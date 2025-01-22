Ariana Grande Just Told Me the Secret Highlighter She Wore With *That* Versace Dress

I don't think I'll ever be over the fashion feast that was the Wicked press tour. Sorry, but I'm still very much here for method dressing! That said, if I had to pick a favorite look from the jam-packed three-week blip (it felt more like one short day, and I miss it oh so much), it would have to be Ariana Grande's iridescent Atelier Versace gown complete with a Swarovski necklace and—as it turns out—a confidential new highlighter.

"I wore it secretly and subtly as a part of my base and on my body at the Mexico City Wicked premiere because it matched that dress perfectly," Grande tells me about the glow-inducing hero. Just look at how she shines! Today, however, the cat's finally out of the bag, and in a way, it's already gone viral. Scroll ahead for the exclusive info from the good witch herself.

Of course, the highlighter comes from Grande's own brand, R.E.M. Beauty. On January 24, the brand will debut its Dreamglow Highlight Serum in three luminous shades: Goddess, a bronzy solution with a sunkissed effect; Aura, an iridescent, twinkling pearl; and Honeypot, a warm, sparkling champagne. While you could theoretically tap them directly on your cheekbones like a traditional highlighter, they really shine (pun intended) as an allover glimmering base. Apply one to two pumps on bare skin pre-foundation, or feel free to mix it with your complexion product of choice for a more dramatic effect.

"I've been secretly wearing some of these new shades depending on what type of effect I'm going for," Grande continues. Aura, for instance, gives off a dreamy, ethereal aesthetic that "feels so uniquely and specifically R.E.M.," and it was practically made for that shimmering Versace gown. "I've also been wearing the shade Honeypot almost daily as a first step to give me that glowy base," she notes. Essentially, think of it as a hydrating, glow-inducing serum to make you appear lit from within thanks to light-reflecting crystal pigments.

Clearly, I could not wait to get my hands on these stunning serums. (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

R.E.M. devotees might notice a resemblance to the beloved Galinda Glow Drops from the brand's limited-edition Wicked collection—great eye! Dreamglow has the same exact peptide- and hyaluronic acid–infused formula, Grande tells me. Considering the fact that shoppers have been begging for R.E.M. to make the Glow Drops part of the permanent roster ("I regret discovering it too late because it can't be found anywhere!" one reviewer writes ), I expect this new launch will be an instant hit.

(Image credit: R.E.M. Beauty)

Another fan-favorite and sadly out-of-stock formula? R.E.M.'s So Popular pH Adaptive Lip Oil, which reacts to the natural pH level of your lips for a completely unique pink tint. "We always knew we wanted to bring this sort of everyday magic into our core collection," Grande says. After seeing all the online love for the truly captivating shade, she knew it was time to make it a brand staple. Enter three new shades of R.E.M.'s Essential Drip Glossy Balm: Cosmo, a warm, peachy pink; On Ice, a juicy clear; and Cotton Candy, a pH-adaptive shade that transforms from blue to personalized pink. "I love watching it evolve in real time," says Grande of the pH-reactive sorcery.

I ask Grande to select a favorite newcomer (had to!), a task the star deems nearly impossible. The Glossy Balms, after all, are "so essential and delicious," and the Highlight Serums have a depth "[Grande hasn't] seen before in products like this." She shares, "Each of them have multidimensional tones that make them so unique." And we have yet to discuss the brand's ultra-dewy Eclipse Blush & Lip Stick, which now comes in four new shades—stunning coral, bubblegum pink, rosy mauve, and deep terra-cotta. In true Galindafied fashion, they really do fuse to your skin like magic. "Yeah, I am so sorry. I cannot pick!" she admits. I'd recommend keeping a close eye on the early access page so you can scoop up the lot.

