Hazy, Soft, and Anti-Dewy: How Tastemakers Are Wearing Blush This Fall (and Beyond)

Cream blush, you will always be famous. No other makeup product sets my pulse skyrocketing quite like a pot of rosy pigment meant to make my cheekbones shine like a mirrorball, but I've admittedly been unfaithful to my dewy confections for the past few months. Dare I say I'm over a glazed-donut glow? Countless beauty fans would agree—including top-tier makeup artists, it turns out—as soft-matte pigments have taken the market by storm as of late. No more glistening cheekbones; anti-dewy blush is the fall beauty blueprint (though, I predict it'll stick around well into 2026), and below, the pros explain how to appear exquisitely blurred.
The Rise of Anti-Dewy Blush
Beauty trends exist on a pendulum swing, as you likely already know, so consider the uptick in hazy, soft finishes a rebound from the "blush blindness" wave of years past. "We go hard in one direction, then get tired of trends and crave the opposite," explains celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell. "The market is so overly saturated with dewy, juicy, cream, liquid, gel blushes now. Personally, I love juicy-looking makeup and hydrating formulas, but I'm diving IN to soft-matte finishes."
Sewell's not alone. Even beauty juggernauts known for their super-dewy blushes, like Nars, Glossier, and Ilia, have introduced soft-matte formulas alongside their cult-favorite creams—a clear signal of the changing tides. "There’s a growing preference for blurred, soft-focus finishes that enhance skin rather than shine on top of it," Niko Lopez, head of global artistry at Nars, tells Who What Wear. Hence why the brand decided to reformulate its iconic Multiple stick (which originally launched as a shimmery, cream formula in 1996) into a cream-to-powder finish with skin-blurring effects. "It creates dimension while still looking effortless," Lopez adds.
Makeup artist Sam Michalska, Ilia's executive director of global education, has also noticed brand loyalists shifting their attention away from ultra-dewy looks. "Everyone is gravitating towards this sweet spot between dewy and matte that gives you a naturally radiant look without looking like you just finished a hot yoga class," she shares. It's a delicate balance to strike, no doubt, but with high-tech blurring technology, featherlight pigments, and light-filtering powders, today's soft-matte formulas truly knock it out of the park when it comes to that coveted, filter-like haze. Now, matte blushes are no longer synonymous with a cakey, dry complexion, no matter how much product you pile on.
Glossier's new Cloud Paint Plush Blush is a prime example, as the innovative formula features a "memory cloud" technology that allows the wearer to literally mold the blush like clay. The pillowy-soft texture blooms across the skin with a mere press of a fingertip, making it easy to build soft layers—a popular technique for long-wearing color, Emily Trillaud, Glossier's vice president of product, tells me. "Blush has shifted from a finishing touch to a centerpiece of a beauty look, with current trends focused on layering and placement expanding beyond the cheeks, sometimes seamlessly blending into the temples and eyelids," she explains. "We expect to see this interest in blush continue through the fall, and soft-matte powder blush is the perfect way to achieve a softer layered look."
How to Wear Blush in Fall 2025 (and Beyond)
As someone known to swoon over a rich, buttery blush stick, I have to wonder: Has cream blush finally seen the end of its reign? Well… not exactly. "I think it’s more of a way to share its crown," celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty quips. "Dewy blush and powder blush are best friends, and they can really work in tandem together. Throwing on a powder blush on top of a cream will take pigment to the next level and also last longer." Brands behind the scenes would have to agree; while new matte formulas on the market wear beautifully on their own, layering them on top of creamy pigments will make a fall beauty look really sing. Besides, these products are created to be quite versatile—meaning there's no shortage of ways to play.
For a contoured look, Trillaud recommends tapping a deeper shade of liquid Cloud Paint onto the hollows of your cheeks (where you'd typically contour) and on the apples; then follow up with a brighter shade of Plush Blush just on the apples. "For a bolder, more dimensional [monochrome] look, dab the liquid Cloud Paint on the apples of your cheek and upwards on the cheekbone, and, using the same shade, apply Plush Blush on the apples of the cheek," she offers.
