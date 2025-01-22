Ariana Grande Just Told Me the Secret Highlighter She Wore With *That* Versace Dress

Jamie Schneider
By
published
in News

Ariana Grande wearing a custom Versace dress for the Wicked premiere in Mexico City

(Image credit: Katia Temkin)

I don't think I'll ever be over the fashion feast that was the Wicked press tour. Sorry, but I'm still very much here for method dressing! That said, if I had to pick a favorite look from the jam-packed three-week blip (it felt more like one short day, and I miss it oh so much), it would have to be Ariana Grande's iridescent Atelier Versace gown complete with a Swarovski necklace and—as it turns out—a confidential new highlighter.

"I wore it secretly and subtly as a part of my base and on my body at the Mexico City Wicked premiere because it matched that dress perfectly," Grande tells me about the glow-inducing hero. Just look at how she shines! Today, however, the cat's finally out of the bag, and in a way, it's already gone viral. Scroll ahead for the exclusive info from the good witch herself.

Ariana Grande with new R.E.M. Beauty launches.

(Image credit: Katia Temkin/R.E.M. Beauty)

Of course, the highlighter comes from Grande's own brand, R.E.M. Beauty. On January 24, the brand will debut its Dreamglow Highlight Serum in three luminous shades: Goddess, a bronzy solution with a sunkissed effect; Aura, an iridescent, twinkling pearl; and Honeypot, a warm, sparkling champagne. While you could theoretically tap them directly on your cheekbones like a traditional highlighter, they really shine (pun intended) as an allover glimmering base. Apply one to two pumps on bare skin pre-foundation, or feel free to mix it with your complexion product of choice for a more dramatic effect.

"I've been secretly wearing some of these new shades depending on what type of effect I'm going for," Grande continues. Aura, for instance, gives off a dreamy, ethereal aesthetic that "feels so uniquely and specifically R.E.M.," and it was practically made for that shimmering Versace gown. "I've also been wearing the shade Honeypot almost daily as a first step to give me that glowy base," she notes. Essentially, think of it as a hydrating, glow-inducing serum to make you appear lit from within thanks to light-reflecting crystal pigments.

Jamie Schneider swatching R.E.M. Beauty's Dreamglow Highlight Serums

Clearly, I could not wait to get my hands on these stunning serums.

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

R.E.M. devotees might notice a resemblance to the beloved Galinda Glow Drops from the brand's limited-edition Wicked collection—great eye! Dreamglow has the same exact peptide- and hyaluronic acid–infused formula, Grande tells me. Considering the fact that shoppers have been begging for R.E.M. to make the Glow Drops part of the permanent roster ("I regret discovering it too late because it can't be found anywhere!" one reviewer writes), I expect this new launch will be an instant hit.

R.E.M. Beauty Dreamglow Highlight Serums.

(Image credit: R.E.M. Beauty)

Another fan-favorite and sadly out-of-stock formula? R.E.M.'s So Popular pH Adaptive Lip Oil, which reacts to the natural pH level of your lips for a completely unique pink tint. "We always knew we wanted to bring this sort of everyday magic into our core collection," Grande says. After seeing all the online love for the truly captivating shade, she knew it was time to make it a brand staple. Enter three new shades of R.E.M.'s Essential Drip Glossy Balm: Cosmo, a warm, peachy pink; On Ice, a juicy clear; and Cotton Candy, a pH-adaptive shade that transforms from blue to personalized pink. "I love watching it evolve in real time," says Grande of the pH-reactive sorcery.

Ariana Grande with new R.E.M. Beauty launches.

(Image credit: Katia Temkin/R.E.M. Beauty)

I ask Grande to select a favorite newcomer (had to!), a task the star deems nearly impossible. The Glossy Balms, after all, are "so essential and delicious," and the Highlight Serums have a depth "[Grande hasn't] seen before in products like this." She shares, "Each of them have multidimensional tones that make them so unique." And we have yet to discuss the brand's ultra-dewy Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick, which now comes in four new shades—stunning coral, bubblegum pink, rosy mauve, and deep terra-cotta. In true Galindafied fashion, they really do fuse to your skin like magic. "Yeah, I am so sorry. I cannot pick!" she admits. I'd recommend keeping a close eye on the early access page so you can scoop up the lot.

Browse the New R.E.M. Beauty Launches

R.E.M. Beauty Dreamglow Highlight Serum
R.E.M. Beauty
Dreamglow Highlight Serum in Aura

R.E.M. Beauty Dreamglow Highlight Serum
R.E.M. Beauty
Dreamglow Highlight Serum in Honeypot

R.E.M. Beauty Dreamglow Highlight Serum
R.E.M. Beauty
Dreamglow Highlight Serum in Goddess

R.E.M. Beauty Essential Drip Glossy Balm
R.E.M. Beauty
Essential Drip Glossy Balm in Cotton Candy

R.E.M. Beauty Essential Drip Glossy Balm
R.E.M. Beauty
Essential Drip Glossy Balm in On Ice

R.E.M. Beauty Essential Drip Glossy Balm
R.E.M. Beauty
Essential Drip Glossy Balm in Cosmo

R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick
R.E.M. Beauty
Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick in Aaand Scene

R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick
R.E.M. Beauty
Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick in Cab-eret

R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick
R.E.M. Beauty
Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick in Matinee

R.E.M. Beauty Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick
R.E.M. Beauty
Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick in Off Book

More R.E.M. Products I Love

Sweetener Foundation - Tan 6 W
R.E.M. Beauty
Sweetener Foundation

Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow - Fembot
R.E.M. Beauty
Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow

Sweetener Concealer - Tan 2 Cn
R.E.M. Beauty
Sweetener Concealer

Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker - Booked N Busy
R.E.M. Beauty
Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker

Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette - Babydoll
R.E.M. Beauty
Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette

At the Borderline Lip Liner Pencil - Eq
R.E.M. Beauty
At the Borderline Lip Liner Pencil

On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss - Jelly Sandals
R.E.M. Beauty
On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