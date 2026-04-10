My Beauty-Editor Group Chat Just Confirmed It: These Are the Best Celebrity Bobs of 2026

If there's one thing the beauty team at Who What Wear UK loves to chat about, it's bob hairstyles. Whilst this short hair trend is nothing new, it shows no signs of slowing down in 2026, and we are always chatting about the latest looks, from the blunt bob to the "elfin bob" and even the lazy bob. If you're wondering where we find all our bob inspiration, it's mainly via the celebs.
In fact, the other day on our work group chat, we got chatting about the best celebrity bobs of 2026, and we realised that so many of our favourite stars were rocking some seriously cool short-hair looks of late. We've been sending so many messages about our most-loved styles that I thought it was about time to write an article rounding up all the best celeb bob hairstyles of the year (so far, of course).
Below, you'll find some of the chicest bob hairstyles to try this season, courtesy of the biggest stars out there, from Margot Robbie to Teyana Taylor, and more. Plus, I've included all of my go-to products to help recreate these red-carpet-ready looks, so what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling, and consider this your sign to get the chop this spring...
Article continues below
13 of the Best Celebrity Bobs 2026
1. Margot Robbie
The bob that has had everyone talking. Margot's loose waves and wispy fringe are quite literally a work of art.