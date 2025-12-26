They Don't Know It Yet, But I Do—The Coolest People Will Be Wearing These Perfumes in 2026

Fragrance really had a moment in 2025. It seemed as if we were searching (and shopping) for the best perfumes more than ever, with all of us on the hunt for those elegant scents that would help us stand out from the crowd. With the fragrance market booming, 2026 is set to be another stellar year, but what perfumes will everyone be after?
2025 was certainly a juxtaposing time. Some of us favoured quiet, luxurious skin scents, whilst others invested in punchy, strong perfumes. However, after speaking with experts, it appears that next year will bring a whole host of new fragrance trends for us to indulge in.
I've been busy chatting with Michelle Feeney, founder of one of my favourite fragrance brands, Floral Street, to find out what perfumes she thinks will be huge next year. I also caught up with Emmanuelle Moeglin, founder of Experimental Perfume Club, to learn more about the rising demand for custom-made scents. So, if you want to learn more about the biggest fragrance trends for 2026, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling.
6 Biggest Fragrance Trends 2026
1. Grown-Up Gourmands
It's no secret that gourmand notes are trending right now. Vanilla scents, chocolate perfumes and dessert-inspired fragrances were all the rage in 2025, but next year, these gourmand scents are getting a glow-up. "Gourmands are going nowhere—those good-enough-to-eat scents remain irresistible—but in 2026 they’re evolving," says Feeney. "We’re seeing them merge with florals to create fragrances with unexpected depth and sophistication. "It’s indulgence, but with a grown-up twist—a fragrance that makes you feel radiant and refined and confident to boot."
Guerlain has created the most beautiful, warm, woody scent for the winter months.
2. Driving You Nuts
Next up, nutty perfumes. "Pistachio has been dominating the fragrance scene (as well as the food aisle!) for a while – but now we’re seeing other types of nutty, creamy ingredients take prominence," explains Feeney. "Nuts can bring fragrances to a new level of sophistication."
This is easily one of my favourite almond perfumes of all time. It's warm, smooth and so sophisticated.
3. Bursting With Berries
Food-inspired scents are really set to dominate in 2026. "Berries are having their moment – playful, vibrant, and full of life. They bring a tangy sweetness that instantly lifts the mood," says Feeney. We've certainly seen this reflected in perfume launches as of late, such as Miu Miu's Miutine scent, which contains hints of strawberry throughout.
Shop Berry Perfumes:
Miu Miu
Miutine Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Wild strawberry, gardenia, vanilla, brown sugar, patchouli oil
One of my favourite perfume launches of the year, Miu Miu's Miutine is a sweet, fruity concoction that always earns me compliments.
This is easily one of the chicest berry scents on the market.
4. Custom-Made
Alongside trending notes, 2026 will see a focus on bespoke scents and fragrance layering, with everyone wanting to achieve their own custom aroma. "We’re entering a moment where personalisation isn’t a luxury any longer, and it’s almost become an expectation thanks to all the fragrance layering trends we’ve seen over the past few years. In 2026, I believe bespoke fragrance will move further into the mainstream as people look for scents that feel theirs, not just another bottle on a crowded shelf," says Moeglin.
Shop Custom Fragrance Essentials:
D.S. & Durga
I Don't Know What Eau de Parfum
This clever scent from D.S. & Durga can be worn alone or layered over your favourite perfume to enhance your scent.
Experimental Perfume Club
Discovery Set Essentials
EPC's discovery set comes with nine different scents to layer with one another.
Rare Beauty
Layering Eau de Parfum Balm
You can wear this fragrance balm alone or layered with your go-to perfume to create your own signature scent.
5. Endless Summer
"Citrus has always been the scent of summer flings—bright, sparkling and impossible to forget. In 2026, it’s stepping into the spotlight as a seasonless crush: radiant bursts of mandarin, bergamot and zesty rhubarb that bring joy all year round," Feeney tells me. If you need a little pick-me-up this January, these fragrances are sure to do the trick.