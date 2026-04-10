Modern-Day Disco Divas Are Chic, But a Laurel Canyon Aesthetic Is My '70s Beauty Obsession—How I'm Recreating It

From earthy, aromatic fragrances to body care for a sun-kissed glow.

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Megan Adelaide Vega, Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Richardson, and Destiny Joseph and products by Caudalie, Roz, and D.S. &amp; Durga
(Image credit: @meganadelaide; @bellahadid; @fridacashflow; @isthisfate; Courtesy of Caudalie, Roz, and D.S. & Durga)
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I'm not entirely sure if this the result of listening to Fleetwood Mac on vinyl like my life depends on it, or punishment for delaying my watch of the musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, but every inch of my body is currently longing for an escape to California's counterculture hub of the 1960's and 1970's tucked away at the basin of the Hollywood Hills: Laurel Canyon. The folk-rock scene of Los Angeles and beyond was born as several of its most iconic artists and residents took to the stage, giving brith to the likes of The Doors, Joni Mitchell, The Eagles, and more.

The music scene isn't where its influence started and ended—Laurel Canyon also served as the idyllic nexus of bohemia, eclectic architecture, major counterculture movements, and iconic beauty looks that embraced natural features while drawing inspiration from the earth. I explored the latter by referencing several noteworthy beauty moments from the era's biggest icons, and pulling together an edit of the modern-day beauty products that perfectly capture the era starting with masterfully blended scents haunted by the beguiling blends of eras past and ending with the makeup essentials for everything from sun-kissed skin to glowing, flushed cheeks.

Fragrance

Megan Adelaide with glowing skin and bleached tresses and Mona Ali with polished strands and a bronzed makeup look

(Image credit: @meganadelaide; @monamali_)

Hair Styling