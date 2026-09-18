Runway Experts Agree: These Beauty Trends Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2027

Adopt them early.

Jamie Chevron&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Collage of NYFW beauty trends.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Courtesy of Estée Lauder)
Jump to category:

And just like that, New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped. The jam-packed five-day stint may mark the beginning of fall (I heard more than a few "Back to school!" jokes among editors backstage), but the hair and makeup looks certainly have me fired up for the spring and summer months. Luckily, NYFW beauty trends cycle into the spotlight at a much faster rate than fashion since the collections themselves won't be available until later, so it's not a bad idea to familiarize yourself with the 2027 looks before they undoubtedly take over the zeitgeist.

If there's one overarching theme per the forward-thinking runways, it's that beauty in 2027 will be undone, breezy, and just plain cool. Consider the wispy slipknots at Christian Cowan, Cult Gaia, and Anna Sui; the subtle "sunglasses nails" at Diane von Furstenberg; and the plumes of soft purple at Prabal Gurung and Sandy Liang. They're all effortlessly wearable and equally swoon-worthy. Scroll ahead to get a jump on every major trend, and know that adopting them early is essentially a calling card for the most stylish, in-the-know beauty fans.

Crimped Hair

Collage of crimped hair NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Tresemmé)

There's no denying it: Crimped hair owned NYFW. I couldn't believe how many Y2K styles I saw backstage, from the shiny, strategically placed creases at Christian Siriano to the textured waves at Anna Sui to the deconstructed, ribbon-like strands at Christian Cowan. Justine Marjan, lead hairstylist for Christian Cowan, says it "feels both nostalgic and rebellious," especially when you pair it with a loose, lived-in knot. (More on this in a moment.)

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Seen Backstage

Imperfect Twists

Collage of imperfect twists NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: @alexajaephoto; @larufoto; courtesy of Aveda)

Find yourself in a hairstyling rut? Simply twist your locks into an easy French roll à la Kallmeyer and Dauphinette; a low, off-centered knot like models at Diotima; or one large, combined curl, as seen at Maria McManus. To ensure your style appears effortless, make sure to add an undone, off-kilter element. For example, you could pull a few soft, face-framing pieces out of the French twist (exactly what Kallmeyer lead Mara Roszak did backstage) or embrace the natural flyaways in your slick-back bun, like the models at Sandy Liang. "I didn't want it to feel like princess hair," hairstylist Dylan Chavles tells me backstage. "[It's] slicked but not shellacked tight."

Seen Backstage

Slipknots

Collage of slipknots NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: @alexajaephoto; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Tresemmé; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tresemmé)

Remember those loose knots I briefly mentioned earlier? Here they are in a few different forms: a half-up, half-down loop, as seen at Anna Sui and Area; an elongated, knotted ponytail from Cult Gaia; and a low, loose bun from Christian Cowan. The common thread for each style is that baby knot with an unbound, flowing tail. Think Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland, who was actually the inspiration for lead hairstylist Garren at Anna Sui. Yes, really.

Seen Backstage

Purple Haze

Collage of purple haze NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider; Launchmetrics; Daphne Youree )

Soft purple is basically a new neutral at this point. We've been reporting on the trend since award season wrapped back in March! It seems the fashion set would agree, as understated purple looks dominated more than a few runways. Take, for example, Anna Sui, where models sported shimmery lilac and gold lids courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs, or Prabal Gurung, where subtle purple highlights kissed a few models' foreheads and nose bridges.

At Christian Cowan, amethyst nails made an appearance via cat-eye press-ons, and even Sandy Liang took part in the purple craze by creating intentionally hollowed under-eyes with a cool-toned mauve eye shadow. "Then to counterbalance that darkness, I brought in a highlight that makes the eyes [pop]," lead makeup artist Emi Kaneko shares backstage. The dewy, fresh glow courtesy of celebrity aesthetician Sofie Pavitt also provided a nice contrast that kept the look from reading too sunken.

Seen Backstage

Cinnamon Cheeks

Collage of cinnamon cheeks NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; courtesy of Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics; courtesy of Bobbi Brown)

Bright bubblegum cheeks were all the rage last season, but this spring and summer, we can expect a warm-brown blush moment. Such was the case at Alice + Olivia, where lead makeup artist Carly Giglio dressed models' cheeks in rich cinnamon pigment, and at Tibi, "warm mocha cheeks" were imperative for the show's windswept, Western-inspired beauty look. If you're someone who typically favors bronzer over blush, spring/summer 2027 is your time to shine!

Seen Backstage

Icy Accents

Collage of icy accents NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider; courtesy of MAC; Launchmetrics)

That said, for those who love their cool tones, rest assured that icy accents aren't going anywhere. Take it from the washed-out lids at Kim Shui and Luar (both looks also renounced mascara to really commit to the frosted bit) or the pearly-mint "sunglasses nails" at Diane Von Furstenberg. Sandy Liang similarly cosigned icy manicures and even collaborated with Celisse, the nail partner for the show, on a bespoke frosted-blue polish. I immediately painted it on myself after scoring a secret sample backstage, and I can already confirm it's a year-round staple.

Seen Backstage

Power Volume

Collage of power volume NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; courtesy of Bumble and Bumble)

Flat hair, where? This NYFW brought a slew of back-combed, sky-high looks with an unmistakable '80s edge—Proenza Schouler, Wiederhoeft, LaQuan Smith, Magda Butrym, Diane von Furstenberg, to name a few! It's a category we're officially calling "power volume" given its effortlessly bold glamour. Bobby Michael, lead stylist for Wiederhoeft, shares, "Fluffy and touchable hair makes everyone feel sexy and glamorous." Go ahead and channel your inner '80s partygoer by amping up your natural texture and brushing your strands straight back for gravity-defying height.

Seen Backstage

Glazed Eyes

Collage of glazed eyes NYFW beauty trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Andy Sweeney for Sisley Paris; courtesy of Estée Lauder)

Yes, you can get high-shine lids without relying on any sort of shimmer. Simply commit to lived-in "lip gloss" eyes like the models at Diane von Furstenberg and Ulla Johnson by layering a clear balm over your eye shadow of choice, be it a bold teal (like the Estée Lauder Poolside Eyeshadow Quad at DVF) or a subtle champagne. For the latter, Ulla Johnson lead artist Romy Soleimani actually dabbed a sheer pink lip gloss onto models' lids for a light-reflecting look that doesn't appear too fussy. "Something high-impact but effortless," she says.

Seen Backstage

Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.