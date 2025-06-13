Miranda Kerr Still Swears By These 3 Victoria's Secret Angel Beauty Tips—Plus 19 More Supermodel Beauty Staples

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

When I was growing up, I religiously tuned into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show every fall. I loved watching the Angels grace the runway in their extravagant lingerie and multimillion-dollar fantasy bras. One of my favorite models was Miranda Kerr. She has a glowing aura and down-to-earth humility that's as rare as the diamond- and aquamarine-embellished fantasy bra she wore for the 2011 runway show. I recently got the opportunity to chat with the supermodel, and thankfully, she didn't shy away from sharing her beauty secrets. It turns out, there are a few tricks she picked up backstage at Victoria's Secret that she still swears by to this day.

Skin prep: "One of the best tips I picked up backstage is the importance of skin prep," she tells me. "Starting with a clean, exfoliated base makes all the difference."

Facial massage: "I still swear by facial massage and using a cold tool like our Rose Quartz Gua Sha ($67) to de-puff and boost circulation before makeup."

Face oil: "Mix a few drops of face oil into your foundation for a dewy, radiant finish. It gives that lit-from-within glow that always photographs beautifully."

In addition to being an Angel (literally and figuratively—she's so sweet), Kerr is the founder of Kora Organics, a clean skincare line that features organic ingredients including turmeric, kakadu plum, and her favorite, noni fruit, a tropical fruit native to her home country of Australia. Now, if you're wondering why organic ingredients matter in skincare, Kerr can tell you. "Organic ingredients are not only healthier for your skin, they're better for your overall well-being and the planet," she says. "They can contain up to 60% more antioxidants than nonorganic, which means they're more potent and effective." (Okay, I just might be converted now.) And speaking of efficacy, Kerr has one skincare tip that everyone needs to know: "Don't underestimate the power of a simple, consistent skincare routine," she tells me. "You don't need a million products, just a few high-quality, nourishing ones that truly work for your skin."

