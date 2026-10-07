The last few weeks have been busy, to say the least. Team Who What Wear UK has been reporting backstage and front row at every major fashion show, jotting down runway trends, snapping street style looks, and getting clips of our favourite celebs. However, as deputy beauty editor, I've been keeping an eye on the major nail, hair and makeup trends during fashion month, and dare I say, they might be the best ones yet.
From Simone Rocha's beaded brows to Gucci's statement smokey eye, maximalism is very much back for S/S 27, and I'm certainly not mad about it. If you're also feeling excited about the prospect of having fun with hair and makeup once again, you might want to keep scrolling. Below, I've rounded up every major S/S 27 beauty look to reference next season, straight from Paris, Milan, London and New York.
Paris
Dior
Illuminated eyes took centre stage at Dior. Peter Philips, Dior Makeup's creative and image director, created a striking silver wing paired with a fresh, glowing base.
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Saint Laurent
Created by none other than legendary makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, smokey eyes were paired with deep burgundy lips for a touch of drama on the Saint Laurent runway.
Stella McCartney
Meanwhile, Stella McCartney embraced soft makeup and natural hair texture. Now this is the kind of pared-back beauty I can get on board with.
Acne Studios
Bleached brows are cool, but pink brows are the ultimate move next season, according to Acne Studios.
Chloé
This fringe has been living in my head rent-free ever since the Chloé show.
Givenchy
A beauty look that perfectly complemented Givenchy's statement silhouettes, the makeup saw unexpected bursts of colour on the eyes, using the brand's Khôl Couture Waterproof Eyeliners in 4-Cobalt and 5-Jade.
Miu Miu was all about the wispy, exaggerated side fringe.
Chanel
The Chanel show, held inside the Grand Palais, was nothing short of spectacular. Skin was fresh and illuminated, with a metallic shadow adorning the lid. The hair followed suit, with slicked-back buns twisted into chignons and high-shine finishes creating a timeless yet modern appeal.
Milan
Prada
Prada brought serious volume to Milan. The statement hair was paired with a softer makeup look, featuring a fresh-faced complexion and a matte pink lip.
Fendi
The brows! The eyeshadow! The waves! Everything about Fendi's S/S 27 beauty looks screams summer to me.
Gucci
If there's one beauty look I can't stop thinking about, it's Gucci's statement smokey eye. Makeup artist Sam Visser created the ultimate "goth girl" glam, with pops of blue, pink and green shadows blended beneath the lower lash line for added drama.
Ferragamo
It may be subtle, but I can't stop thinking about Ferragamo's luminous skin look.
Giorgio Armani
Bold lips are in, but it seems bold eye makeup is going to be just as popular next season, as proven by Armani. "The eyes are elongated with a soft, diffused black shape and a touch of gold at the centre of the lid, creating a sense of movement. Natural, softly matte skin and intensely glossy lips complete the look, balancing softness and strength, structure and movement,” said Armani global makeup artist Hiromi Ueda.
London
Mithridate
Beauty director Shannon Lawlor was backstage at Mithridate and described the beauty look as "an ode to the ‘80s". As you can see, it was all about the statement liner, which was swept out from the corner of the eyes. Meanwhile, hair was blown out and flipped to one side, whilst nails featured half-moon manicures.
Harris Reed
At Harris Reed, the makeup was as showstopping as you'd expect. "Harris’ vision this season is bold, expressive and sculptural, so we wanted the makeup to feel equally powerful," said Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director at Charlotte Tilbury. "The graphic liner creates structure and strength, while fresh, lit-from-within skin and softly enhanced lips bring balance. It’s about creating tension between the dramatic and refined, the bold and wearable.”
Petra Fagerström
Backstage at Petra Fagerstrom, makeup artist Mel Arter partnered with Byredo to create a "subtly rebellious" look. Soft, smoky eyeshadows were paired with glossy lip lacquers in warm brown, red and terracotta tones.
M&S
This year, M&S made its London Fashion Week debut, and Estée Lauder partnered with makeup artist Rebecca Wordingham to create a modern makeup look. "I subtly sculpted the complexion using cool-toned shades of Futurist Soft Touch Brightening Skincealer, adding Futurist Blushmaker Dewy Cheek Tint in Skinny Dip to bring warmth and dimension to the cheeks," Wordingham says. Of course, we can't forget a dusting of Bronze Goddess Highlighting Powder Gelee (£44) on the cheeks.
Susan Fang
Fresh-faced complexions ruled supreme at Susan Fang, but it was the hair that had everyone talking. Authentic Beauty Concept's creative advocate and hair lead, Anna Cofone, created two key looks, which explored themes of fluidity and strength. "We wanted to have these contrasting textures and contrasting shapes. We've got lots of texture internally, but with a really strong structure that's very flat to the head, using hero products like the Nymph Salt Spray," she told me.
Simone Rocha was all about the beaded brows. Makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver partnered with Byredo to create this statement look. I managed to grab a minute with Kluyver backstage and was keen to know if he thought maximalist beauty was back for good. "I do feel like we are slightly moving away from the clean-girl thing," he told me. "It feels like people are wanting to express themselves again."
Bobs are back! I loved this structural style at Roksanda. Yes, it's sleek, but there's still some natural movement shining through, highlighting Cofone's goal of creating hair that is "polished, but never too perfect".
Burberry
It was bold lips galore at Burberry, in striking lavender and fuchsia tones.
New York
Ralph Lauren
Berry blush and matching satin lips define spring/summer for Ralph Lauren.
Michael Kors
If a black smokey eye feels too heavy, take a leaf out of Michael Kors' book and opt for a swipe of sunflower yellow shadow all over the lid.
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein marked the return of the headband for S/S 27.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.