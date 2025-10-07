Live
I'm a Fashion Editor, and I'm Live-Shopping the Amazon Prime Sale—I Can't Get Over These Style and Beauty Deals
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days start today—running for two days through October 8. As a shopping editor who searches for the best things to buy online every day, I'm shopping it live right now before prices go back up on October 9.
I'm starting with Miaou, Leset, Levi's, Gap, and Shopbop to see what they've got marked down, but it's also a good time to restock essentials, such as Hanes Boys' Tank Tops, socks, and underwear—the things you reach for on a daily basis.
On the beauty side, I'm reordering products I already know and love: Salt & Stone's Antioxidant-Rich Body Wash, Clinique's Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey, and Biba de Sousa's Zinc Mask. I'm considering trying a few items I've been curious about, such as Ouai's Fine Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Kérastase's Genesis Serum, and Medicube's Zero Pore Pads.
I'll be updating this page as I shop in real time, looking through hundreds of products to find the best fashion and beauty deals. From wardrobe staples to the beauty purchases our editors stock up on, these are the markdowns standing out to me as I go.
Best Fashion and Beauty Deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025
- Best Basic Deal: Hanes Boys' Ecosmart Cotton Tank Undershirt 5-Pack (was $11, now $9)
- Best Shoe Deal: Camper Casi Myra Leather Ballerina Flats (was $155, now $124)
- Best Dress Deal: Le Bop Alix Mixed Fabric Tank Dress (was $158, now $80)
- Best Skincare Deal: EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Face Sunscreen (was $40, now $32)
- Best Lip Product Deal: Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm (was $25, now $18)
- Best Haircare Deal: Ouai Fine Shampoo and Conditioner Set (was $64, now $51)
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days at a Glance
What Are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are a two-day event exclusive to Prime members with deals across every category.
How Long Do the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Last?
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days run from October 7 through October 8. That means you have two days to shop your favorite fashion discounts before they end.
What is the difference between Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
While Prime Day happens in the summer, the Prime Big Deal Days are in the fall.
Best Basics at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025
I have this six-pack of cotton underwear in my cart.
I'm wearing one of these as I write this. It's the best white tank top.
I'm always in need of more socks, so I'll be ordering this 10-pack.
Best Dresses at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025
The viral Lioness dress in one of fall's color trends.
This navy dress is chic and 49% off.
I have this exact dress in black and always get so many compliments whenever I wear it.
Best Shoes at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025
For 63% off, the Havaianas Slim Season Flip Flops are my go-to when it's warm.
These are the best ballet flats from Camper—they're so comfortable. I wear mine all the time.
Who What Wear editor Tara Gonzalez bought these Teva Infinity flip-flops after seeing Mary-Kate Olsen wear them.
Best Skincare at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025
This Biba de Sousa mask is an editor favorite. Whenever my skin needs a reset, this is what I use.
Here's the best sunscreen loved by dermatologists and celebrities. It never clogs my pores.
These Medicube exfoliating pads have been getting rave reviews on TikTok for years.
Best Lip Products at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025
The Wonderskin lip stains are so good.
Clinique's best-selling Black Honey line is perfect for achieving the whole "your lips but better" look.
We've all heard of the beloved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask by now. As the name suggests, I like putting this on right before bed.
Best Haircare at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025
This has been on my haircare wish list for so long, so I'm finally getting it while it's on sale.
I have fine hair and will definitely be ordering this set from Ouai.