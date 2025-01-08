Tender! Charming! Poetic! Chanel's Spring 2025 Makeup Collection Is a Breath of Fresh Air

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

Chanel Spring Collection: peach makeup palette next to close-up of an eye

(Image credit: Chanel)

We might be smack-dab in the middle of winter, but Chanel is giving us a reason to look ahead to spring and everything that comes with it—including delicate flowers, light breezes, and fresh makeup looks. The ever-iconic brand just debuted its spring/summer 2025 makeup collection, and let me tell you it's a pure and utter delight to behold. Light, playful, and charming, its springy shades like peach, lilac, and mint can be mixed, matched, or worn singularly for a chic, monochromatic moment.

The collection contains 17 new shades of some of Chanel's best-selling makeup products. There are two pastel nail lacquers. There are four silky eye shadows. There are six tinted lip balms and four luxe eyeliner pencils. There's even a new, limited-edition palette that, in my opinion, encapsulates the spirit of spring.

Chanel Spring Collection: close-up of an eye with purple eye shadow next to an image of someone drawing with chalk

(Image credit: Chanel)

To use the words of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, there's nothing "groundbreaking" about light, pastel colors for spring. However, there is something special about the chic and sophisticated way that Chanel uses them. Sure, the formulas are high-quality and effective (it is Chanel we're talking about, after all), but the shades are also playful without being immature and bright without being intimidating. In other words, they're exceptionally wearable.

Keep scrolling to see every product in Chanel's Colormatch collection.

Chanel Spring Collection: close-up of light green nail polish next to an image of a woman wearing green eye shadow

(Image credit: Chanel)

The Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Makeup Collection

Jeux De LumiÈres
CHANEL
Jeux De Lumières Multi-Use Eyeshadow and Highlighter Palette

This limited-edition makeup palette is multiuse, meaning it can be used as eye shadow, highlighter, or even blush if you're in a pinch. It contains four iridescent shades ranging from petal pink to golden bronze. I'm snagging one before it sells out.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 195 Poète

I love Chanel nail lacquers, and this charming peach one is no exception.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 197 Artiste

I also can't wait to get my hands on (pun intended) this minty green one.

Ombre Essentielle
CHANEL
Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 250 Mauve Sucré

Chanel's silky pressed eye shadows are so good. I love this lilac shade.

Ombre Essentielle
CHANEL
Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 254 Menthe à L'Eau

This light green shade is perfect for pairing with the light green nail lacquer.

Ombre Essentielle
Chanel
Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 252 Pêche Glacée

The same goes for this one and the peach-colored nail lacquer.

Ombre Essentielle
CHANEL
Ombre Essentielle Multi-Use Longwearing Eyeshadow in 248 Latte Frappé

This warm brown is a must for my spring-and-summer makeup collection.

Rouge Coco Baume Shine
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 752 Honey Bliss

Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume Shine is a hydrating, tinted lip balm that offers buildable color. The brand released six new shades as part of the Colormatch collection. The first is a sumptuous caramel-toned one, called Honey Bliss.

Rouge Coco Baume Shine
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 754 Tender Peach

Next up, there's this bright pop of coral, called Tender Peach.

Rouge Coco Baume Shine
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 756 Cherry Burst

Cherry Burst is a classic, cherry-red color.

Rouge Coco Baume Shine
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 758 Blushing Pink

Blushing Pink is a soft, petal-pink color that looks perfect for daily wear.

Rouge Coco Baume Shine
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 762 Raspberry Kiss

I also love Raspberry Kiss, which is a fresh berry color.

Rouge Coco Baume Shine
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Baume Shine Hydrating Beautifying Tinted Lip Balm in 764 Charming Lilac

Charming Lilac is a sheer purple shade that softly whispers spring.

Chanel, Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 90 Vert Lagon
Chanel
Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 90 Vert Lagon

This eyeliner is an eye-catching blue-green color and has a metallic finish.

Chanel, Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 86 Mauve Intense | Chanel
Chanel
Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 86 Mauve Intense

Swap your go-to black eyeliner for this deep purple shade.

Stylo Yeux Waterproof
CHANEL
Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in 84 Brun Pourpré

Or reach for this matte red-brown color.

Stylo Yeux Waterproof
CHANEL
Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Rouge Fauve

Last, but not least, there's this matte sienna-red shade. I don't know about you, but I'm inspired to switch up my go-to look for something a little more unexpected.

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated to her home state of Michigan. Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading publications, including Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