Mikey Madison's "70s Italian" Makeup Look Just Became My Roman Empire—8 Products to Re-Create
I'm a beauty editor who's covered award shows for nearly 10 years. I feel like I've almost seen it all, so I rarely get excited about a red-carpet makeup look unless it's really something special. That's the case with Mikey Madison's 2025 BAFTAs look. The actress, who was awarded “Best Leading Actress” for her role in Anora, appeared on the red carpet with a sophisticated, "70s Italian”-inspired makeup look. I was instantly obsessed. In fact, I haven't stopped thinking about it since.
Celebrity makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, created the look, using the famed Italian actress, Virna Lisi, as a reference. "For Mikey’s BAFTA look, we were channeling that effortless, sultry vibe of 70s Italian icon Virna Lisi—timeless, but still modern and cool," she says. "Her custom gown was so sleek and simple, so I wanted the makeup to add a bit of soft, smoldering depth, especially around the eyes. Nothing too heavy, just that perfect balance of polish and ease. And with the vintage Tiffany necklace tying everything together, the whole look felt so chic and effortless.”
I was determined to recreate the look as soon as possible, so I waited with bated breath to find out which products Hernandez used. Luckily, I have all the details, and I'm sharing them with you. Keep scrolling to see all eight exact items.
No surprise: Hernandez used Armani Beauty's iconic Luminous Silk Foundation to perfect Madison's complexion. With medium coverage, a natural finish, and up to 24-hour wear time, it's no wonder this foundation is so famous. Hernandez mixed the shades 1.5 and 3 for a perfect match.
Next, Hernandez used the brand's matching concealer in shade 1.5 on areas that needed more coverage. It has a hydrating, blurring formula with a radiant finish, so it's perfect to use on the under-eye area.
For a sun-kissed effect, Hernandez applied this creamy bronzing powder in shade 90. It's infused with skin-benefitting oils, so it feels super soft and silky on the skin.
Madison's soft and sophisticated flush was thanks to this cool-toned, baby-pink blush.
IMO, this liquid highlighter is the underrated finishing touch of the makeup look. The shade, 1 Halo, is a painfully pretty translucent pearl color. It gives the skin the most ethereal, red-carpet-worthy glow.
It seems Hernandez repurposed this matte liquid eye shadow into eyeliner, judging by Madison's striking, ink-lined eyes...And why not? The formula is long-lasting, crease-proof, and offers up to 16 hours of touch-up-less wear.
Hernandez also used Armani Beauty's Smooth Silk Eye Pencil, which you can use to precisely define the eyes or smudge out for a softer, more diffused look.
Hernandez finished Madison's eye makeup look with a swipe of a soon-to-be released mascara...more on that later. She paired her sultry eye makeup with a neutral, rosy-pink lip color. It was Armani Beauty's Lip Power Lipstick in the shade 104, which is described as a "medium beige mauve."
