Miranda Kerr Still Swears By These 3 Victoria's Secret Angel Beauty Tips—Plus 19 More Supermodel Beauty Staples
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
When I was growing up, I religiously tuned into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show every fall. I loved watching the Angels grace the runway in their extravagant lingerie and multimillion-dollar fantasy bras. One of my favorite models was Miranda Kerr. She has a glowing aura and down-to-earth humility that's as rare as the diamond- and aquamarine-embellished fantasy bra she wore for the 2011 runway show. I recently got the opportunity to chat with the supermodel, and thankfully, she didn't shy away from sharing her beauty secrets. It turns out, there are a few tricks she picked up backstage at Victoria's Secret that she still swears by to this day.
Skin prep: "One of the best tips I picked up backstage is the importance of skin prep," she tells me. "Starting with a clean, exfoliated base makes all the difference."
Facial massage: "I still swear by facial massage and using a cold tool like our Rose Quartz Gua Sha ($67) to de-puff and boost circulation before makeup."
Face oil: "Mix a few drops of face oil into your foundation for a dewy, radiant finish. It gives that lit-from-within glow that always photographs beautifully."
In addition to being an Angel (literally and figuratively—she's so sweet), Kerr is the founder of Kora Organics, a clean skincare line that features organic ingredients including turmeric, kakadu plum, and her favorite, noni fruit, a tropical fruit native to her home country of Australia. Now, if you're wondering why organic ingredients matter in skincare, Kerr can tell you. "Organic ingredients are not only healthier for your skin, they're better for your overall well-being and the planet," she says. "They can contain up to 60% more antioxidants than nonorganic, which means they're more potent and effective." (Okay, I just might be converted now.) And speaking of efficacy, Kerr has one skincare tip that everyone needs to know: "Don't underestimate the power of a simple, consistent skincare routine," she tells me. "You don't need a million products, just a few high-quality, nourishing ones that truly work for your skin."
Wondering which products Kerr reaches for on the daily? Keep reading to shop the beauty and wellness staples she relies on to feel runway-ready.
"This is my liquid-gold face oil. It's the first product I created, and I still use it every single day. It gives my skin the most incredible glow and deeply hydrates without feeling heavy. I love pressing it into my skin after applying serum or mixing a few drops into my moisturizer."
"This mask is so nourishing and restorative. I use it every night as a hydrating sleeping mask, and my skin feels so bouncy and hydrated in the morning. I also use it as a quick, flash 10-minute hydrating mask before events or photo shoots. It plumps, soothes, and gives me that bouncy, radiant look."
"This is like a facial in a tube. I use it most days, either as a quick scrub, or [I] leave it on for 10 minutes for a more detoxifying treatment. It instantly brightens, smooths, and refreshes my skin. It's the product I reach for before events or photo shoots."
"I've used Slip eye masks for years, they're a must-have in my sleep ritual. The pure silk feels so luxurious and gentle on my skin, and it really helps block out light so I can fully unwind. I wear one every night and even take it with me when I travel. It's the ultimate little luxury for better sleep and waking up refreshed."
"I've used aromatherapy for as long as I can remember. Peppermint is energizing, sandalwood is grounding, rose is nurturing, and lavender is incredibly calming. I diffuse them around the house, use them in baths, as a fragrance, or for self-massage."
"My Oura Ring is like my wellness accountability partner. I wear it every day to track my sleep, recovery, heart rate, and overall readiness. It gives me insights into how my body is doing, so I can adjust my habits accordingly. It's helped me stay consistent with my health routines."
"Dry body brushing is one of my favorite morning rituals. I do it before I shower to stimulate circulation, support lymphatic drainage, and exfoliate my skin. It wakes up my body and feels so invigorating, like a little spa treatment at home. I follow it with the Kora Enriched Body Lotion ($59) and Noni Glow Body Oil ($67) for soft, nourished skin."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
-
I'm a Nontoxic Self-Tanning Expert Who Loves a Beachy Aesthetic—Here Are My 15 Desert-Island Products
These are Bethany Menzel's clean beauty selects.
-
Paris Hilton Just Spilled Every Detail About Her New Skincare Line—Plus 8 More Iconic Beauty Recs
Including the lip gloss she's loved since the 2000s.
-
I'm a Self-Tan Savant—the Unexpected Mistake You're Making and 5 Tips for a Sun-Kissed Glow
Plus, shop this brand's just-launched SPF oil.
-
I'm a Derm With 18M TikTok Followers—This Skincare Advice Makes Me Cringe
Muneeb Shah, MD, shares his best advice and 21 favorite products.
-
Jasmine Tookes Swears By This $20 French Pharmacy Staple and Soothing Korean Sunscreen
Plus, everything to know about her new bodycare line.
-
I'm a Celeb Facialist and Dior Beauty Ambassador—26 Products I Recommend to My Clients
Her clients include Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Nina Dobrev.
-
I'm a Fashion and Fragrance Expert—the Day-to-Night Perfume I Always Reach For
Phlur Creative Director Chriselle Lim shares her essentials.
-
Model Pritika Swarup Has an Angel's Complexion, so I Asked for All Her Skin and Makeup Secrets
Her must-haves for "runway-level radiance."