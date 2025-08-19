If You've Ever Wanted to Smell Like a Miu Miu Icon, the Brand's Mischievous New Scent Has It Bottled

The Miu Miu enthusiast wears oval tortoiseshell spectacles, bullet cone bras, and pleated skirts with bathing suits. They accessorize with dazzling glitter nail polish and gold brooches, a fur stole dangling from the crook of their elbow. But what does such an icon smell like? Oh, probably a luxe combination of strawberry, gardenia, and brown sugar with a dash of cheeky rebellion (at least, according to the brand).
Introducing Miu Miu Beauty's Miutine Eau de Parfum—a "twisted" chypre that flawlessly bottles the brand's youthful, eccentric spirit. The house is well-known for creating instant classics (ahem, those spectacles!), and I'd wager that the fragrance is destined for virality, so act fast. Below, discover what's bound to become the most coveted perfume of the year.
Miutine is a play on the French word "mutine," meaning "to rebel," and the scent profile evokes that sense of mischief: It has the overall structure of a chypre (a blend of citrus, floral, and woody elements) but contains wild strawberry and brown sugar accords, which gives the elixir an unexpected jammy, mouthwatering quality.
"The refined, luminous floral bouquet is twisted with a pulpy, wild, and colorful strawberry, while the modernity of mineral moss meets the iconic chypre signature, symbolizing ultimate chic," master perfumer Dominique Ropion elaborates on the blend. The result? A warm, fruity-floral gourmand you can't place into a single box—like a Miu Miu wearer with effortless wit and bold confidence.
That wild strawberry accord is particularly captivating, as it comes from the rare "Mara des Bois" variety, which is only available for harvest once a year. The berry is lauded among French pastry chefs for its intense, melt-in-your-mouth flavor; in Miutine, it provides a vibrant opening before enchanting gardenia makes its presence known. (Rest assured, you won't smell like a tarte aux fraises.)
"The inspiration behind the creation lies in the intriguing interplay between the most impertinent fruit, strawberry, and the most refined flower, gardenia," Ropion adds. Despite their structural differences, he says the two notes complement each other quite well. Both contain fruity lactones, floral tones, and even green notes, like hexenol. "This unexpected synergy between the ingredients was the driving force behind the fragrance," Ropion explains.
Edible, earthy notes (brown sugar accord, bourbon vanilla extract, and patchouli oil) then deliver a warm, sophisticated dry-down that's rich yet not too sweet. Think more of a "textured creamy addiction," as Ropion describes.
Capturing a brand's essence—especially one as distinct as Miu Miu—into an invisible accessory like fragrance is definitely a challenge, but I'd say Miutine absolutely crushed the assignment. The blend's twists and turns expertly nod to the house's playful styling, showcasing the power in seizing the unexpected. Emma Corrin as the face of the campaign also certainly helps bring the message home, as the Golden Globe–winning actor and Miu Miu ambassador perfectly embodies the joyful sophistication of the brand. "The scent represents all the aspects that I treasure and respect the most in myself and others: rebellion, expression, originality. It’s one for the free spirits," they share in a release.
The fragrance officially drops on August 21, but you can currently add yourself to the Sephora waiting list to snag it the minute it becomes available—which I highly suggest, as this blend has "sellout risk" written all over it. Miutine, you see, is enigmatic and unapologetic, similar to how the Miu Miu character refuses to be constrained. One who wears Miutine simply dances through life on their terms. Per the brand, "They do not always show up on time… But when they arrive, you notice." Especially when that unmistakable cloud of strawberry, gardenia, and brown sugar announces their arrival.
