As a Beauty Insider, These Are the 7 Products I Never Leave the House Without

Victoria Magrath shares her handbag beauty essentials, from fragrance to makeup.

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A collage of pictures of the products inside Victoria Magrath&#039;s handbag
(Image credit: Courtesy of @victoria)
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Victoria Magrath is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and founder of byfrow Beauty, a premium brand rooted in multi-use products designed to "enhance your everyday". One of the UK’s most established luxury creators, she is known for her expertise across beauty, fashion, travel and refined living, with over 12 years of experience working with leading global brands.

Victoria Magrath taking a mirror selfie in a burgundy skirt and stripe shirt

(Image credit: Courtesy of @victoria)

I don’t remember the last time I finished a whole bottle of perfume before this weekend. I swap between scents constantly, like some sort of fragrance floozy. Wherever my mood takes me, my scent will follow, and so I never usually stay true to one perfume or another. That was until a few days ago, when I finished a bottle of Guerlain’s Vanille Planifolia (£495), and cried a little inside at the fact that I needed to buy another bottle. Alas, even though I’m flippant with my fragrances and can’t commit to a monogamous relationship, there is one aspect of my beauty wardrobe where I’m well and truly wedded: my handbag non-negotiables.

A picture of the products inside Victoria Magrath&#039;s handbag

(Image credit: Courtesy of @victoria)

It’s Monday morning, and you’re running out the door with a coffee in hand and your collar bent inwards, finding yourself ticking off that mental list of items you always have with you. Keys, glasses, purse—check. The door closes behind you, and you’re off. That used to be me, but over the years, my list has become longer and more specific, and now I’m a woman very set in her ways. I don't even need one of my "lists" to remind me, because my everyday essentials don’t ever leave my handbag. And if the bag were to change, everything would get decanted into the next, and then the next. So, let’s talk about what’s in there.

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A selection of Victoria Magrath&#039;s top beauty products on a beige blanket

(Image credit: Courtesy of @victoria)

Victoria Magrath's 7 Handbag Beauty Essentials

1. byfrow Pigment Pencil

2. Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Stick

3. Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Mist

4. Phlur Missing Person

5. byfrow The Lip Companion

6. Armani Luminous Silk Bronzer

7. Victoria Beckham Sculpt & Blend Brush

Victoria Magrath
Victoria Magrath
Founder, byfrow Beauty and inthefrow.com

Victoria Magrath is the founder of byfrow Beauty, a premium brand rooted in multi-use products designed to "enhance your everyday". One of the UK’s most established luxury creators, she is known for her expertise across beauty, fashion, travel and refined living, with over 12 years of experience working with leading global brands.

She is also the founder of inthefrow.com, named the UK’s number-one fashion blog by Vuelio, and a seven-time winner of the Vuelio Top Fashion Blog Award. Victoria holds a doctorate in Fashion Marketing and is the best-selling author of The New Fashion Rules. She has held long-term ambassador roles with brands including Armani Beauty, Dyson Beauty, Medik8 and Clé de Peau Beauté, where she serves as a global ambassador.