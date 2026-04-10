Modern-Day Disco Divas Are Chic, But a Laurel Canyon Aesthetic Is My '70s Beauty Obsession—How I'm Recreating It

I'm not entirely sure if this the result of listening to Fleetwood Mac on vinyl like my life depends on it, or punishment for delaying my watch of the musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, but every inch of my body is currently longing for an escape to California's counterculture hub of the 1960's and 1970's tucked away at the basin of the Hollywood Hills: Laurel Canyon. The folk-rock scene of Los Angeles and beyond was born as several of its most iconic artists and residents took to the stage, giving brith to the likes of The Doors, Joni Mitchell, The Eagles, and more.
The music scene isn't where its influence started and ended—Laurel Canyon also served as the idyllic nexus of bohemia, eclectic architecture, major counterculture movements, and iconic beauty looks that embraced natural features while drawing inspiration from the earth. I explored the latter by referencing several noteworthy beauty moments from the era's biggest icons, and pulling together an edit of the modern-day beauty products that perfectly capture the era starting with masterfully blended scents haunted by the beguiling blends of eras past and ending with the makeup essentials for everything from sun-kissed skin to glowing, flushed cheeks.
When I think of unique, aromatic scents that beg to be worn throughout spring and summer, I gravitate towards grounding blends that balance luminous, woody facets with herbal, slightly bitter notes for a fresh twist. Thin Wild Mercury's best-selling Laurel Canyon, 1966, delivers the warmth, intrigue, and moodiness in a nostalgic blend of sweet orange, Italian cannabis, clove, and patchouli spiked with a splash of grapefruit.
Customer Review: "At all points during its dry-down, this is one of the most ambient fragrance I have ever smelled. It immediately smells like driving through California with your windows down, you get the pine and the warm wood and the smell of cannabis drifting on the wind, the distant fresh sea breeze, all painted on a spicy backdrop. It dries down slightly to release a musky palo santo scent very quickly."
Régime des Fleurs
Rock River Melody Eau de Parfum
Scent Type: Aromatic green | Notes: Hedera ivy, galbanum, bergamot, green sap, narcissus, rose, sandalwood, cedar, amber, musk
Wearing Rock River Melody is enough to transport me to a semi-forgotten, quiet creak where I can read tucked between towering tress and rolling hills sprinkled with wildflowers. Régime des Fleur's bold, rugged take on an aromatic green scent, Rock River Melody, evokes ivy, cedar trunks, fresh green sap, and smooth stones in riverbeds through combining traditional ingredients of men's cologne with two unexpected twists: petrichor-like notes and crisp, green florals.
Customer Review: "Warm, fresh yet classic, a hike with new leather boots, or a horseback ride, from a low dusty prairie into a pine oasis along a creek: tall lush grass, cool breeze, stones warm from the sun. Wore this for the first time a couple days ago and can't wait to spray it again."
The fresh, sappy juniper note in Heretic's Smudge is enough to make me reach for this whenever I want to feel grounded, but its enchanting blend of subtly balsamic sandalwood, glowing frankincense, and inviting clary sage beautifully set alight by Sichuan pepper also feels like spending the night under an open sky and blanket of stars. A celebration of the ancient practice of using smoke to purify and renew, this intoxicating scent is a meditation on stillness.
Customer Review: "My first impression when sprayed is [this is] the crackle of a campfire. As it sets, emits wood and dried flowers are intermixed with the flames. The evolution over time I can only describe this campfire of wood and flowers dying down as you are laying close to someone you deeply cherish. The scent just evokes a vision of my myself sitting closely to my partner sitting with our close friends around a campfire in the fall with the crunch of leaves and laughter."
Admittedly, I didn't initially think this perfume captured the energy and creativity that hummed throughout the Laurel Canyon throughout the late 1960's and '70s, but the more I've worn Tempo, the deeper I'm convinced it's a snapshot of this era. I can hear the tambourines in recording studios and see curls of cigarette smoke forming around the bottle with a nuanced blend of three patchouli extracts layered with maté, clary sage, and powdery violet.
Customer Review: "You get patchouli in the base, but also in the top and mid. It feels like each stage it goes through has its own specific experience and is blended to perfection, in my opinion. As it matures on the skin it's woods kick up as it becomes peppery, rounder and grounding. This is definitely a meditative scent to me. Very clean, transcendent, versatile, and a sparkling joy to wear. You've got to try it if you love patchouli forward fragrance."
