orange chrome version is just perfect for a summer holiday.

2. Orange Micro French Tips

Colourful French tips are always a fun choice, but they look particularly great in orange as a micro French for summer.

3. Orange Flowers

3D nail art is having a moment, and how pretty are these orange flowers?

4. Terracotta Nails

If you want an orange nail design for Autumn/Winter, or are craving a colour that isn't too bright, then terracotta is the perfect shade.

5. Bright Orange

Hermès Nail Enamel in Orange Boîte (£46) might just be the perfect bright orange nail colour.

6. Neon Orange French Tips

French tips are a great way to experiment with bright and neon shades of orange.

7. Reverse Pastel Orange French Manicure

The prettiest pastel orange reverse French mani.

8. Orange Watercolour Nails

How beautiful are the colours in this orange watercolour nail design?

9. Orange Ombré

Orange makes a great accent colour in an French ombré.

10. Short Orange French Tips

Short nails with an orange French tip look so chic.

11. Orange Jelly

This orange jelly mani with a blue French tip is just so much fun.

12. Orange Sorbet

The sorbet shade of this manicure is almost good enough to eat.

13. Orange Almond French

Almond nails + orange French tips? Just divine.

14. Blue and Orange Nail Art

If you're looking for summer nail inspo, then why not try blue and orange nail art? The two colours scream summer.

15. Coral Nails

Coral is a chic alternative to the brighter orange hues, too.

16. Neon Orange

How stunning is this neon orange hue? Perfect for summer.

17. Tortoiseshell Nail Art

Orange makes a great base for a brighter tortoiseshell mani too.

The Best Orange Nail Polishes