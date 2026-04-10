My Beauty-Editor Group Chat Just Confirmed It: These Are the Best Celebrity Bobs of 2026

From Margot Robbie to Teyana Taylor, these stars prove that the bob hairstyle is going nowhere.

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Zendaya, Emma Stone and Hailey Bieber with bob hairstyles
(Image credit: Getty Images, @ninapark, @haileybieber)
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If there's one thing the beauty team at Who What Wear UK loves to chat about, it's bob hairstyles. Whilst this short hair trend is nothing new, it shows no signs of slowing down in 2026, and we are always chatting about the latest looks, from the blunt bob to the "elfin bob" and even the lazy bob. If you're wondering where we find all our bob inspiration, it's mainly via the celebs.

In fact, the other day on our work group chat, we got chatting about the best celebrity bobs of 2026, and we realised that so many of our favourite stars were rocking some seriously cool short-hair looks of late. We've been sending so many messages about our most-loved styles that I thought it was about time to write an article rounding up all the best celeb bob hairstyles of the year (so far, of course).

A screenshot from a group chat where the Who What Wear UK beauty team are chatting about the best celebrity bobs

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Below, you'll find some of the chicest bob hairstyles to try this season, courtesy of the biggest stars out there, from Margot Robbie to Teyana Taylor, and more. Plus, I've included all of my go-to products to help recreate these red-carpet-ready looks, so what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling, and consider this your sign to get the chop this spring...

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13 of the Best Celebrity Bobs 2026

1. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie with a bob hairstyle at the Chanel fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 held at Grand Palais on March 09, 2026 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob that has had everyone talking. Margot's loose waves and wispy fringe are quite literally a work of art.

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2. Zendaya

Zendaya attends the &quot;The Drama&quot; Premiere on March 24, 2026 in Paris, France with an old Hollywood style bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love Zendaya's Old Hollywood take on the classic voluminous bob.

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3. Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley in a blue strapless dress with a centre-part bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

As Who What Wear UK beauty director Shannon Lawlor said on our work group chat, Jessie Buckley's sleek bob is "unparalleled levels of cool".

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4. Emma Stone

Emma Stone wearing a white robe with a full face of makeup and a short, flicky bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

This layered bob is so good that it had me texting my hairdresser straight away.

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5. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California with a voluminous bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Ayo Edebiri really is the French-bob queen.

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6. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England with a chic bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something about Carey Mulligan's blunt bob that makes it appear so effortless.

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7. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber wearing a leopard dress with a shiny, sleek bob haircut

(Image credit: