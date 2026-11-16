Welcome to The State of Style, an annual report that serves as our version of a State of the Union, in which we zoom out and look at not just what is trending at the present moment but also why certain things have broken through.
Could the economy be the driver behind next season's return to joyful, maximalist fashion? What do the many pencil-skirt silhouettes from the recent runways say about our cultural values? Let's face it: Fashion has never existed in a vacuum. As hard as we may try to think that the style choices we make every day are purely original, the reality is that there are a multitude of influences both overt and covert that wield their power over how and what we put on in the morning.
There are the obvious influences, like what designers choose to send down their runways each season and even cult-popular music, TV, and film releases that capture our collective attention, but then there several that are far more inconspicuous, like the current political and economic moment we finds ourselves in. Yes, it's exactly like that cerulean blue sweater scene from The Devil Wears Prada—almost nothing shows up in our favorite brands' new arrivals sections that isn't part of this broader fashion ecosystem.
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Of course, the concept of fashion as a mirror to society is nothing new. For centuries, it has been used as a tool for political dissent, radical self-expression, and a sense of belonging. But looking at 2026 fashion and ahead to 2027, we're arriving at a major turning point and the year ahead will be the start of a brand-new era in fashion. Things are getting, well, fun again with opulent textures, bright color clashing, intricate embroidery and embellishments and all manner of joyful self-expression officially putting an end to the quiet-luxury look.
Here, we're turning our attention to the five high-level shifts that are defining what fashion looks like going into 2027 and how they're a reflection of the world around us.
It’s safe to say the era of quiet luxury dressing is over. For spring 2027, designers embraced the kind of personality-driven dressing that feels instinctive, individual, and, above all, fun. Tory Burch, Celine, Chanel, and Loewe all featured intricate embroidery, beading, jacquard, and an overall sense of opulence and joy that marks a sharp departure from the pared-back mood of recent seasons past.
There's a possible economic theory at play. Maximalism tends to rise out of periods of financial distress, when fashion responds to economic hardship with designs meant to ignite our emotions and hit our dopamine receptors. Where quiet luxury was about signaling that you didn't need to try, next year's ornament is about wanting to feel something.
What to shop for: Look for texture, embellishment, and a point of view over discretion. The new status isn't blending in, but embracing being unmistakably yourself.
Tory Burch
Jacquard Cocoon Coat
Doen
Anise Dress
Chanel
Première Édition Originale Watch
Tailoring is slimming down. Spring 2027 put fitted jackets and slim-fit trousers front and center, signaling the end of all things oversized. After seasons of billowing blazers and wide-leg everything, the pendulum is swinging back toward the body. The mood is sharper and more precise, with shape coming from cut rather than volume.
There's a logic to the timing. A fitted silhouette is a deliberate one: When clothes follow the body, fit and construction suddenly matter, which sets up the craftsmanship shift below.
What to shop for: Start with a great jacket. A close-fitting blazer will take your wardrobe far in 2027 (and beyond) and paired with slim-straight or cigarette trousers, it's the quickest way to build a foundation for updating what you already own.
The cultural context is hard to miss. Two Jane Austen adaptations, Pride & Prejudice and Sense & Sensibility, arrived this year, alongside a rise in romance novels and steamy TV series like Off Campus and Heated Rivalry. When the stories we're reading and watching turn sentimental, it's no surprise our wardrobes follow.
What to shop for: Keep reaching for lace (yes, lace trimming is here to stay), but look beyond into fine embroidery and crochet that lets the handiwork shine. For hair and makeup decisions, keep things loose, purposefully mussed, and a little undone.
KHAITE
Rolon Velvet Coat
chanel
Bouton de Camélia Ring
Chloé
Ruffled Georgette Maxi Dress
Visible craftsmanship is replacing the logo as luxury's calling card. Handmade details are quickly becoming the status symbols to know, from the beaded skirt suits at Chanel to the textured clothing and woven leather handbags at Bottega Veneta.
The shift makes sense. As everything gets more expensive, shoppers want to see the why behind their investments, and a hand-finished detail answers that question in a way a logo never could. You can see the hours in it. Embroidery and beading show up in the maximalism shift, too, but the intent differs. Maximalism is about expression. Craftsmanship is about proof of work.
What to shop for: Look closely at construction before you buy: the beading, the embroidery, the finishing. These details are the new signatures.
KALLMEYER
Ursa Fringed Gown
Dries Van Noten
Sentista Midi Skirt
Tory Burch
Beaded Pump
Pencil skirts and knee-length silhouettes dominated the spring 2027 runways, and they're becoming the new default over jeans and trousers.
Whether or not we like to admit it, the clothing we wear says more about who we are and what we value than we could ever begin to express with words, from the waistlines that expose what generation we fall into to the way we aim to dress for certain aesthetics to fit in with those who "get it." It can be a strong indicator of the state of the economy too.
The hemline index is a long-held theory that skirt lengths rise and fall according to the strength of the economy, and while it's not a hard-and-fast rule, the stock market continues to be as sensitive to our feelings and emotions as the trend cycle, proving that fashion has never been about just fashion. It's always been a barometer for our collective mood.
What to shop for: The skirt is the new starting point. Build the outfit around a pencil or knee-length style in lieu of jeans or trousers.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.