"Whoever Named This Is Very Freaky": Cardi B on the Skin Tint Editors Swear By for All-Day Glam

Cardi B is full of exciting announcements this week: Her first tour in six years, her fourth baby (her first with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs), and—to the delight of beauty fans—her love for an editor-obsessed skin tint. ICYMI, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed the internet-breaking tour news on Tuesday's episode of Today With Jenna & Friends—just days before her new album, Am I the Drama? officially drops this Friday—along with a cover posted to Instagram listing all 30 (!) cities. On said cover, Cardi's glam is unmatched: exaggerated lashes, platinum strands, and a long-wear base she says "goes perfect with [her] skin."
After watching an exclusive GRWM video from Cardi B herself, I can confirm she's referring to Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Gel Skin Tint. Every editor I know gushes over this formula's impressive long-wear and impossibly lightweight feel, so it's no surprise Cardi considers herself a major fan. Although, she does raise a brow at its moniker. "It sounds like my… Whoever named this is very freaky," she jokes. She's not wrong—but innuendos aside, this is a skin tint that's worth a spot in your makeup bag.
Milk Makeup
Hydro Grip 12-Hour Hydrating Gel Skin Tint
See, the weightless gel has an airy, whipped consistency (likely thanks to all that hyaluronic acid pumped into the formula) that truly feels like nothing on the skin. In fact, the last time I wore it myself, I forgot I had makeup on at all. Yet somehow it builds like a dream, reaching a beautiful, medium coverage that looks immaculate for well over 12 hours—perfect for long days on set, if you're Cardi, or a jam-packed workday, if you're me. "[It's a] dewy one too… very lightweight," the rapper adds. (She's shade number 9, if you're curious.)
If you're familiar with Milk Makeup's oil- and silicone-free Hydro Grip Primer (a WWW-editor favorite!), then you know how well it sinks into skin, sets, and makes your foundation look like silk—not a crease in sight. This skin tint comes infused with those same properties, so you could theoretically use it sans primer and wind up with an equally flawless-looking finish. That said, the benefits abound when you use both products together; take it from Cardi, whose butter-smooth skin practically radiates from the screen.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.