Exclusive: Cynthia Erivo Shares the "Little Details" That Make Her Wicked-Inspired Nails Really Sing

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores)

Cynthia Erivo is no stranger to an extravagant nail look. The iconic Wicked star debuts stunning set after set with jewels, appliques, and 3D elements that leave beauty fans mesmerized for days. (Honestly, I'm still slack-jawed from the intricate, coffin-shaped tips she sported during the Sydney, Australia premiere.) So of course, we were expecting nothing short of magic (get it?) for tonight's LA event—and, oh, did she deliver.

Erivo hit the carpet sporting a geometric, "art deco" mani created by celebrity nail artist Mycha Dior. The vibe channels the essence of Elphaba with various shades of green, but if you take a closer look, you'll notice some Easter eggs Erivo and Dior wanted to incorporate for this special event. Below, the duo shares all the special details.

Erivo's base includes varying green hues, including Ozitively Elphaba (her favorite shade!) and Witch O’Clock from the OPI x Wicked collection, topped with shimmering metallics and geometric lines for a bold yet enchanting aesthetic. "If you look closely, each detail pays homage to her story—like the emerald gemstones that echo the iconic Emerald City, and the dark, moody accents that represent her strength and mystery," says Dior. "I wanted this manicure to feel like a representation of Elphaba and how she stands for all those who feel misunderstood."

It's the delicate chain detail on Erivo's pinky that specifically catches my eye. According to Dior, that accent is a nod to the power and boldness Elphaba embodies. See, chains can represent constraint (especially in the physical sense), but they can also serve as a symbol for human connection—a link, if you will. And what is Wicked if not a story about an unbreakable bond?

"I love to think of Elphaba as someone who really takes care of herself and considers everything, including her nails and hair. The way she wears it and all those little details," Erivo tells exclusively to Who What Wear. Those subtle elements—like the dainty gold chain—are very much intentional. "I think it’s not just the expression of her but who she is, what she can do, and what she can become," she adds.

Elphaba's nails are actually a large part of her story arc, says Erivo. As the film progresses, so does her manicure, her nail looks becoming longer, stronger, and more powerful. "Nails are connected to Elphaba’s humanity, who she is and what she can do. Her nails showcase the magic that she has and the expression of who she is as a person," Erivo adds. Each digit showcases a snapshot of her journey, proving that this just might be her most magical set yet.

Shop the Look

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Ozitively Elphaba $12 SHOP NOW "My favorite shade in the entire collection has to be Ozitively Elphaba. It’s a rich, dark green with just the right amount of shimmer," says Erivo.

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Witch O'Clock $12 SHOP NOW

More Wicked-Inspired Nail Colors to Try

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Oh, For Oz Sake $12 SHOP NOW Erivo calls this hue "a stunning white shimmer that adds a multidimensional effect to any nail look."

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Deflying Gravity $12 SHOP NOW

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Oz-Mazing $12 SHOP NOW

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Ga-Linda $12 SHOP NOW

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Nessa-Ist Rose $12 SHOP NOW

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Love You So Munchkin! $12 SHOP NOW

OPI Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection - Glinda the Good! $12 SHOP NOW