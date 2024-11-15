From Glossy Skin to Berry Lips—These Are Winter 2024's Biggest Makeup Trends

For the most part, makeup trends in recent years have been fairly understated—blame the minimalistic 'clean girl' look or our over-riding obsession with skincare. Come winter however, when we're in need of a much needed serotonin hit from all angles—and of course, with the onset of party season—colour cosmetic magic really comes into its own.

After wearing pared back makeup looks through the summer, it's time to spark joy once again with some colour and sparkle. Cue a chromatic eyeshadow look, graphic liner, and bold blush. Fortunately, I'm not the only one feeling the urge to be change things up—according to celebrity makeup artists Lan Nguyen-Grealis and Mira Parmar, winter makeup trends of 2024 are all about bringing fun and creativity to our looks—but without the need to be over the top. "These trends highlight focus on texture, shine, and soft colour aligns with both self-expression and a fresh, low-maintenance vibe, which are perfect for the evolving beauty landscape as we head towards 2025," says Nguyen-Grealis.

Keep scrolling to check out the best winter 2024 makeup trends, according to experts.

Winter Makeup Trends 2024

1. Soft Chromatic Eyes

Chrome eyeshadow might sound complex, but trust us, it isn't—and if you do prefer a more subtle look, this is the kind you can adapt in intensity. According to Nguyen-Grealis, this is all about soft, colourful washes on the eyelids—think gentle pastels or shimmery chromatic shades that look slightly transparent.

"The look balances vibrancy with softness, like watercolors on the lids, creating a dreamy, ethereal effect and flexible for natural to glam looks," she says. "With a focus on playful, wearable colors, people are moving toward fun shades that remain subtle enough for everyday wear. This trend reflects an ongoing love for self-expression without overly bold statements. Looks that have a nod to Old Hollywood, the 1990s and the supermodel, mixed with effortless gen Z on TikTok."

How to Achieve It: "Start with a wash of a pastel or soft metallic shade across the lid, blending well to keep it diffused and seamless," says Nguyen Grealis. "Add shimmer or a metallic shift on top for added depth and luminosity. To lift the eyes deepen in socket but keep shimmer on the main centre of lid to keep them wide eyed."

Pat Mcgrath Labs Eye Shadow Quad Daring Desire £55 SHOP NOW Whether you stick subtle or go bold, this quad has everything you need for any number of festive chrome makeup looks.

Natasha Denona Chromium Liquid Eyeshadow £26 SHOP NOW When you don't have the desire to blend multiple shades, these liquid chrome eyeshadows do it in one.

Jordana Ticia Cosmetics Twinkle Tower Eyeshadow Topper £16 SHOP NOW Worn alone or together, these subtle warm-toned shimmers are perfect for nailing this trend.

2. Berry Lips

"Dark lips have always been a transitional season game changer and can amp up any look," says Parmar. "The dark berry colours are buildable and perfect for the festive season." When it comes to texture, she predicts that matte and satin finishes will dominate, but glossy lips will also make a comeback for an ultra-feminine touch.

How to Achieve It: "Try applying a dark lip liner to the lips with a smudge of lip balm to keep it fresh for daytime and a little more sheer. If you're feeling extra confident then line and fill the whole lip," she says.

HOURGLASS Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick in 362 £37 SHOP NOW This is Parmar's go-to shade.

MAC Lip Pencil £16 SHOP NOW MAC lip liners are known for being both precise and blendable—the best of both worlds.

REFY Plum Lip Collection £28 SHOP NOW Everything you need to embrace the trend.

3. Glossy Skin Finish

Think radiant, healthy-looking skin with a high-gloss finish that mimics hydrated, dewy skin. "This isn’t heavy glitter or metallics but rather a hyper-hydrated glow rather than plastic glass skin," explains Nguyen-Grealis. "It’s all about enhancing the natural beauty," she say.s

"With skinimalism still on the rise, glossy skin offers a natural, healthy radiance that’s achievable without multiple layers," she adds. "It aligns with the trend toward looking fresh-faced and embracing skin’s natural texture that’s youthful, effortless and not time consuming."

How to Achieve It: "Prep the skin with hydrating skincare, including a moisturiser and an illuminating primer. Use a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer, followed by a liquid highlighter on high points of the face. Add a touch of clear gloss on the cheekbones or temples for an extra-dewy effect"

Self Glow by James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops £39 SHOP NOW Nguyen-Grealis recommends starting with these drops for a naturally radiant base.

Chantecaille Sheer Glow Rose Face Tint £74 SHOP NOW This skincare-makeup hybrid gives skin a fresh glow and creates a smooth base for makeup application.

TRISH MCEVOY Beauty Balm £65 SHOP NOW For skin that looks like, well, skin—look no further.

4. Barely There Lips

Softly defined lips that look subtly enhanced rather than heavily lined or painted are majorly on trend, according to Nguyen-Grealis. "The colour is muted, slightly deeper than the natural lip, with a blurred edge and soft matte or satin finish."

