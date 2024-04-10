I Asked a Top Hairstylist Which Bob Hairstyle Would Suit My Round Face Shape Best

Bob hairstyles have reigned supreme for the last couple of years and this haircut shows no sign of slowing down for 2024. They're very chic, this much is true, but these days it can feel like there are a million and one bob haircuts to choose from. From the hydro bob to the Italian bob and even the "old money" bob, you're certainly not short of inspiration, but how do you know which style is best for you? Well, one way of figuring this out is to identify your face shape.

Yep, once you know what kind of face shape you have, it's a lot easier to know what hairstyle will work for you. Here at Who What Wear, we want to make choosing your haircut as easy as possible, so today I've taken it upon myself to speak to an expert all about the best bob hairstyles for round faces. If that's you, then keep on scrolling for everything you need to know.

Do Bob Hairstyles Suit Round Face Shapes?

First things first, I wanted to know if this popular hairstyle actually suited round face shapes. According to Aveda's artistic director and educator, Christophe Potin, they absolutely do. "Bob haircuts are perfect for round faces as they frame the face beautifully but it depends on the length, shape and styling!" Luckily for me, Potin shared the top bob hairstyles to go for, and I think I know which one is my favourite.

It's worth nothing that although the below recommendations might be helpful when looking for your next hairstyle, you can of course wear whatever haircut, hair colour or hair accessory you like no matter what your face shape. Your hair is totally personal and you should style it however you want. But, if you are struggling to decide, then you may find these bobs to be especially chic for you...

The Best Bob Hairstyles For Round Face Shapes:

1. Side-Swept Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images John Shearer / Contributor)

"For those who prefer their hair poker straight, a deep side parting with a sharp, triangular bob shape will elongate a round face," Potin explains. "I would recommend using the Aveda Botanical Repair Bond Building Styling Cream before blow drying [the hair] as it would protect from heat styling as well as smoothing, adding shine and hold."

Side parts are set to be huge this year, so this bob hairstyle is bang on trend.

Get the look:

Ghd The Sectioner Tail Comb £12 SHOP NOW Use this comb to part your hair into place.

Aveda Botanical Repair Bond-Building Styling Crème £29 SHOP NOW Use this cream when blow-drying your parting into place to help your style hold all day long.

2. Kitty Cut Bob

"The kitty cut or collar bone bob length is amazing at elongating a round face as it frames it," says Potin. "Combined with a little layering and a sweeping fringe that opens around the eyes will give you that seventies feel that is so on trend this season!"

Potin recommends using Aveda’s Texture Tonic to prep the hair, and Aveda’s Shampowder as a finishing product for a very textured style.

Get the look:

Ouai Texturising Hair Spray £26 SHOP NOW This spray will help add movement to your layers.

Aveda Shampowder Dry Shampoo £26 SHOP NOW Opt for this dry shampoo for voluminous roots.

3. Asymmetrical Bob

As you can see above, an asymmetrical bob really suits round face shapes, especially when it comes to naturally curly hair. "If your hair is curly, a slight asymmetrical bob is fantastic as you get a lot of volume and a lot of curl definition," explains Potin.

This style also works with wavy hair and really helps to define your face shape to give a chic, polished finish.

Get the look:

Davines Love/ Curl Cream £26 SHOP NOW This Davines cream will help define curls and waves.

Pattern Curl Gel £25 SHOP NOW Add a bit of this gel to help your style last.

4. French Bob

Potin says that the French bob is one of the most beautiful bob shapes for round faces. This style sits with a straight line, and is almost all one length with slight graduation at the perimeter, helping to elongate the face.

This style normally features a curl or a slight wave. If your hair is naturally straight, Potin recommends using a curling tong to create this, then adding a bit of Aveda’s Control Paste on the ends to define the texture.

Get the look:

Ghd Curve® Classic Curl Tong £159 SHOP NOW I'm yet to find a curling tong as good as this one.

Aveda Control Paste™ £25 SHOP NOW Keep those waves looking fresh with Aveda's Control Paste.

5. The Box Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images Frazer Harrison / Staff)

"The box bob cut can also be stunning," says Potin. This sharp hairstyle creates a nice contrast for rounder face shapes and never fails to look chic.

The trick to this style is to keep your bob all one length and opt for a clean middle or side part.

Get the look:

John Frieda Vibrant Shine 3-In-1 Spray £7 SHOP NOW A shine spray will help keep your box bob looking healthy in between salon appointments.