Confirmed: J.Law Wears the $24 It-Girl Perfume That Makes You Smell Wildly Expensive

I expect it to fly off the shelves.

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Jennifer Lawrence outside wearing a yellow T-shirt and red track pants
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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The epitome of downtown cool, Jennifer Lawrence is my ultimate summer street style muse. When she wears red and white sneakers, I instantly add them to my cart. When she dons cropped orange pants and butter-yellow suede loafers, I consider it my seasonal uniform (then cry when I realize said loafers cost $1569). And when she steps out with a $24 fragrance that rivals designer blends—on a cute keychain, no less!—I buy three before it undoubtedly flies off the shelves.

Just last week, J.Law was spotted leaving her NYC home holding an Hermès Lindy Bag in dark brown and, in the other hand, Cyklar's Modern Patchouli Perfume Oil, a warm, sultry blend of coconut water, pistachio, mimosa, vanilla absolute, and (of course) patchouli. Given the roll-on format, the scent is practically made for on-the-go applications, which is why the brand offers accompanying bag charms you can pop on your purse or (in Lawrence's case) keys.

Jennifer Lawrence outside wearing a yellow T-shirt and red track pants

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Cyklar Modern Patchouili Perfume Oil ($24), Heaven Mayhem Margaux Sunglasses ($180), Loewe Anagram-Embroidered Track Pants, Adidas Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slides ($32)

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I had the chance to test all of Cyklar's Perfume Oils when they launched back in January of last year, and my overall take was that these little treasures smell way more expensive than their $24 price tag. I still totally stand by that assessment. Each vial has a complex scent profile that turns out delightfully unexpected—such as Modern Patchouli, which, coincidentally, happens to be my number one favorite.

Distinctly warm and earthy, the note has been celebrated throughout history for its woody depth, but here in this Cyklar blend, it takes on a slightly sweeter quality. "Someone told me it smelled like summer in a bottle," Claudia Sulewski, Cyklar's founder, once shared with WWW about the scent. It's no surprise, then, that Lawrence chose to wear it out and about on a sunny day in NYC, paired with black sunglasses from Heaven Mayhem and Adidas slides—other It-girl staples I am currently adding to my cart.

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