Miranda Kerr Still Swears By These 3 Victoria's Secret Angel Beauty Tips—Plus 19 More Supermodel Beauty Staples

When I was growing up, I religiously tuned into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show every fall. I loved watching the Angels grace the runway in their extravagant lingerie and multimillion-dollar fantasy bras. One of my favorite models was Miranda Kerr. She has a glowing aura and down-to-earth humility that's as rare as the diamond- and aquamarine-embellished fantasy bra she wore for the 2011 runway show. I recently got the opportunity to chat with the supermodel, and thankfully, she didn't shy away from sharing her beauty secrets. It turns out, there are a few tricks she picked up backstage at Victoria's Secret that she still swears by to this day.

Miranda Kerr Kora Organics

(Image credit: @mirandakerr)

Skin prep: "One of the best tips I picked up backstage is the importance of skin prep," she tells me. "Starting with a clean, exfoliated base makes all the difference."

Facial massage: "I still swear by facial massage and using a cold tool like our Rose Quartz Gua Sha ($67) to de-puff and boost circulation before makeup."

Face oil: "Mix a few drops of face oil into your foundation for a dewy, radiant finish. It gives that lit-from-within glow that always photographs beautifully."

Kora Organics

(Image credit: @mirandakerr)

In addition to being an Angel (literally and figuratively—she's so sweet), Kerr is the founder of Kora Organics, a clean skincare line that features organic ingredients including turmeric, kakadu plum, and her favorite, noni fruit, a tropical fruit native to her home country of Australia. Now, if you're wondering why organic ingredients matter in skincare, Kerr can tell you. "Organic ingredients are not only healthier for your skin, they're better for your overall well-being and the planet," she says. "They can contain up to 60% more antioxidants than nonorganic, which means they're more potent and effective." (Okay, I just might be converted now.) And speaking of efficacy, Kerr has one skincare tip that everyone needs to know: "Don't underestimate the power of a simple, consistent skincare routine," she tells me. "You don't need a million products, just a few high-quality, nourishing ones that truly work for your skin."

Wondering which products Kerr reaches for on the daily? Keep reading to shop the beauty and wellness staples she relies on to feel runway-ready.

Noni Glow Radiant Face Oil With Antioxidants
KORA Organics
Noni Glow Radiant Face Oil

"This is my liquid-gold face oil. It's the first product I created, and I still use it every single day. It gives my skin the most incredible glow and deeply hydrates without feeling heavy. I love pressing it into my skin after applying serum or mixing a few drops into my moisturizer."

Milky Mushroom Ultra Hydrating Mask
KORA Organics
Milky Mushroom Ultra-Hydrating Mask

"This mask is so nourishing and restorative. I use it every night as a hydrating sleeping mask, and my skin feels so bouncy and hydrated in the morning. I also use it as a quick, flash 10-minute hydrating mask before events or photo shoots. It plumps, soothes, and gives me that bouncy, radiant look."

Slip Tint – Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer With Mineral Zinc Spf 35 and Hyaluronic Acid
Saie
Slip Tint

"This is my go-to for a light base. It's a tinted moisturizer that leaves my skin looking fresh and luminous. Perfect for everyday wear."

Uncoverup Concealer - 11
RMS Beauty
Uncoverup Concealer

"I've used this for years! It gives such a natural, dewy finish and blends beautifully. I wear it under my eyes and anywhere I need a little more coverage."

Rahua Classic Shampoo 9.3 Fl Oz
Rahua
Rahua Classic Shampoo

"This shampoo is a staple in my shower. It smells amazing."

Rahua Classic Conditioner 9.3 Fl Oz
Rahua
Rahua Classic Conditioner

"I love the conditioner, too. It's clean, nourishing, and leaves my hair feeling silky and strong."

