Spotted From the Front Row: Every Major Spring/Summer 2027 Beauty Look to Know

Chanel! Dior! Saint Laurent! Fashion month has been busy, but these are the beauty looks we can't stop thinking about.

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A collage of beauty looks from the Spring/Summer 2027 shows
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
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The last few weeks have been busy, to say the least. Team Who What Wear UK has been reporting backstage and front row at every major fashion show, jotting down runway trends, snapping street style looks, and getting clips of our favourite celebs. However, as deputy beauty editor, I've been keeping an eye on the major nail, hair and makeup trends during fashion month, and dare I say, they might be the best ones yet.

From Simone Rocha's beaded brows to Gucci's statement smokey eye, maximalism is very much back for S/S 27, and I'm certainly not mad about it. If you're also feeling excited about the prospect of having fun with hair and makeup once again, you might want to keep scrolling. Below, I've rounded up every major S/S 27 beauty look to reference next season, straight from Paris, Milan, London and New York.

Paris

Dior

A close-up shot of the makeup at the Dior S/S 27 show

(Image credit:  Launchmetrics Spotlight: Dior)

Illuminated eyes took centre stage at Dior. Peter Philips, Dior Makeup's creative and image director, created a striking silver wing paired with a fresh, glowing base.

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Saint Laurent

A close-up of the hair and makeup at the Saint Laurent S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Saint Laurent)

Created by none other than legendary makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, smokey eyes were paired with deep burgundy lips for a touch of drama on the Saint Laurent runway.

Stella McCartney

A close-up of the hair and makeup at the Stella McCartney S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Stella McCartney)

Meanwhile, Stella McCartney embraced soft makeup and natural hair texture. Now this is the kind of pared-back beauty I can get on board with.

Acne Studios

A shot of a model backstage at the S/S 27 Acne Studios show with pink eyebrows

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Acne Studios)

Bleached brows are cool, but pink brows are the ultimate move next season, according to Acne Studios.

Chloé

A model walking the runway at the S/S 27 Chlo&amp;eacute; show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Chloé)

This fringe has been living in my head rent-free ever since the Chloé show.

Givenchy

An image of a model backstage at the Givenchy S/S 27 show wearing green eyeshadow

(Image credit: Courtesy of Givenchy)

A beauty look that perfectly complemented Givenchy's statement silhouettes, the makeup saw unexpected bursts of colour on the eyes, using the brand's Khôl Couture Waterproof Eyeliners in 4-Cobalt and 5-Jade.

Victoria Beckham

A close-up shot of the makeup at the S/S 27 Victoria Beckham show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Victoria Beckham)

According to the Victoria Beckham show, spring is set to be the season of the bold lip. Models showcased the new Victoria Beckham Beauty Rouge Victoria in House Red (£71), a striking shade that perfectly complemented the collection's richer tones. For nails, the OPI team created bespoke sheer manicures using Passion, Put It In Neutral and Baby, Take a Vow.

Miu Miu

A close-up shot of the hair at the Miu Miu S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu was all about the wispy, exaggerated side fringe.

Chanel

A model walking the runway at the S/S 27 Chanel show with a slicked-back bun and glowing skin

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Chanel)

The Chanel show, held inside the Grand Palais, was nothing short of spectacular. Skin was fresh and illuminated, with a metallic shadow adorning the lid. The hair followed suit, with slicked-back buns twisted into chignons and high-shine finishes creating a timeless yet modern appeal.

Milan

Prada

A runway shot of the hair and makeup at the Prada S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Prada)

Prada brought serious volume to Milan. The statement hair was paired with a softer makeup look, featuring a fresh-faced complexion and a matte pink lip.

Fendi

A close-up picture of the hair and makeup at the Fendi S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Fendi)

The brows! The eyeshadow! The waves! Everything about Fendi's S/S 27 beauty looks screams summer to me.

Gucci

A close-up of the makeup look on the runway at the Gucci S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Gucci)

If there's one beauty look I can't stop thinking about, it's Gucci's statement smokey eye. Makeup artist Sam Visser created the ultimate "goth girl" glam, with pops of blue, pink and green shadows blended beneath the lower lash line for added drama.

Ferragamo

A close-up of the makeup look on the runway of the Ferragamo S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Ferragamo)

It may be subtle, but I can't stop thinking about Ferragamo's luminous skin look.

Giorgio Armani

A close-up shot of the makeup on the runway of the Giorgio Armani S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Giorgio Armani)

Bold lips are in, but it seems bold eye makeup is going to be just as popular next season, as proven by Armani. "The eyes are elongated with a soft, diffused black shape and a touch of gold at the centre of the lid, creating a sense of movement. Natural, softly matte skin and intensely glossy lips complete the look, balancing softness and strength, structure and movement,” said Armani global makeup artist Hiromi Ueda.

