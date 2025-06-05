I Didn't Think This $12 Billie Eilish–Loved Lip Stain Could Get More Hype—Then Sofia Richie Grainge Used It

First, Richie Grainge uses this TikTok-viral lip stain. And when we say "TikTok-viral," we mean it. It's all over our FYPs, and it's even endorsed by celebrities like Billie Eilish. Interestingly enough, Eilish and Richie Grainge use the same shade, called Noohde, which is a true rosy-brown color. It looks so pretty under glosses and lipsticks. Trust us, we know. We put this internet-famous lip product to the test and loved the results. (Read our full review.)

It's not a traditional lip liner, though. It's a lip liner–stain hybrid. Apply the dark liquid to the perimeter of the lips, let it dry for up to 20 minutes, and gently peel it off. You'll be left with a long-lasting stain that requires zero fussing or touch-ups.