Cream over powder is usually a recipe for pilling, but Michalska has a hack for those craving just a tiny bit of dew: Simply apply your powder blush to your desired intensity, then take a cream stick (like Ilia's Multi-Stick) and stipple it on top with a dense complexion brush. "The stippling motion is key for seamless blending rather than just pushing product around," she notes. "You're essentially getting the best of both formulations working together for a more complex, beautiful result."
As we head into fall, deeper, more romantic tones will also take center stage, adds Bhatty, who mentions she's "loving a moodier blush diffused up and into the hairline." Any of the dreamy, soft-matte formulas below will serve you well this season—and beyond.
Shop The Best Soft-Focus Blushes
Glossier
Cloud Paint Plush Blush
As I mentioned, Glossier's new matte formula has a pillowy-soft texture that molds to your fingertips like clay. It's plush to the touch (hence its name!), then transforms into a powder as you diffuse it across your skin. Like the liquid Cloud Paint, it's meant to resemble an artist's paint set—portable, personal, and oh so playful—with 10 shades, including four Cloud Paint cult favorites, inspired by NYC sunsets. "We wanted to offer our community endless ways to play — without patchiness, cakiness, or pigment overload," Trillaud notes. I'd say they absolutely hit the nail on the head on that front; the new blushes are irresistibly touchable and endlessly layerable.
Nars
The Multiple
I'll never forget the first time I bought my own Nars Multiple. The sheer, peachy shade (Orgasm, duh) was all I wore on my cheeks, eyes, and lips throughout high school, and to be honest, I wasn't sure if the reformulated multisticks would measure up. Spoiler alert: I was absolutely blown away. The pigments are richer, shimmer-free (which tends to appear more natural-looking), and blur like a dream. "It still glides on easily but wears longer, blends better, and offers more flexibility—whether you want a wash of color or bold definition," Lopez adds.
Ilia
Soft Focus Blurring Blush
If you're looking for a powder blush that smooths skin texture (as opposed to emphasizing it), you cannot go wrong with Ilia's newest staple. "I wanted to create an ethereal softness," Ilia founder Sasha Plavsic tells me. "I’m still a graphic designer at heart and was inspired by the Gaussian blur filter effect to bring to life this diffused, soft-focus flush of color." All eight shades deserve a spot in your makeup bag, but I'm personally obsessed with Wonder, a deep terracotta, and Magnetic, a rich berry, for autumn looks.
Tower 28
GetSet Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush
Imagine if a setting powder and a blush had a baby—that's GetSet. The kaolin clay-infused formula absorbs excess shine without dulling your skin's natural radiance, and it layers beautifully over cream formulas. (I frequently use it to set my cream blushes!) The brand's newest raspberry shade was made in partnership with creator Toni Bravo, who is widely known as the "CEO of blush," so you know it's bound to be a vanity staple.
KJH.BRAND
Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek
When Sewell craves soft, airbrushed-looking skin, she reaches for this cream-to-powder stick from fellow celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes. I can also attest to its buildable, sheer pigment and unbelievably soft texture; armed with this long-wearing hero, makeup is quite literally impossible to mess up.
Dior
Forever Blush Soft Filter
No, soft-matte blushes don't always have to live in powder form. Consider this whipped liquid blush from Dior, which boasts a mousse-like texture and a soft, cloudy finish. The cream-to-powder finish delivers an instant blurring effect on the skin, yet it's pumped with hyaluronic acid, allowing it to remain comfortable on the skin for upwards of 12 hours.
Valentino Beauty
Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush
If monochromatic looks are what you're after, please do yourself a favor and cop this 2-in-1 eyeshadow and blush. It contains light-reflecting pearls for a subtle glistening effect, but the overall finish is nice and hazy. The pigments themselves are noticeably intense, so just a touch is all you need to make a stunning impact.
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Trust, this viral liquid blush dries down to the prettiest skin-like finish. Take it from Sewell, who considers it a staple for her soft-focus looks. Resilience is the newest addition to the shade range, which coats cheekbones in a warm chestnut-brown—very on-trend for fall.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.