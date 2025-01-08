Tender! Charming! Poetic! Chanel's Spring 2025 Makeup Collection Is a Breath of Fresh Air
We might be smack-dab in the middle of winter, but Chanel is giving us a reason to look ahead to spring and everything that comes with it—including delicate flowers, light breezes, and fresh makeup looks. The ever-iconic brand just debuted its spring/summer 2025 makeup collection, and let me tell you it's a pure and utter delight to behold. Light, playful, and charming, its springy shades like peach, lilac, and mint can be mixed, matched, or worn singularly for a chic, monochromatic moment.
The collection contains 17 new shades of some of Chanel's best-selling makeup products. There are two pastel nail lacquers. There are four silky eye shadows. There are six tinted lip balms and four luxe eyeliner pencils. There's even a new, limited-edition palette that, in my opinion, encapsulates the spirit of spring.
To use the words of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, there's nothing "groundbreaking" about light, pastel colors for spring. However, there is something special about the chic and sophisticated way that Chanel uses them. Sure, the formulas are high-quality and effective (it is Chanel we're talking about, after all), but the shades are also playful without being immature and bright without being intimidating. In other words, they're exceptionally wearable.
Keep scrolling to see every product in Chanel's Colormatch collection.
The Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Makeup Collection
This limited-edition makeup palette is multiuse, meaning it can be used as eye shadow, highlighter, or even blush if you're in a pinch. It contains four iridescent shades ranging from petal pink to golden bronze. I'm snagging one before it sells out.
I love Chanel nail lacquers, and this charming peach one is no exception.
I also can't wait to get my hands on (pun intended) this minty green one.
Chanel's silky pressed eye shadows are so good. I love this lilac shade.
This light green shade is perfect for pairing with the light green nail lacquer.
The same goes for this one and the peach-colored nail lacquer.
This warm brown is a must for my spring-and-summer makeup collection.
Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume Shine is a hydrating, tinted lip balm that offers buildable color. The brand released six new shades as part of the Colormatch collection. The first is a sumptuous caramel-toned one, called Honey Bliss.
Next up, there's this bright pop of coral, called Tender Peach.
Cherry Burst is a classic, cherry-red color.
Blushing Pink is a soft, petal-pink color that looks perfect for daily wear.
I also love Raspberry Kiss, which is a fresh berry color.
Charming Lilac is a sheer purple shade that softly whispers spring.
This eyeliner is an eye-catching blue-green color and has a metallic finish.
Swap your go-to black eyeliner for this deep purple shade.
Or reach for this matte red-brown color.
Last, but not least, there's this matte sienna-red shade. I don't know about you, but I'm inspired to switch up my go-to look for something a little more unexpected.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated to her home state of Michigan. Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading publications, including Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
-
Megan Fox's Makeup Artist Uses This Genius Trick to Create the Glowiest Red Carpet Skin
I'm trying it ASAP.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Tested So Many Celeb Beauty Brands This Year—These 24 Items Earned My Stamp of Approval
I'm picky.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Clinique's Black Honey Was *the* Lipstick for '90s Starlets and Supermodels—Don't Miss the Rest of the Collection
Each product is as good as the original.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today
From a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow.
By Maya Thomas
-
This Celeb Makeup Artist Almost Exclusively Uses High-End Products—These 5 Drugstore Products Are the Exception
From a lash-lengthening mascara to an iconic French pharmacy product.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I Needed Quick Holiday Party Makeup Inspo, so I Asked My Favorite Makeup Artist for Guidance
Perfect for any lazy girl.
By Shawna Hudson
-
I Want to Smell Like a New Year's Eve Angel—11 On-Sale Sephora Fragrances I'm Shopping
These scents will get you some serious aura points.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I'm Using Revolve's Best-Selling Beauty Products for the Ultimate New Year's Glow-Up
New year, new beauty routine.
By Kaitlyn McLintock