"As bold lip colours take a backseat, more people are embracing 'my lips but better' shades that enhance without overpowering," she adds. "This trend aligns with the general shift towards soft, flattering, natural looks. It also ensures look bigger without and surgical filler."

How to Achieve It: "Use a lip liner close to your natural lip shade, applying it softly around the edges and then blending inward for a barely-there finish. Follow with a soft-matte or satin lipstick for a touch of colour. Use your fingers to smudge or a soft brush with concealer to soften the edges."

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner £21 SHOP NOW Nguyen Grealis loves the shade Pillow Talk for creating soft, natural definition.

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream £21 SHOP NOW This soft and creamy textured lip cream is perfect for a blotted look.

MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick £25 SHOP NOW For a soft-focus, diffused finish, Nguyen-Grealis favours MAC's Powder Kiss formulas.

5. Metallic Finishes

"Getting ready for the party season always brings a return to glitz and glamour ," says Parmar. "Expect to see metallic colours everywhere from bronzes to silvers and golds."

How To Apply: "Wear as a wash over the eyes or as a graphic liner. Add a black or brown eyeliner and smudge to soften the look and then just add mascara," says Parmar.

ZOEVA Velvet Love Eyeliner Pencil £16 SHOP NOW These come highly recommended by Parmar for ease of use.

VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY Lid Lustre Eyshadow £33 SHOP NOW "If you want to go all out then these are the most beautiful lid lustres to apply all across the eyelids," says Parmar.

Vieve The Muse Eyeshadow Palette £49 SHOP NOW This palette contains a mix of textures, but the metallics are some of the best we've tried.

6. Minimalist Graphic Liner

"A playful yet minimalist liner is a way to express creativity with minimal effort, allowing people to try something new without overhauling their whole look," says Nguyen-Grealis. "This trend plays into the digital makeup aesthetic, where eyeliner designs add a unique touch to everyday looks. Also, it can enhance and lift all eye shapes and give definition to eyes that need more drama." Think sleek, minimalist graphic liner in unexpected shapes or placements, such as a floating line above the crease or a tiny accent on the inner or outer corner.

How to Achieve It: "Use a liquid, cake or gel liner for precision," she advises. "Experiment with adding a simple line just above the crease or a tiny accent wing, keeping the rest of the eye minimal for a high-contrast effect. Start with a basic shape, then build up as desired. Use a kohl pencil to map in the shape that can easily be removed to avoid mistakes."

Kvd Beauty Tattoo Liner £21 SHOP NOW Not confident using liquid liner? This one has an ultra-precise tip which makes application effortless.

FENTY BEAUTY Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner £19 SHOP NOW For colourful looks, Nguyen-Grealis recommends Fenty's pencil liners. "They're perfect for soft, buildable colour," she adds.

Benefit Roller Liner £23 SHOP NOW "I love this option for bold lines with easy control," says Nguyen-Grealis.

7. Sunburn Blush

It may be winter, but if you want to maintain a faux glow through the season, the sunburn blush trend is going nowhere. "This look mimics a naturally sun-kissed effect, with blush applied across the cheeks and nose bridge for a “just back from the beach” look," explains Nguyen-Grealis. ""It taps into the desire for natural, outdoorsy beauty. As people spend more time outdoors or embrace the outdoorsy aesthetic, this trend reflects a fresh, healthy, nature-inspired glow. It looks youthful but also adds colour to drained or tired skin."

How to Achieve It: "Apply a warm, peachy or coral blush across the cheeks, extending it to the nose bridge to create a natural, sun-kissed effect. Cream blushes work best for this as they blend seamlessly with the skin for a natural finish. Add powder blushes to ensure extra longevity."

Glossier Cloud Paint £22 SHOP NOW "This is a creamy, blendable blush, and the shade Beam is perfect for this trend," says Nguyen-Grealis.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush £22 SHOP NOW Want long-lasting colour? These Rare Beauty formulas stick around all day long.

Trish McEvoy Liquid Face Colour £27 SHOP NOW "I love this blush for a dewy, sun-kissed effect," says Nguyen-Grealis.

8. Textured Brows

"Natural brows have been a focus for a few years, and 2025 is elevating this trend by adding dimension and texture," says Nguyen-Grealis. "This trend emphasises individual brow hairs, creating an effortlessly chic look that complements minimalist makeup."

How to Achieve It: "Use a clear or tinted brow gel to brush brows upward, creating volume and a feathered effect. For added definition, use a micro-tip pencil to mimic brow hairs in sparse areas," she says.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze £23 SHOP NOW You can't beat this cult formula when it comes to achieving brushed-up brows that are locked in place all day (and night).

Benefit Gimme Brow+ Gel £26 SHOP NOW If you want tint and volume as well as a brushed-up effect, Gimme Brow delivers.

Nyx Professional Makeup Lift and Snatch Brow Tint Pen £10 SHOP NOW Nguyen-Grealis rates this affordable pick for delivering precision hair-like strokes