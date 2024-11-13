My Boss Gets Nonstop Compliments From This Fragrance Combo, so I Took It for a Test Drive

Here at Who What Wear Beauty, personal product recs make up 90% of our team brainstorms. (Fine, I'm exaggerating, but our Slack chat really is an endless scroll of unfiltered thoughts.) Fragrance is a category we get *especially* excited about—like, typing-in-all-caps-with-a-million-emoji excited—so whenever I'm itching to switch up my scent, I know all the inspo I'll ever need is just a simple message away.

I recently had one of those "perfume plateau" moments, so I decided to test the combo my boss, Beauty Director Erin Jahns, says she will "love and wear for the rest of [her] life." I mean, how can I not with that endorsement? Jahns has received countless compliments from the elixir, and now I can personally attest to its "You smell amazing!" magic. See below for the special duo I honestly can't believe I hadn't tried until now.

Perfumehead Cosmic Cowboy Roll-On Perfume Oil Extract $115 SHOP NOW Notes: neon galbanum, cinnamon bark, orris butter, Whiskey a Go Go, angelica root, and tobacco leaf, decadent amber, cacao blanc, musk

Perfumehead Canadian Tuxedo Roll-On Perfume Oil Extract $115 SHOP NOW Notes: coriander, orange flower, bay leaf, cumin, patchouli, cedarwood, tonka bean, Peru balsam, cistus absolute

Cosmic Cowboy is described as "smoky, boozy debauchery in a bottle," inspired by nightclubs of the Sunset Strip in the 1970s. It's warm and spicy with notes of cinnamon bark, orris butter, Whiskey a Go Go, tobacco leaf, amber, and musk. It smells like the memory of last night's cocktails in the very best way. It's gorgeous on its own, but Jahns recommends layering it with Canadian Tuxedo—which, as its name suggests, evokes your favorite worn pair of jeans. With coriander, orange flower, cumin, patchouli, cedarwood, and tonka bean, it's warm and woody with just a hint of freshness. It's basically laid-back energy in a bottle.

I decided to test this magic combo with the brand's new oil extracts, since the roll-on applicator makes it easy to precisely layer the fragrances exactly where I want them (and take them on the go!). Perfume oils are also generally more concentrated, which yields a stronger, longer-lasting perfume. A little goes a long way, and I only needed a tiny dab of each to turn heads. Case in point? My fiancé immediately asked what perfume I was wearing. (He's immune to my beauty-testing ventures at this point, so the fact that he noticed it really speaks volumes.)

I then proceeded to wear them for a week straight, and multiple friends commented on how good I smelled. My response: "It's a combo from this really cool brand called Perfumehead." It's not as well-known as some of the other luxury fragrance juggernauts, like Parfums de Marly or Byredo, but that low-key factor is also what I love most about it. Spicy, warm notes aside, I just feel cool wearing the combo.

So Jahns was absolutely right: This fragrance combo is a compliment magnet. I just might have to snag the full-size extraits and call it an early holiday gift.

More Fragrance Combos I Love

Perfumehead The Melrose Place Edit Discovery Set $80 SHOP NOW This discovery set is a no-brainer in my book. You can mix and match all of Perfumehead's stunning scents.

Henry Rose Flora Carnivora Eau De Parfum $120 SHOP NOW

Henry Rose Menace Eau De Parfum $120 SHOP NOW Michelle Pfeiffer herself gave me this gorgeous layering recommendation. Flora Carnivora is a delicate, earthy floral with hints of jasmine and neroli, while Menace is a crisp marine aroma grounded by musk. The combination is so fresh and divine.

Abel Black Anise Eau De Parfum $180 SHOP NOW

Abel Pink Iris Eau De Parfum $85 SHOP NOW The smoky richness from Black Anise pairs perfectly with this light, spicy floral. The blend of Sichuan pepper and rose is straight-up magic when combined with amber, black currant, and tobacco.

Ellis Brooklyn Apple Love Eau De Parfum $155 SHOP NOW

Ellis Brooklyn Bee Eau De Parfum $155 SHOP NOW Ever wanted to smell like a honey crisp apple? This is the duo. The combo is definitely on the sweeter side but not overwhelmingly so. I personally love it during autumn.

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau De Parfum $230 SHOP NOW