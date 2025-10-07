The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days start today—running for two days through October 8. As a shopping editor who searches for the best things to buy online every day, I'm shopping it live right now before prices go back up on October 9.

I'm starting with Miaou, Leset, Levi's, Gap, and Shopbop to see what they've got marked down, but it's also a good time to restock essentials, such as Hanes Boys' Tank Tops, socks, and underwear—the things you reach for on a daily basis.

On the beauty side, I'm reordering products I already know and love: Salt & Stone's Antioxidant-Rich Body Wash, Clinique's Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey, and Biba de Sousa's Zinc Mask. I'm considering trying a few items I've been curious about, such as Ouai's Fine Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Kérastase's Genesis Serum, and Medicube's Zero Pore Pads.

I'll be updating this page as I shop in real time, looking through hundreds of products to find the best fashion and beauty deals. From wardrobe staples to the beauty purchases our editors stock up on, these are the markdowns standing out to me as I go.

What Are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are a two-day event exclusive to Prime members with deals across every category.

How Long Do the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Last?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days run from October 7 through October 8. That means you have two days to shop your favorite fashion discounts before they end.

What is the difference between Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

While Prime Day happens in the summer, the Prime Big Deal Days are in the fall.

Nia Santal Dress: $98 at Amazon I have this exact dress in black and always get so many compliments whenever I wear it.

