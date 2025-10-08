What Do Sofia Richie Grainge, Billie Eilish, and Kim Kardashian Have in Common? This Viral (and On-Sale) Lip Stain

Sofia Richie Grainge, Billie Eilish, and Kim Kardashian have each undoubtedly shaped the beauty scene, but when all three A-listers endorse the same product? We take note. When said product also happens to be a TikTok viral hit beloved by beauty editors? We instantly add to cart. And when that product is discounted at 25% off for the next 11 hours? We shout its praise from the proverbial rooftops—so, well, here we are.
Beauty fans can likely guess the buzzy lip product in question: Sacheu's Stay-N Peel Off Lip Liner Stain, which reportedly sells every six seconds. I'm honestly shocked it's still in stock for Amazon Big Deal Days, especially with its price slashed to $11, so scroll ahead to get your hands on the celeb-, TikTok-, and editor-fave.
The entire Sacheu storefront is 25% off for the mega-retailer event, which is great news for those looking to try the brand's long-wear liquid blush or faux freckle pen. But the standout hero is certainly the lip liner, which has gone absolutely viral for its ability to keep lip color in place all day (I'm talking, like, over 12 hours of wear). "I swear I see Sacheu's Peel Off Lip Liner Stay-N on my FYP at least once a day," WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock once wrote in a lip stain review.
And as I mentioned up top, multiple celebrities have even sung its praises, including Eilish, who wore it on tour, Richie Grainge, who uses it for her "quick lip" combo, and Kardashian, who revealed to Voguethat she bought it directly from TikTok Shop (stars—they're just like us!). I've personally tested the celeb-loved stain and can confirm that it does live up to the hype. I like to slightly overline my lips for a rounder, fuller effect, which means I'm constantly re-applying lip liner as it smudges throughout the day. Not with this stain. After tracing the perimeter of my lips—and just above my Cupid's bow—and letting it dry for a few minutes, I peel off the pigment and am left with the prettiest, most natural-looking shape that actually lasts, even after eating and drinking.
The lip stain is usually tagged at $14, but it's currently $11 until Amazon Big Deal Days comes to a close (very soon, might I add!). All the more reason to snag multiple shades, especially if you're unsure which hue you should choose. (For what it's worth, I adore the shade Muah-Ve, while Richie Grainge and Eilish both wear Noohde, a rosy-brown color.) For those new to Sacheu, I'd suggest grabbing the Core Bundle for $26 (previously $35), which does the guesswork for you by including three internet-viral shades. All you need is a stunning lip color to match, which you can find below—just act fast before the discounts disappear at midnight tonight.
