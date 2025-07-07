TikTok Sleuths Have Been Trying to Uncover This Secret Lip Balm for Weeks—We Have Official Details

Never underestimate the power of BeautyTok. The thriving online community of beauty lovers has influenced a wave of microtrends (quiet luxury! Cottagecore! Tomato girl!); inspired relaunches of discontinued staples (remember Urban Decay's iconic Naked Palette revival?); and even unearthed brand secrets like a skincare-obsessed PI.

Ole Henriksen's latest buzz is the perfect example of the latter. The brand is no stranger to virality, its Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment earning countless glowing reviews on the app, but it aimed for a quieter soft-launch of its latest collection. TikTok, of course, had other plans. Once a creator accidentally revealed a product early, pandemonium ensued: Users stitched videos begging to know more about said item (which looks like a new flavor of the aforementioned lip treatment), while comment sections flooded with some iteration of, "When is it launching?!" A QR code also got leaked, and, well, the hype snowballed from there. We repeat: Never underestimate the power of BeautyTok.

If all this speculation has found its way onto your algorithm, consider us your primary source because we were able to score exclusive details on this already-viral item—straight from the brand itself. Scroll ahead for all the long-awaited info.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ole Henriksen)

Much of the TikTok buzz centered around the new Pout Preserve flavor, which is actually part of a larger lineup: Meet Ole Henriksen's Peach Glaze Collection, a trio of juicy hydrators for an all-over glow.

We'll start with the most viral—the balm. Pout Preserve is a cult-status product in its own right, thanks to its easy glide, glossy (non-sticky) finish, and plumping formula. Brimming with peptides, skin-softening butters, and deeply moisturizing oils, the balm boosts collagen, enhances lip volume, and smooths fine lines over time. Not to mention the elevated yet nostalgic flavor and shade options; from Strawberry Sorbet Glimmer to Cocoa Créme, each dessert-inspired finish makes you want to apply over and over again.

The new Peach Glaze treatment features that same stellar ingredient profile with a peach flavor and tint. It doesn't have any shimmer, so that kiss of pigment will add just enough oomph to your daily lip look—great for everyday wear and perfect for summer. The sheer tint looks divine on its own, but you can also easily pair it with your lip liner of choice; trust, it will blend that creamy color like a dream.

Ole Henriksen Peach Glaze Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment $23 SHOP NOW

The new collection is also launching with a niacinamide serum, enhanced with peach extract and vitamin C, as well as an ultra-fine facial mist featuring peach fruit water, fermented peach extract, and cloudberry. The former has a gel texture that imparts a dewy, light-reflecting sheen, which means it also serves as a fabulous prep step for makeup. You know how foundations can easily crease into expression lines or appear cakey as the day goes on? This serum nips that problem in the bud. Another bonus: In a clinical study from the brand, 97% of participants saw smaller-looking pores in one week.

That Glow Mist also deserves a place in your makeup routine, both for skin prep and as a quick, midday refresh for dull, thirsty complexions. It leaves behind a hydrated, luminous glow that makes you look juicy—like a ripe peach practically bursting with moisture.

Ole Henriksen Peach Glaze Glow Niacinamide Serum $45 SHOP NOW Ole Henriksen Peach Glaze Glow Mist $35 SHOP NOW

Ole Henriksen stans will have to wait just a few more days to add the Peach Glaze Collection to their arsenal, as it doesn't launch until July 10. However, I'd go ahead and add your name to Sephora's waiting list, so you'll know exactly when to add it to your cart. Given the mountain of social hype it's already received, I don't expect any of the products to stay in stock for long.

In the Meantime, Shop My Favorite Ole Henriksen Staples