The epitome of downtown cool,
is my ultimate summer street style muse. When she Jennifer Lawrence , I instantly add them to my cart. When she wears red and white sneakers , I consider it my seasonal uniform (then cry when I realize said loafers dons cropped orange pants and butter-yellow suede loafers ). And when she steps out with a $24 fragrance that rivals designer blends—on a cute keychain, no less!—I buy three before it undoubtedly flies off the shelves. cost $1569
Just last week, J.Law was spotted leaving her NYC home holding an
in dark brown and, in the other hand, Hermès Lindy Bag Cyklar's Modern Patchouli Perfume Oil, a warm, sultry blend of coconut water, pistachio, mimosa, vanilla absolute, and (of course) patchouli. Given the roll-on format, the scent is practically made for on-the-go applications, which is why the brand offers accompanying bag charms you can pop on your purse or (in Lawrence's case) keys.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
On Jennifer Lawrence: Cyklar Modern Patchouili Perfume Oil ($24), Heaven Mayhem Margaux Sunglasses ($180), Loewe Anagram-Embroidered Track Pants, Adidas Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slides ($32) Latest Videos From
I had the chance to test all of
Cyklar's Perfume Oils when they launched back in January of last year, and my overall take was that these little treasures smell way more expensive than their $24 price tag. I still totally stand by that assessment. Each vial has a complex scent profile that turns out delightfully unexpected—such as Modern Patchouli, which, coincidentally, happens to be my number one favorite.
Distinctly warm and earthy, the note has been
, but here in this Cyklar blend, it takes on a slightly sweeter quality. "Someone told me it smelled like summer in a bottle," celebrated throughout history for its woody depth Claudia Sulewski, Cyklar's founder, once shared with WWW about the scent. It's no surprise, then, that Lawrence chose to wear it out and about on a sunny day in NYC, paired with black sunglasses from Heaven Mayhem and Adidas slides—other It-girl staples I am currently adding to my cart. Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Look
CYKLAR
Modern Patchouli Perfume Oil
Heaven Mayhem
Margaux Glasses
adidas
Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slides
More Cyklar Perfume Oils to Shop
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Rose Bud Perfume Oil
Notes: Black currant, bergamot, pink pepper, rhubarb, hemp, violet, rose, mate, sandalwood, musk
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Crescent Perfume Oil
Notes: Bergamot, grapefruit, sea salt, lavender, rose, coconut woods, amber, musk, moss, cedar, vanilla, frankincense
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Core Vetiver Perfume Oil
Notes: Citrus zest, tea tree oil, freesia, clary sage, eucalyptus, rosemary, vetiver, driftwood, cedar
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Vanilla Verve Perfume Oil
Notes: Bergamot, green cardamom, vanilla, heliotrope, ambrette seed, Peru balsam, amber, musk, tonka bean
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Naked Neroli Perfume Oil
Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, lemon leaf, neroli, orange flower, jasmine, sandalwood, amber, musk
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Amber Hour Perfume Oil
Notes: Lemon peel, pink pepper, clove, rockrose, olibanum, suede accord, palo santo, amber resin, tonka bean
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Sacred Santal Perfume Oil
Notes: Bergamot, cardamom, ambrette, guaiac wood, benzoin, amber, velvet musk, cashmere, wood, vanilla
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Sex Musk Perfume Oil
Notes: Timur Nepal, rose, jasmine, orris, tonka bean, vanilla infusion, patchouli, musk, amber
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Cedar Supreme Perfume Oil
Notes: Bergamot, artemisia, lavender, labdanum, ambroxan, cedarwood, amber, tonka bean absolute
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Bergamot Bond Perfume Oil
Notes: Bergamot, lavender, bamboo, peony, verbena, skin musks, cashmere woods, amber