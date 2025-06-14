Say Hello to "Toasty Glam," the Hottest (Had to) Makeup Trend of Summer 2025

If you've ever wondered how to channel Hot Girl Summer into a makeup look, boy, do I have the trend for you! Perhaps it's a more literal take on the phrase, but "toasty glam" emphasizes all things warm, sun-drenched, and sultry, so of course in-the-know beauty fans (ahem, Hailey Bieber) have been sporting it all season. But as with the lion's share of summer beauty looks, there's an ultrafine line between a warm, toasted glow and just looking, um, sweaty. Curious how to expertly skirt the limits like a pro makeup artist? Scroll ahead for a detailed, six-step tutorial.

First, What Is a Toasty Makeup Aesthetic?

Remember when "sunburn blush" was all the rage? Similar to the warm flush, toasty makeup evokes warm, sun-kissed skin—yet it extends way beyond the cheeks and bridge of the nose. Sunburn blush also appears quite youthful, conjuring memories of carefree days spent in the sun, while a toasty aesthetic feels much sultrier and more lived-in.

"This trend is all about tonal uniformity (deep browns, burnt oranges, rusty reds) to create an alluring essence of heat across the complexion," notes celebrity makeup artist Andrew Denton. "A favorite amongst many celebrities, this look is the epitome of exotic summer glamour that exudes ‘hot girl.'" As I alluded to up top, even Hailey Bieber recently hopped on the trend, posting a "toasty glam" tutorial to TikTok just a few weeks ago. (Pro tip from Bieber: Apply products with nothing but your fingertips to really nail that "melted" effect.)

"I think of it as warm, ambient, slightly lived-in makeup," explains NYC-based makeup artist Lila Childs, who also has a video tutorial for toasty, "hot girl" glam . Her muses include Laura Gemser and Megan Fox in Transformers, as both sport glowy, glossy, almost hazy complexions. "It's definitely a look that pairs very well with a suntan or even sunburn. It is also a look that gets better throughout the day, the summer heat melting everything together," Childs adds. "I don't consider toasty makeup to be something that has super-clean, sharp lines." It's perfect for those who favor a minimal, natural-looking aesthetic but crave something a bit bolder.

6 Steps to Get the Look

Given the fact that toasty makeup emphasizes a super-blended, lived-in aesthetic (plus a fingertips-only application), it's easier than you think to achieve. As a general rule, keep the look monochromatic—or at least within the same two to three shades. Denton puts it perfectly: "Toasty makeup is all about tonality. You want to keep all the tones in the same warm family. Dial up eyes, lips, or both to your own liking, just ensure all your shades harmonize."

As for specific steps? Find Childs's and Denton's go-to tips below.

1. Create a Glowy, Bright Base

Sun-kissed skin tends to veer on the dewy end of the spectrum, so Childs recommends using a glowy primer or foundation—but, alas, there's a delicate balance here. "[Choose] one that dries down and doesn't make the skin look or feel tacky," she shares. In terms of glow-enhancers, she adores the Iconic London Underglow Blurring Primer, or simply use Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenation Illuminator underneath your foundation of choice. As for which foundation to choose, she's a Dior Forever Skin Glow girl, deeming it the foundation of the summer. "It leaves the skin with a beautiful glow but dries down so it isn't sliding all over the place," she notes.

Once you have your base layer to your liking, you can go in with concealer on any areas that may need extra attention. "I love using one that's extra bright right under the eyes because it mimics the effect of a sunburn, but if you want a softer look, choose one closer to the rest of your skin tone," Childs says.

2. Use Warm-Toned Blushes and Bronzers

Your blush-and-bronzer step is arguably the most important. Again, says Denton, you'll want to choose tones that marry each other—think coppery bronzers and brick blushes for deeper skin tones and rusty bronzers and peachy or apricot blushes for fair complexions. If you can't tell where your bronzer ends and your blush begins, you're doing something right.

In terms of application, "Sweep across the perimeter of the face, focusing on the high points with a large soft buffing brush," Denton explains. "The bigger the brush, the better the application. A smaller brush is a surefire way to run into product buildup and patchiness, whereas a larger brush will distribute the bronzer more evenly. [A] bridge-of-nose application will add authenticity and evoke ‘sun-kissed’ beauty."

3. Don't Overload the Highlighter

Feel free to tap on a pearly highlighter—but sparingly. Childs, for one, likes to add just a touch on the bridge of the nose and inner corners of the eyes. "For the cheekbones, just don't set them with powder, and you'll naturally create the effect of a highlight," she says.

4. Stick to Creamy, Blendable Eye Shadows

"Liquid shadows or shadow sticks are going to be your best friend with this look because you can layer them for that hazy, watercolor effect, adding depth but not overpowering the eye," Childs shares. Feel free to dial up the intensity as much or as little as you please; according to Denton, playing up the eyes is a great way to turn up the heat for a seductive nighttime glam.

In terms of shades, both Childs and Denton encourage sticking to browns, terra cottas, and coppers. "Brown eyeliner and even brown mascara pair really well with this look, too. I'd recommend a waterproof mascara, and only on the top lashes," Childs adds.

5. Keep the Brows Soft

Since toasty makeup has no clean, sharp lines, a soft, feathery brow makes sense. (Side note: We're seeing less-structured brow becoming more popular in 2025, regardless!) "Since the eyes and face have a lot of shaping and warmth, I recommend keeping the brows on the softer side," recommends Childs. Simply brush them up with a clear gel, filling in any gaps with a bit of pencil if necessary.

6. Stick to Lip Liner and Gloss

Like eye makeup, you can feel free to dress up your lips as you please. Although, this is perhaps not the time for a spicy red or perfectly lined matte situation. A diffused, lived-in look is the name of the game, so choose neutral tones that match the rest of the toasty aesthetic. According to Childs, you don't even need a proper lipstick to finish the look—a touch of liner and gloss goes a very long way.

"Use a richer shade of liner around the center of the lip line and smudge with your finger, then go in with a liner that matches the rest of your lip color, using that to blend everything together," she suggests. "I also like using this to shade for the entire lip, then a frosted lip gloss to top it off."

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner $24 SHOP NOW MAC Cosmetics Lip Liner Pencil $25 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss $26 SHOP NOW