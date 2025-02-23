If It Were Up to Us, These Celebs Would Win SAG Awards for the Best Beauty Looks

While nominees and guests are abuzz with hours-long glam sessions and glitzy hotel room photoshoots the day of any award show, we commoners anxiously await the hour when we can plant ourselves in front of the TV and marvel at the flurry of painted faces and couture gowns sweeping the red carpet. Tonight’s occasion, if you didn’t know, is the Screen Actors Guild Awards (aka the SAG Awards)—drawing out the biggest names in Hollywood and their esteemed artists to deliver a slew of beauty looks that will set the stage for this season’s hottest trends.

With our popcorn in tow, we’re eagle-eyed on the wave of glittering eyelids, silken tresses, and eye-catching manicures (Wicked nominee Cynthia Erivo’s signature) that will surely surprise us on the red carpet tonight. Between Erivo's fellow nominee and co-star Ariana Grande, Anora’s lead starlet, Mikey Madison, and The Substance’s striking Demi Moore, we expected no shortage of newsworthy beauty moments—and that’s only naming a few. So watch this space, because we’re detailing our favorite beauty looks of the night below your scroll.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has us running to chop our hair and buy an orange-red lip if it means we can all look like this. The Emilia Perez star deepened her brown eyes with a bronzy shadow and fluttery lashes, warming her cheekbones with peachy-pink high blush.

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP)

If anyone knows how to do a red carpet glamorously, it’s Elle Fanning. The actress put the “ high contrast ” makeup trend into full effect with a blue-red lip and rimmed, classic eyes to offset her swooping blond lob.

Nicola Coughlan

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Much like her Bridgerton character, Nicola Coughlan’s red carpet glam is anything but basic. The Irish actress went for a sleek low bun and an intensely sharp, smoky wing.

Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

The Abbott Elementary star looks radiant on the red carpet with glowy skin and a combination of shimmery eye shadow and fluttery lashes accentuating her doe eyes. We’re currently fawning over her glossy brown lip— a two-tone look that has us wondering what her lip combo is.

Millie Bobby Brown

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Maybe it’s because she just spent her 21st birthday on the beach , but the Stranger Things star looks as sun-kissed as ever. Millie Bobby Brown paired her beach-bronzed skin with warm-toned eye shadow and a glossy nude lip—tucking her icy blond hair into a delicately undone updo.

Sofia Carson

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Sofia Carson made a case for the deep side part with this ultra-glossy hairstyle. Her eyes were warmed with bronzy pink eye shadow while her lips were accentuated with neutral pink to match her muted salmon pink gown (and yes, her baby pink nails match perfectly).

Marissa Bode

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The Wicked-ly stunning Marissa Bode graced the red carpet with a deep berry lip and a sleek updo detailed with 1920s-inspired (dare we say, Ozian) finger waves.

Anna Sawai

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sawai took natural beauty to new heights with this pared-back glam, letting her glowy skin and lightly flushed cheeks take center stage. BRB—shopping for a pale pink lip liner just like hers!

Kaitlyn Dever

(Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP)

Dever makes us want to stay in that lavender haze thanks to her lilac eye shadow look. The actress and producer paired her statement eye with a peachy pink lip that complimented her rosy gown.

Dylan Mulvaney

(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

Social media star Dylan Mulvaney graced the red carpet with a romantic, face-framing updo and baby bangs. While Mulvaney's eyes were kept minimal, makeup artist Laurel Charleston painted her lips a winter berry hue.