I'm Not Engaged, But That Won't Stop Me From Saving These 10 Stunning Wedding Makeup Looks
I'm not planning a wedding. I'm not even engaged. Honestly, I don't even think I'm in the arena. That said, I'm a Pinterest girlie through and through, and I do, in fact, have a board dedicated to all things weddings. Unlike other people who might have inspiration pins for venues, tablescapes, and dresses, the majority of my pins revolve around bridal beauty. I am a beauty editor, after all.
From natural-looking, soft makeup to bold glam and beyond, my Pinterest board has a little bit of everything, cherry-picked from every aesthetic. I could call it research or preparation, but it's really just the result of me being fascinated by the makeup that people choose to wear on their big day. I just love seeing the subtle ways someone reflects their personal style. Ahead, see my 10 fave wedding makeup looks of the moment. These are ones I'd gladly say "I do" to.
Silver Over Gold
Usually, I'm a gold-over-silver girl, but Laura Harrier's dainty, silvery, and sparkly eye shadow is making me rethink my allegiance. This look would be so pretty during both the ceremony and the low-light reception. I mean, imagine the photos.
Quiet Luxury
Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding in April 2023 basically broke the internet. For weeks—if not months—after the ceremony, social media was abuzz. It's easy to see why. Everything from the location (the South of France) to the wedding dress (Chanel) was ultra-glamorous and aspirational. Her makeup look, created by celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff, was no exception. With soft pink hues and a flawless complexion, Richie Grainge embodied the quiet luxury look.
Glass Skin
Lori Harvey demonstrates just how stunning the "glass skin" look can be—whether worn on a wedding day or not. The secret to achieving this look is using a radiant foundation, lots of highlighter, and a good lip-and-eye gloss.
Beachy Makeup
Sailor Brinkley-Cook's look was created by celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney. I love how radiant and golden it is, and I can't help thinking it would be the perfect makeup look for a beachside wedding. It's giving golden hour, no?
Glam Makeup
Jasmine Tookes's wedding took place in Ecuador in 2021. She wore a Zuhair Murad gown with a 15-foot train and a floral headpiece. The look was inspired by Grace Kelly. To match the royal vibes, she opted for what I can only describe as a "soft glam" makeup look featuring subtle berry and plum tones. It's so gorgeous.
French Girl
If your aesthetic is French inspired, take note of Josephine Skriver's low-key yet lovely look. All of the elements work together to create something that, to me, is reminiscent of a Parisian cool girl. It's the cloud skin, petal-pink lip and cheek color, and ever-so-subtle winged liner for me.
Luxe Lashes
Vanessa Hudgens recently got married in Tulum, Mexico. The standout element of her makeup look has to be her thick, voluminous, and oh-so-luxurious lashes. She makes me want to either start using a lash serum again or head to the salon to get lash extensions. In the meantime, I'll turn to tried-and-true falsies.
Clean Girl
Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy fame recently wed in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The bride opted for this fresh and modern look that was comprised of glowy skin, fluttery lashes, and a soft, glossy-pink lip. Oh, and don't forget her wedding fragrance; she wore a surprising and nostalgic $29 scent to walk down the aisle.
Romantic Blush
Hear me out. I think Elsa Hosk's wash of pink blush would make for a modern and gorgeous wedding makeup look. Blush is having a moment, so why not make it the star element of your wedding beauty look? I think it looks so romantic.
Italian Destination Wedding
When I saw this picture of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, I immediately thought, "Italian destination wedding." Sure, her blown-out, windswept hair has a lot to do with it, but I love how her makeup nods to classic Italian looks without relying on a heavy winged liner and red lipstick. Instead, it features soft and smoky eye shadow, sculpted contour, and a mauve lip. I'm beyond obsessed.
Makeup Artist Q&A
I reached out to Kelli Anne Sewell, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Kelli Anne, to learn everything there is to know about perfecting a wedding-day makeup look. As an expert in wedding beauty, she has all the answers.
