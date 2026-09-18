Runway Experts Agree: These Beauty Trends Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2027

And just like that, New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped. The jam-packed five-day stint may mark the beginning of fall (I heard more than a few "Back to school!" jokes among editors backstage), but the hair and makeup looks certainly have me fired up for the spring and summer months. Luckily, NYFW beauty trends cycle into the spotlight at a much faster rate than fashion since the collections themselves won't be available until later, so it's not a bad idea to familiarize yourself with the 2027 looks before they undoubtedly take over the zeitgeist.
If there's one overarching theme per the forward-thinking runways, it's that beauty in 2027 will be undone, breezy, and just plain cool. Consider the wispy slipknots at Christian Cowan, Cult Gaia, and Anna Sui; the subtle "sunglasses nails" at Diane von Furstenberg; and the plumes of soft purple at Prabal Gurung and Sandy Liang. They're all effortlessly wearable and equally swoon-worthy. Scroll ahead to get a jump on every major trend, and know that adopting them early is essentially a calling card for the most stylish, in-the-know beauty fans.
Crimped Hair
There's no denying it: Crimped hair owned NYFW. I couldn't believe how many Y2K styles I saw backstage, from the shiny, strategically placed creases at Christian Siriano to the textured waves at Anna Sui to the deconstructed, ribbon-like strands at Christian Cowan. Justine Marjan, lead hairstylist for Christian Cowan, says it "feels both nostalgic and rebellious," especially when you pair it with a loose, lived-in knot. (More on this in a moment.)
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Seen Backstage
TreSemmé
Lacquer Shine Spray
TreSemmé
Dry Texturizing Spray
R+Co Bleu
Highest Volumizing Mousse
Imperfect Twists
Find yourself in a hairstyling rut? Simply twist your locks into an easy French roll à la Kallmeyer and Dauphinette; a low, off-centered knot like models at Diotima; or one large, combined curl, as seen at Maria McManus. To ensure your style appears effortless, make sure to add an undone, off-kilter element. For example, you could pull a few soft, face-framing pieces out of the French twist (exactly what Kallmeyer lead Mara Roszak did backstage) or embrace the natural flyaways in your slick-back bun, like the models at Sandy Liang. "I didn't want it to feel like princess hair," hairstylist Dylan Chavles tells me backstage. "[It's] slicked but not shellacked tight."
Seen Backstage
RŌZ
Milk Styling Mousse
ORIBE
Swept Up Volume Powder Spray
Uberliss
Flexin Hairspray
Aveda
Air Control Light Hold Hair Spray
Slipknots
Remember those loose knots I briefly mentioned earlier? Here they are in a few different forms: a half-up, half-down loop, as seen at Anna Sui and Area; an elongated, knotted ponytail from Cult Gaia; and a low, loose bun from Christian Cowan. The common thread for each style is that baby knot with an unbound, flowing tail. Think Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland, who was actually the inspiration for lead hairstylist Garren at Anna Sui. Yes, really.
Seen Backstage
Oribe
Supershine Smoothing Wax Styling Stick
R+Co Bleu
Ingenious Thickening Crème
TreSemmé
Bonding Hair Oil
Purple Haze
Soft purple is basically a new neutral at this point. We've been reporting on the trend since award season wrapped back in March! It seems the fashion set would agree, as understated purple looks dominated more than a few runways. Take, for example, Anna Sui, where models sported shimmery lilac and gold lids courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs, or Prabal Gurung, where subtle purple highlights kissed a few models' foreheads and nose bridges.
At Christian Cowan, amethyst nails made an appearance via cat-eye press-ons, and even Sandy Liang took part in the purple craze by creating intentionally hollowed under-eyes with a cool-toned mauve eye shadow. "Then to counterbalance that darkness, I brought in a highlight that makes the eyes [pop]," lead makeup artist Emi Kaneko shares backstage. The dewy, fresh glow courtesy of celebrity aesthetician Sofie Pavitt also provided a nice contrast that kept the look from reading too sunken.
Seen Backstage
Kiss
Fangtastic Press-Ons
EpicLight Beauty
Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Omega Rich Moisturizer
Cinnamon Cheeks
Bright bubblegum cheeks were all the rage last season, but this spring and summer, we can expect a warm-brown blush moment. Such was the case at Alice + Olivia, where lead makeup artist Carly Giglio dressed models' cheeks in rich cinnamon pigment, and at Tibi, "warm mocha cheeks" were imperative for the show's windswept, Western-inspired beauty look. If you're someone who typically favors bronzer over blush, spring/summer 2027 is your time to shine!
Seen Backstage
Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics
VividLuxe Crème Blush Stick
Bobbi Brown
Pot Rouge Velvet Matte Cream Blush
Bobbi Brown
Matte Bronzing Powder
Icy Accents
That said, for those who love their cool tones, rest assured that icy accents aren't going anywhere. Take it from the washed-out lids at Kim Shui and Luar (both looks also renounced mascara to really commit to the frosted bit) or the pearly-mint "sunglasses nails" at Diane Von Furstenberg. Sandy Liang similarly cosigned icy manicures and even collaborated with Celisse, the nail partner for the show, on a bespoke frosted-blue polish. I immediately painted it on myself after scoring a secret sample backstage, and I can already confirm it's a year-round staple.
Seen Backstage
MAC
Glow Play Bouncy Highlighter in Wind Chill
MAC
Paintstick in Pure White
Essie
Cactus Jelly
Power Volume
Flat hair, where? This NYFW brought a slew of back-combed, sky-high looks with an unmistakable '80s edge—Proenza Schouler, Wiederhoeft, LaQuan Smith, Magda Butrym, Diane von Furstenberg, to name a few! It's a category we're officially calling "power volume" given its effortlessly bold glamour. Bobby Michael, lead stylist for Wiederhoeft, shares, "Fluffy and touchable hair makes everyone feel sexy and glamorous." Go ahead and channel your inner '80s partygoer by amping up your natural texture and brushing your strands straight back for gravity-defying height.
Seen Backstage
GHD
Speed Ionic Hair Dryer
L'Oréal Professionnel
Fix Paste
R+Co Bleu
Root Booster Volume Spray
Bumble and bumble
Thickening High Drama Styling Hair Foam
Glazed Eyes
Yes, you can get high-shine lids without relying on any sort of shimmer. Simply commit to lived-in "lip gloss" eyes like the models at Diane von Furstenberg and Ulla Johnson by layering a clear balm over your eye shadow of choice, be it a bold teal (like the Estée Lauder Poolside Eyeshadow Quad at DVF) or a subtle champagne. For the latter, Ulla Johnson lead artist Romy Soleimani actually dabbed a sheer pink lip gloss onto models' lids for a light-reflecting look that doesn't appear too fussy. "Something high-impact but effortless," she says.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.