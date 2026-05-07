Tennille Jenkins is a Who What Wear editor in residence and Los Angeles–based beauty, wellness, and fashion expert who is on a mission to empower women at every stage of life.
I take my skincare regimen very seriously, and it's safe to say that moisturizers are a particular passion of mine. That said, even though I have plenty of ride-or-die formulas by now (don't worry—we'll get to those shortly), there are certain things that will absolutely give me the ick if I'm trying something new. For me, a new moisturizer is a definite no if it's overly scented or has too much fragrance. I like a product that smells nice, but there's a fine line when it comes to scent in my skincare. If it's too strong, it's going to bother me, no matter how good the formula is. Secondly, if a moisturizer doesn't absorb well and if I'm still trying to massage it into my face 30 seconds later, it's a pass. I don't want something that's just sitting on the surface of my skin. Like, what's in it?! Why is my skin rejecting it?! Red flag.
For it to be a GOAT moisturizer, I love anything that's smooth, plumping, and lush on the skin. After all, your skin shouldn't look dull or lackluster after you've moisturized. I want glow! I want radiance! I also want formulas that play nicely with the rest of my skincare routine. If I hit the pan on a moisturizer, I know she's good, and I know she's staying in my routine or going to be recommended to my loved ones.
Without further ado, I'm sharing 23 of my all-time favorite formulas, organized by category. Whether you're looking for an all-star product that you can pick up at the drugstore or a formula that's so universal your partner will want to use it too, I've got you.
My Favorite All-Around Moisturizers
Tatcha
The Longevity Memory Cream
I'm obsessed with this cream. I try a lot of moisturizers (clearly), and this formula is just so unique. It's soft, silky, and designed to restore the youthful memory and elastin our skin starts to lose as we get older. It might be one of my favorite Tatcha products across the board, and that's saying something.
Lancôme
Rénergie HPN 300-Peptide Cream
This is a really great all-around moisturizer, especially if you're in your 30s, 40s, or beyond.
Tata Harper
Water-Lock Moisturizer
This is my holy-grail moisturizer. I just think it's a stunning, beautiful product, and I can only say great things about it.
My Favorite Nighttime Moisturizers