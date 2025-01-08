Tender! Charming! Poetic! Chanel's Spring 2025 Makeup Collection Is a Breath of Fresh Air

(Image credit: Chanel)

We might be smack-dab in the middle of winter, but Chanel is giving us a reason to look ahead to spring and everything that comes with it—including delicate flowers, light breezes, and fresh makeup looks. The ever-iconic brand just debuted its spring/summer 2025 makeup collection, and let me tell you it's a pure and utter delight to behold. Light, playful, and charming, its springy shades like peach, lilac, and mint can be mixed, matched, or worn singularly for a chic, monochromatic moment.

The collection contains 17 new shades of some of Chanel's best-selling makeup products. There are two pastel nail lacquers. There are four silky eye shadows. There are six tinted lip balms and four luxe eyeliner pencils. There's even a new, limited-edition palette that, in my opinion, encapsulates the spirit of spring.

(Image credit: Chanel)

To use the words of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, there's nothing "groundbreaking" about light, pastel colors for spring. However, there is something special about the chic and sophisticated way that Chanel uses them. Sure, the formulas are high-quality and effective (it is Chanel we're talking about, after all), but the shades are also playful without being immature and bright without being intimidating. In other words, they're exceptionally wearable.

Keep scrolling to see every product in Chanel's Colormatch collection.

(Image credit: Chanel)

The Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Makeup Collection

CHANEL Jeux De Lumières Multi-Use Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette $88 SHOP NOW This limited-edition makeup palette is multiuse, meaning it can be used as eye shadow, highlighter, or even blush if you're in a pinch. It contains four iridescent shades ranging from petal pink to golden bronze. I'm snagging one before it sells out.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 195 Poète $32 SHOP NOW I love Chanel nail lacquers, and this charming peach one is no exception.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 197 Artiste $32 SHOP NOW I also can't wait to get my hands on (pun intended) this minty green one.

CHANEL Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 250 Mauve Sucré $40 SHOP NOW Chanel's silky pressed eye shadows are so good. I love this lilac shade.

CHANEL Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 254 Menthe à L'Eau $40 SHOP NOW This light green shade is perfect for pairing with the light green nail lacquer.

Chanel Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 252 Pêche Glacée $40 SHOP NOW The same goes for this one and the peach-colored nail lacquer.

CHANEL Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 248 Latte Frappé $40 SHOP NOW This warm brown is a must for my spring-and-summer makeup collection.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 752 Honey Bliss $45 SHOP NOW Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume Shine is a hydrating, tinted lip balm that offers buildable color. The brand released six new shades as part of the Colormatch collection. The first is a sumptuous caramel-toned one, called Honey Bliss.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 754 Tender Peach $45 SHOP NOW Next up, there's this bright pop of coral, called Tender Peach.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 756 Cherry Burst $45 SHOP NOW Cherry Burst is a classic, cherry-red color.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 758 Blushing Pink $45 SHOP NOW Blushing Pink is a soft, petal-pink color that looks perfect for daily wear.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 762 Raspberry Kiss $45 SHOP NOW I also love Raspberry Kiss, which is a fresh berry color.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 764 Charming Lilac $45 SHOP NOW Charming Lilac is a sheer purple shade that softly whispers spring.

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 90 Vert Lagon $35 SHOP NOW This eyeliner is an eye-catching blue-green color and has a metallic finish.

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 86 Mauve Intense $35 SHOP NOW Swap your go-to black eyeliner for this deep purple shade.

CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 84 Brun Pourpré $35 SHOP NOW Or reach for this matte red-brown color.

CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Rouge Fauve $35 SHOP NOW Last, but not least, there's this matte sienna-red shade. I don't know about you, but I'm inspired to switch up my go-to look for something a little more unexpected.