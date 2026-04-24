There’s a time and a place for my bold red manicures, and I’m always partial to a nude nail, but the truth is that I opt for French tips at the salon more often than not. Through ever-evolving nail trends and fleeting nail art fads, French tips remain a pared-back but elegant option that always leaves my nails looking put-together each and every time. However, with the upcoming summer season at the front of my mind, I'm on the hunt for some slightly more elevated manicure options to take with me for my salon visit of the season. And after a quick scroll on Instagram, I couldn’t help but to notice a fresh twist on the classic white French-tip design that's feels as equally classic as it is chic. Enter the matcha French-tip nail trend.
What Are Matcha French-Tip Nails?
True to their name, matcha French-tips are defined by their soft sage green tips on a neutral base. Opting for this milky light green colour is a great way to elevate your summer manicure; however, the versatile shade is also ideal for those of us who usually prefer a more pared-back look by offering a much softer contrast against the neutral base than bolder-coloured tips. As someone who tends to opt for very minimal nails, I'm unlikely to paint a shade like green all over my nails, but there's something about this hue being used as a refined accent at the top of the nail that looks extremely elegant, and most importantly, feels wearable.
The matcha-tip nail trend is the perfect summer manicure for anyone looking for a fresh take on their classic French nails, whilst still wanting to look refined and put together. Keep scrolling for matcha French tip nail inspiration, then browse the products you’ll need to re-create the look at home.
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Matcha French-Tip Nail Inspiration
Elevated enough to feel fresh for 2026, but pared-back enough to feel timeless.
These might just be my summer holiday nails.
For those who love a statement mani, you can also incorporate the colour trend into more complex nail-art designs.
Minimalists will love this subtler shade of sage green.
This bolder design is sure to earn you loads of compliments.