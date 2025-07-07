TikTok Sleuths Have Been Trying to Uncover This Secret Lip Balm for Weeks—We Have Official Details

Never underestimate the power of BeautyTok. The thriving online community of beauty lovers has influenced a wave of microtrends (quiet luxury! Cottagecore! Tomato girl!); inspired relaunches of discontinued staples (remember Urban Decay's iconic Naked Palette revival?); and even unearthed brand secrets like a skincare-obsessed PI.

Ole Henriksen's latest buzz is the perfect example of the latter. The brand is no stranger to virality, its Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment earning countless glowing reviews on the app, but it aimed for a quieter soft-launch of its latest collection. TikTok, of course, had other plans. Once a creator accidentally revealed a product early, pandemonium ensued: Users stitched videos begging to know more about said item (which looks like a new flavor of the aforementioned lip treatment), while comment sections flooded with some iteration of, "When is it launching?!" A QR code also got leaked, and, well, the hype snowballed from there. We repeat: Never underestimate the power of BeautyTok.

If all this speculation has found its way onto your algorithm, consider us your primary source because we were able to score exclusive details on this already-viral item—straight from the brand itself. Scroll ahead for all the long-awaited info.

Photo of Ole Henriksen Peach Glaze Collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ole Henriksen)

Much of the TikTok buzz centered around the new Pout Preserve flavor, which is actually part of a larger lineup: Meet Ole Henriksen's Peach Glaze Collection, a trio of juicy hydrators for an all-over glow.

We'll start with the most viral—the balm. Pout Preserve is a cult-status product in its own right, thanks to its easy glide, glossy (non-sticky) finish, and plumping formula. Brimming with peptides, skin-softening butters, and deeply moisturizing oils, the balm boosts collagen, enhances lip volume, and smooths fine lines over time. Not to mention the elevated yet nostalgic flavor and shade options; from Strawberry Sorbet Glimmer to Cocoa Créme, each dessert-inspired finish makes you want to apply over and over again.

The new Peach Glaze treatment features that same stellar ingredient profile with a peach flavor and tint. It doesn't have any shimmer, so that kiss of pigment will add just enough oomph to your daily lip look—great for everyday wear and perfect for summer. The sheer tint looks divine on its own, but you can also easily pair it with your lip liner of choice; trust, it will blend that creamy color like a dream.

Ole Henriksen, Peach Glaze Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment
Ole Henriksen
Peach Glaze Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment

The new collection is also launching with a niacinamide serum, enhanced with peach extract and vitamin C, as well as an ultra-fine facial mist featuring peach fruit water, fermented peach extract, and cloudberry. The former has a gel texture that imparts a dewy, light-reflecting sheen, which means it also serves as a fabulous prep step for makeup. You know how foundations can easily crease into expression lines or appear cakey as the day goes on? This serum nips that problem in the bud. Another bonus: In a clinical study from the brand, 97% of participants saw smaller-looking pores in one week.

That Glow Mist also deserves a place in your makeup routine, both for skin prep and as a quick, midday refresh for dull, thirsty complexions. It leaves behind a hydrated, luminous glow that makes you look juicy—like a ripe peach practically bursting with moisture.

Ole Henriksen, Peach Glaze Glow Niacinamide Serum
Ole Henriksen
Peach Glaze Glow Niacinamide Serum

Ole Henriksen, Peach Glaze Glow Mist
Ole Henriksen
Peach Glaze Glow Mist

Ole Henriksen stans will have to wait just a few more days to add the Peach Glaze Collection to their arsenal, as it doesn't launch until July 10. However, I'd go ahead and add your name to Sephora's waiting list, so you'll know exactly when to add it to your cart. Given the mountain of social hype it's already received, I don't expect any of the products to stay in stock for long.

In the Meantime, Shop My Favorite Ole Henriksen Staples

Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment
OLEHENRIKSEN
Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment - Strawberry Sorbet

If you haven't yet gotten your hands on Strawberry Sorbet, this is your sign to bite.

Violet Ice Cold Plunge Pore Mask
OLEHENRIKSEN
Violet Ice Cold Plunge Pore Mask

This purple-tinged clay mask is like an ice bath for your pores.

Truth Juice™ Gentle Glow Daily Cleanser
OLEHENRIKSEN
Truth Juice Gentle Glow Daily Cleanser

My go-to morning cleanser.

Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème for Dark Circles
OLEHENRIKSEN
Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème

Oh my god, this eye cream is so good. Inspired by brightening banana powder, it features light-reflecting yellow pigments to instantly neutralize dark shadows.

Strength Trainer Skin Barrier Moisturizer With Peptides and Niacinamide
OLEHENRIKSEN
Strength Trainer Skin Barrier Moisturizer

My ride-or-die moisturizer. I've gone through three jars and counting.

10% Aha Lemonade Smoothing Scrub​
OLEHENRIKSEN
10% AHA Lemonade Smoothing Scrub​

Physical scrubs are usually way too harsh for my sensitive skin, but this ultra-fine sugar formula doesn't leave me beet-red. I use it in the shower on my upper back too to combat pesky summertime congestion.

Après Skin Overnight Moisturizer + Mask With Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid
OLEHENRIKSEN
Après Skin Overnight Moisturizer + Mask

No lie, this whip-thick moisturizer saved my inflamed, flaky skin this past winter.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

