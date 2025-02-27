This Moody, Cool-Girl Scent Is Essentially the Fragrance Version of a French Bob

There are all kinds of fragrance profiles that perfume-lovers and beauty editors gravitate towards. Whether you prefer the aroma of sticky-sweet gourmand or a musky, unisex bouquet , scent is a uniquely individual sport—and yet I, a picky perfume purveyor (and everyone else who smells it on me), can’t stop fawning over this ultra-chic, fantasy-inducing fragrance. I know you’re dying for its name, so I’ll cut to the chase: It’s Diptyque Orphéon , à la its brand-new, repackaged, limited-edition collection .

You know when you see something effortlessly cool that swims around in your brain until it eventually influences your style choices? A midnight blue bag , a '70s-inspired wing , a sharply cut French bob ? Take it from someone who’s tried it all—this moody scent from celebrity-loved Diptyque is the new instant “cool” factor, and everyone who’s caught a whiff of me this week would agree.

Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum $240 SHOP NOW While this scent isn’t exactly new (it first debuted at the French parfumerie in 2021 to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary), I’d not yet experienced the intoxicating swirls of wood and sweet berries until I walked into a cloud of it at the pop-up Orphéon Jazz Club in New York City last week. One spritz had me hooked: base notes of polished wood (symbolic of the host’s table at the real-life Orphéon Bar that once reigned as a Parisian hotspot), tonka bean reminiscent of tobacco smoke trails, and an ever-so-light powdery finish that reminds me of a rouge touch-up in a dark, ritzy bathroom. A light sparkle of juniper berries danced along the top notes, adding a sliver of sweetness to the scent like the garnish in clinking gin martinis.

What at first struck me as a sultry date night scent soon underwent several rebrands as I reached for it day after day. It was somehow also a fabulous, clean work scent that felt sophisticated enough for the office. The profile felt fit for my weekend dinner plans, and the scent somehow plumed when I took a sip of wine with my girlfriends. (While it glows in the daytime, it certainly comes alive at night.)

All this to say—the dark, alluring, fantastical scent felt too much like a party perfume until I followed its call day and night, discovering its hidden identity of an everyday scent for the eclectic cool girl.

But let’s face it, Diptyque fragrances are no small expense. While you can snag the beautiful, royal blue perfume at its full size for $240, you can also head to checkout with a sleek 30 milliliter bottle for $105, which will still last even the biggest fragrance-head quite a while. (Take it from experience—one or two spritzes, especially on your clothes, will last well over a day.)

But that’s not where the limited-edition collection in this tantalizing scent ends. Keep scrolling for themed keepsakes, solid perfumes, body wash, and more that will make your atmosphere feel like Paris after dark.

Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum, 30 ML. $105

Diptyque Narguilé & Genévrier (Juniper) Set of Two Small Candles $92

Diptyque Cleansing Hand and Body Gel $55

Diptyque Premium Eau de Parfum Set $300

Diptyque Refillable Solid Perfume $76

Diptyque Refills for Solid Perfume $60