D.S. & Durga
Debaser Eau de Parfum
Scent Type: Aromatic fruit | Notes: Bergamot, green leaf, pear stem, fig, coconut milk, iris, blond woods, tonka bean, moss
Fig fragrances normally make me long for the sun-soaked Mediterranean coast with its creamy, quietly luminous facets, but D.S. & Durga's Debaser offers an aromatic, earthy take on the mouthwatering note by combining it with a flash of bergamot, grounding green leaf, and pear stem on a bed of fresh coconut milk, soft iris, and woods. The moss in this really adds a modern, almost sharp edge that contributes to its long-lasting presence. It's exactly what I'd imagine an afternoon drive through Laurel Canyon in the early 1970's to smell like: a blazing sun, dusty road, and the saltiness of a distant coastline.
Customer Review: "It is a little fruitier than just fig would imply. The opening involves a slightly high-pitched bergamot note along with the 'pear stem,' which in combination with the coconut in the heart does seem to create an almost pineapple feel, as someone else mentioned. But I've found that Debaser really just performs best as it warms up—the loudness dissipates on the skin after a bit (it lingers on fabric, so sometimes I'll spray my shirt as well just to keep it around), and it settles with satisfying mixture of coconut, fig, and a slightly woody base."
Speaking of taking an afternoon drive through Laurel Canyon—why not capture the joy of leaning out the window and letting your tresses take to the wind than by duplicating the texture you'd get from the experience with the help of this spray? Virtue's Texturizing Spray delivers epic results by adding definition and texture to hair with a formula powered by the brand's patented Alpha Keratin 60ku protein, hydrolyzed wheat protein, panthenol, and aloe extract to nourish the hair while boosting sheen.
Customer Review: "I’ve been reaching for the Virtue [Texturizing Spray] whenever my hair needs a little extra life. It gives that effortless, lived-in texture without making my hair feel stiff or sticky. My hair still feels soft and touchable, but with noticeably more volume and movement. I love using it on second-day hair or after styling to add body and a few sprays instantly make my hair look fuller and more styled, like that perfectly undone salon finish. It’s become one of those quick, reliable products I grab when my hair needs a boost."
Roz
Santa Lucia Styling Oil
Key Ingredients: Argan oil, jojoba oil, Roman chamomile oil
If you're going to embrace the late '60s, early '70s Laurel Canyon aesthetic as we head into spring, you might as well give your tresses the Stevie Knicks treatment with body, shine, and layered lengths. I'll be using this lightweight styling oil by Roz to help me pull it off while adding lustrous shine, smoothing frizz, and giving strands protection against humidity and heat styling up to 450 °F. The oil delivers effortless styling for all hair types with a nourishing blend of fast-absorbing active oils and extracts.
Customer Review: "I have frizzy, dry hair so a hair oil is a must. Others are too heavy, don’t provide the moisture I’m needing, or break me out (sensitive skin girlie). This hair oil is sooo lightweight, smells amazing, and provides the perfect amount of hydration. The difference in my hair has been night and day! My new holy grail alongside my Milk [Hair] Serum and Air Thickening Spray."
If you have tight curls or coils like mine, consider adding Ring Tone Curl Defining Gel Crème for fast, easy styling and effortless definition. R+Co has discovered the secret behind elongating and ridding strands of frizz without leaving them feeling dry or crunchy with a shine-boosting blend. Agave nectar extract fights humidity, keeping strands frizz-free, while chia seed, prickly pear oil, and vitamins soften and condition hair while improving elasticity.
Customer Review: "I've used just about all of the curly hair gel products and some work better than others, but R+Co's Ring Tone is my favorite by far. Other gels leave my hair feeling waxy, laden down, dry, and flakey. Ring Tone is the only curl defining gel I've used so far that leaves my curls feeling and looking hydrated, shiny, and defined. I've used a few other curl products from R+Co, but this is by far my favorite curl defining product by them. Thank you R+Co!"
Davines
This is a Volume Boosting Mousse
Key Ingredients: Panthenol, glycerin
While the styles of the early '70s were all about achieving long and loose styles, Laurel Canyon a couple years before serves as the epicenter of hair with volume, texture, and unexpected accessories (think metallic beads, feathers, and fabrics braided into strands for subtle pops of color). Using this Davines mousse will add airy volume to all hair types for natural-looking body and hold. Apply its creamy, snow-like formula evenly on towel-dried dried hair, then style.
Customer Review: "One of my favorite products ever! My hair is a fine texture but dense, and can get rather poofy/frizzy on the ends. This mousse gives my hair volume and just a little bit of control that’s needed to keep it manageable. The end result is weightless, bouncy, silky and not product-y feeling at all!"