I Didn't Think This $12 Billie Eilish–Loved Lip Stain Could Get More Hype—Then Sofia Richie Grainge Used It

Sofia Richie Grainge is the undeniable queen of TikTok makeup tutorials, and she's back with another product recommendation for her 3.9 million followers. Or should I say product recommendations? Richie Grainge just revealed her go-to "quick lip" combo, and it's the epitome of high-low. First, she uses a $12 internet-viral lip stain that was recently endorsed by Billie Eilish via a TikTok GRWM. (It's quickly becoming a celeb staple.) Then, she uses a very posh lip tint created by Victoria Beckham. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the exact two items.

Sofia Richie Grainge's Go-To Lip Combo

Peel Off Lip Liner Stay-N - 01 Noohde
SACHEU
Peel Off Lip Liner Stay-N in 01 Noohde

First, Richie Grainge uses this TikTok-viral lip stain. And when we say "TikTok-viral," we mean it. It's all over our FYPs, and it's even endorsed by celebrities like Billie Eilish. Interestingly enough, Eilish and Richie Grainge use the same shade, called Noohde, which is a true rosy-brown color. It looks so pretty under glosses and lipsticks. Trust us, we know. We put this internet-famous lip product to the test and loved the results. (Read our full review.)

It's not a traditional lip liner, though. It's a lip liner–stain hybrid. Apply the dark liquid to the perimeter of the lips, let it dry for up to 20 minutes, and gently peel it off. You'll be left with a long-lasting stain that requires zero fussing or touch-ups.

Bitten Lip Tint
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Bitten Lip Tint

Next, Richie Grainge applies a swipe of Victoria Beckham Beauty's Bitten Lip Tint, which is an OG fave for beauty editors. It has a unique formula that's hydrating, lightweight, and non-sticky, yet also long-lasting. Richie Grainge uses the shade Amour, which is a neutral rose color, but you can't go wrong with any of the shades. Each one delivers the most flattering flush of "just-bitten" color.

3 More of Sofia Richie Grainge's Fave Makeup Products

Vanish™ Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Hourglass
Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick in Warm Beige

Richie Grainge regularly uses this foundation stick in her TikTok GRWMs.

Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer - Bronzer
Physicians Formula
Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Richie Grainge uses this iconic drugstore bronzer to dial up her glow.

Baume Essentiel
CHANEL
Baume Essentiel

Richie Grainge once called this her "favorite highlighter ever."

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