London

Mithridate

A close-up of a model backstage at the Mithridate S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Mithridate)

Beauty director Shannon Lawlor was backstage at Mithridate and described the beauty look as "an ode to the ‘80s". As you can see, it was all about the statement liner, which was swept out from the corner of the eyes. Meanwhile, hair was blown out and flipped to one side, whilst nails featured half-moon manicures.

Harris Reed

A close-up shot of the colourful makeup backstage at Harris Reed S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Harris Reed)

At Harris Reed, the makeup was as showstopping as you'd expect. "Harris’ vision this season is bold, expressive and sculptural, so we wanted the makeup to feel equally powerful," said Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director at Charlotte Tilbury. "The graphic liner creates structure and strength, while fresh, lit-from-within skin and softly enhanced lips bring balance. It’s about creating tension between the dramatic and refined, the bold and wearable.”

Petra Fagerström

A model walking the runway at Petra Fagerstr&amp;ouml;m S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Petra Fagerström)

Backstage at Petra Fagerstrom, makeup artist Mel Arter partnered with Byredo to create a "subtly rebellious" look. Soft, smoky eyeshadows were paired with glossy lip lacquers in warm brown, red and terracotta tones.

M&S

A close-up of a model backstage at the Marks and Spencer S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Marks and Spencer)

This year, M&S made its London Fashion Week debut, and Estée Lauder partnered with makeup artist Rebecca Wordingham to create a modern makeup look. "I subtly sculpted the complexion using cool-toned shades of Futurist Soft Touch Brightening Skincealer, adding Futurist Blushmaker Dewy Cheek Tint in Skinny Dip to bring warmth and dimension to the cheeks," Wordingham says. Of course, we can't forget a dusting of Bronze Goddess Highlighting Powder Gelee (£44) on the cheeks.

Susan Fang

A model walking the runway at the Susan Fang S/S 28 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Susan Fang)

Fresh-faced complexions ruled supreme at Susan Fang, but it was the hair that had everyone talking. Authentic Beauty Concept's creative advocate and hair lead, Anna Cofone, created two key looks, which explored themes of fluidity and strength. "We wanted to have these contrasting textures and contrasting shapes. We've got lots of texture internally, but with a really strong structure that's very flat to the head, using hero products like the Nymph Salt Spray," she told me.

Toga

A close-up of a model&#039;s glitter ear backstage at the Toga S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Toga)

Beauty editor Eleanor Vousden went backstage at Toga, where lead hairstylist Claire Grech used Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil (£30) to create a range of architectural hair looks. Oh, and can we talk about these statement glittery ears?

Simone Rocha

A model backstage at Simone Rocha S/S 27 with beaded brows

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Simone Rocha)

Simone Rocha was all about the beaded brows. Makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver partnered with Byredo to create this statement look. I managed to grab a minute with Kluyver backstage and was keen to know if he thought maximalist beauty was back for good. "I do feel like we are slightly moving away from the clean-girl thing," he told me. "It feels like people are wanting to express themselves again."

Erdem

A model backstage at the S/S 27 Erdem show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Erdem)

This wispy fringe caught my eye at Erdem, but the glowing skin was just as good. Makeup artist Lynsey Alexander created this fresh, sheer makeup look using Merit's Great Skin Serum (£34) and the brand's tinted SPF. For added glow, Alexander applied a touch of the Day Glow Highlighting Balm (£28) on the cheekbones.

Roksanda

A model walking the runway at the Roksanda S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Roksanda)

Bobs are back! I loved this structural style at Roksanda. Yes, it's sleek, but there's still some natural movement shining through, highlighting Cofone's goal of creating hair that is "polished, but never too perfect".

Burberry

A model walking the runway at the S/S 27 Burberry show with purple lipstick

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Burberry)

It was bold lips galore at Burberry, in striking lavender and fuchsia tones.

New York

Ralph Lauren

A close-up of the hair and makeup at the Ralph Lauren S/S 27 fashion show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Ralph Lauren)

Berry blush and matching satin lips define spring/summer for Ralph Lauren.

Michael Kors

A close-up of the hair and makeup on the runway of the Michael Kors S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Michael Kors)

If a black smokey eye feels too heavy, take a leaf out of Michael Kors' book and opt for a swipe of sunflower yellow shadow all over the lid.

Calvin Klein

A close-up of a model on the runway at the Calvin Klein S/S 27 fashion show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Calvin Klein)

Calvin Klein marked the return of the headband for S/S 27.

Connor Ives

A close-up of a model backstage at the S/S 27 Connor Ives fashion show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Connor Ives)

Meanwhile, Connor Ives made a case for a side-swept bouncy blow-dry.

Carolina Herrera

A close-up of a model on the runway of the Carolina Herrera S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Carolina Herrera)

Who knew a wash of gold shimmer on the lids could have so much impact?

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Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.