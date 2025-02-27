This Moody, Cool-Girl Scent Is Essentially the Fragrance Version of a French Bob
There are all kinds of fragrance profiles that perfume-lovers and beauty editors gravitate towards. Whether you prefer the aroma of sticky-sweet gourmand or a musky, unisex bouquet, scent is a uniquely individual sport—and yet I, a picky perfume purveyor (and everyone else who smells it on me), can’t stop fawning over this ultra-chic, fantasy-inducing fragrance. I know you’re dying for its name, so I’ll cut to the chase: It’s Diptyque Orphéon, à la its brand-new, repackaged, limited-edition collection.
You know when you see something effortlessly cool that swims around in your brain until it eventually influences your style choices? A midnight blue bag, a '70s-inspired wing, a sharply cut French bob? Take it from someone who’s tried it all—this moody scent from celebrity-loved Diptyque is the new instant “cool” factor, and everyone who’s caught a whiff of me this week would agree.
While this scent isn’t exactly new (it first debuted at the French parfumerie in 2021 to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary), I’d not yet experienced the intoxicating swirls of wood and sweet berries until I walked into a cloud of it at the pop-up Orphéon Jazz Club in New York City last week. One spritz had me hooked: base notes of polished wood (symbolic of the host’s table at the real-life Orphéon Bar that once reigned as a Parisian hotspot), tonka bean reminiscent of tobacco smoke trails, and an ever-so-light powdery finish that reminds me of a rouge touch-up in a dark, ritzy bathroom. A light sparkle of juniper berries danced along the top notes, adding a sliver of sweetness to the scent like the garnish in clinking gin martinis.
What at first struck me as a sultry date night scent soon underwent several rebrands as I reached for it day after day. It was somehow also a fabulous, clean work scent that felt sophisticated enough for the office. The profile felt fit for my weekend dinner plans, and the scent somehow plumed when I took a sip of wine with my girlfriends. (While it glows in the daytime, it certainly comes alive at night.)
All this to say—the dark, alluring, fantastical scent felt too much like a party perfume until I followed its call day and night, discovering its hidden identity of an everyday scent for the eclectic cool girl.
But let’s face it, Diptyque fragrances are no small expense. While you can snag the beautiful, royal blue perfume at its full size for $240, you can also head to checkout with a sleek 30 milliliter bottle for $105, which will still last even the biggest fragrance-head quite a while. (Take it from experience—one or two spritzes, especially on your clothes, will last well over a day.)
But that’s not where the limited-edition collection in this tantalizing scent ends. Keep scrolling for themed keepsakes, solid perfumes, body wash, and more that will make your atmosphere feel like Paris after dark.
Shop the Collection:
To transport your space back in time.
Turns out that when I said I wanted to bathe in this scent, I actually could.
A gift they’ll savor for years (and display on their bar cabinets).
Deliciously retro, this compact offers potent perfume with the lightest touch.
More Diptyque Scents I Love
Do Son Eau de Toilette isWho What Wear’s beauty director Erin Jahns’ top pick. Tuberose, orange blossom, and jasmine dance together in a flurry of florals.
Senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider favors the aquatic aroma of Lilyphéa, a sensorial reimagination of Claude Monet's Water Lilies series.
Fellow beauty editors gravitate toward this Grecian scent. Embodying the fragrance of a fig tree, this perfume is the essence of fig leaves, sap, and wood.
Cypress, myrtle, and sandalwood evoke the feeling of an ancient forest—an earthen scent sprinkled with sunlight.
Balanced between bright florals and spicy undertones, this luscious floral transports you to greener pastures.
Opening Image: @lefevrediary
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