Turmeric Brightening Pore Scrub + Exfoliating Mask
KORA Organics
Turmeric Brightening Pore Scrub + Exfoliating Mask

"This is like a facial in a tube. I use it most days, either as a quick scrub, or [I] leave it on for 10 minutes for a more detoxifying treatment. It instantly brightens, smooths, and refreshes my skin. It's the product I reach for before events or photo shoots."

Flush Balm Cream Blush
MERIT
Flush Balm Cream Blush

"This blush gives the most natural flush. It melts into the skin and gives that healthy, just-pinched glow. I love applying it with my fingers on the apples of my cheeks."

Rahua Leave in Hair Treatment, 2 Fl Oz, Anti Frizz Heat Protectant, Natural Hair Moisturizer for Hair Care, Softens Hair, Fine Hair Types, Nourishing Natural, Plant-Based Derived Ingredients
Rahua
Rahua Leave In Hair Treatment

"I use this to protect my hair when styling and to keep it smooth and shiny. A little goes a long way, and it helps tame frizz without weighing my hair down."

Silk Sleepmask
Slip
Silk Sleep Mask

"I've used Slip eye masks for years, they're a must-have in my sleep ritual. The pure silk feels so luxurious and gentle on my skin, and it really helps block out light so I can fully unwind. I wear one every night and even take it with me when I travel. It's the ultimate little luxury for better sleep and waking up refreshed."

Makewaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
Tower 28 Beauty
Makewaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara

"This mascara is clean and effective. It lengthens and separates my lashes. I also love how easy it is to remove."

Kosasport Lipfuel Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm
Kosas
Kosasport Lipfuel Lip Balm

"This balm is a must-have in my handbag. The sheer, warm tint adds just the right touch of color, and the hyaluronic acid keeps my lips feeling soft and hydrated. I love the subtle minty scent. It's so refreshing."

Doterra Lavender Essential Oil - 15 Ml (lavender)
doTERRA
Doterra Lavender Essential Oil

"I've used aromatherapy for as long as I can remember. Peppermint is energizing, sandalwood is grounding, rose is nurturing, and lavender is incredibly calming. I diffuse them around the house, use them in baths, as a fragrance, or for self-massage."

Oura Ring 4 - Smart Ring - Size Before You Buy With Oura Ring 4 Sizing Kit - Size 7 - Silver
Oura
Oura Ring

"My Oura Ring is like my wellness accountability partner. I wear it every day to track my sleep, recovery, heart rate, and overall readiness. It gives me insights into how my body is doing, so I can adjust my habits accordingly. It's helped me stay consistent with my health routines."

Arthur Andrew Medical, Syntol, 3-In-1 Formula With Probiotics, Prebiotic Fiber & Yeast Cleansing Multi-Enzymes, 90
Arthur Andrew Medical
Syntol AMD

"I believe beauty starts from within, so I support my skin and overall health with nourishing supplements. I take probiotics daily for gut health."

Tahitian Noni® Original
The Perfect Nutrition
Tahitian Noni Original

"I've been drinking noni juice since I was 13! It's full of antioxidants and is a wellness essential for me."

Now Foods Supplements, Aloe Vera (aloe Barbadensis) 10,000 Mg, Supports Digestive Health*, 250 Softgels
NOW Foods
Aloe Vera Softgels

"Aloe vera is great for digestion."

Traditional Medicinals Organic Lemon Balm Herbal Tea, Calming and Supports Digestion, (pack of 1) - 16 Tea Bags
Traditional Medicinals
Organic Lemon Balm Herbal Tea

"I love lemon balm for calming the nervous system."

Body Dry Brush
Primally Pure
Body Dry Brush

"Dry body brushing is one of my favorite morning rituals. I do it before I shower to stimulate circulation, support lymphatic drainage, and exfoliate my skin. It wakes up my body and feels so invigorating, like a little spa treatment at home. I follow it with the Kora Enriched Body Lotion ($59) and Noni Glow Body Oil ($67) for soft, nourished skin."