Choosing the right wedding-day makeup can be a lot of pressure. Any tips or tricks for choosing the right look/aesthetic?
I always encourage brides-to-be to go for a more elevated version of their current makeup look. Think of something that accentuates and complements their natural features and beauty but feels a bit more glam than usual. I want them to look and feel themselves. I want them to look back and remember how they loved how they felt and looked. So I always opt for an elevated, timeless look.
How far ahead do you recommend booking consultations with makeup artists and/or sourcing inspiration?
Inspiration is limitless. Some people have been pinning their bridal makeup look since they were 16, or some get inspired just months before. It all depends on personality! However, I would recommend reaching out to an artist anywhere from a year to six months before the big day. Once you've landed on an artist, a makeup trial anywhere from one to three months from the actual wedding date is smart. You can practice the look with your artist, make any tweaks, and then on the day of, you can relax and enjoy the getting-ready process.
What skin prep products would you recommend for long-lasting, flawless-looking wedding-day makeup?
First and foremost, skincare starts months before the wedding! I always encourage brides to find a solid skincare routine and not change anything too close to the wedding. You want to avoid introducing new products at least a month or two before the big day so as to not irritate the skin. Don't forget the basics. Remember to drink a ton of water going into the wedding weekend!
For any long-lasting makeup look, you want to make sure skin is prepped before application—sticking to that same routine, which definitely depends on your skin type and the look you are going for. For combo/oily skin, I recommend a lightweight moisturizer (I love Tatcha's Water Cream) and, for someone with dry skin, Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream.
For any areas you get shiny over time, use a mattifying primer, such as the One/Size Secure the Blur, or even a blurring priming stick. Milk Makeup and Nudestix have great options. Check out my sweat-proof base tutorial and my "back to basics" skin prep video on my platform, Makeup by Kelli Anne, for more tips on longwear makeup and finding your skincare routine, respectively!
Let's talk about foundation. What foundation products do you love for a flawless wedding-day look?
The Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation gives you really nice coverage. It lets the skin breathe and has a demi-matte finish. The Make Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation looks really good in photos, as it was formulated for high-def photography. [My favorite light-coverage foundation is], hands down, the Chanel Les Beiges. It's a super-smooth liquid tint that provides coverage and glow.
Check out my skin type makeup series, where I have four videos based on your skin on my platform, Makeup by Kelli Anne, for more tips on longwear makeup!
Any blushes you love for wedding-day wear?
I'm loving the new Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy! I always opt for a soft, cool-toned pink for blushes to brighten the under-eyes and look fresh.
What about lip products?
Make Up For Ever's Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut is a classic bridal staple, as it's the perfect pink-tone nude. If you're looking for a more cool-tone nude, opt for Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude. Another really nice long-lasting lip liner is Maybelline's Lifter Liner in On It.
Finally, what about eyeliners and/or mascaras?
All the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencils! There are so many nice shades that are perfect for your wedding day, such as Limitless Brown and Boundless Berry. Victoria Beckham Beauty also has great liners.
As for mascara, I am a drugstore-mascara girl through and through, and my favorite is Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. I always opt for a waterproof sandwich. The waterproof sandwich helps you get the waterproof benefits but helps you avoid the tough removal at the end of the night. Start with a layer of non-waterproof mascara, then a layer of waterproof, then finish with a layer of non-waterproof mascara. It's the best!
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
-
15 Beauty Products We Initially Snubbed (But Now Can't Live Without)
The tables have turned.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
From Jenna Rink to Andie Anderson—Here's Every Trending Rom-Com Makeup Look Step-by-Step
An ode to the original lover girls.
By Maya Thomas
-
Paige DeSorbo Just Taught Me Her Italian Girl Makeup Routine, and It's *Chef's Kiss*
End-of-summer inspo ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
21 Humidity-Proof Makeup Products I'm Using to Brave My First Sweaty NYC Summer
Makeup to defy all odds.
By Maya Thomas
-
It's 88° With 60% Humidity, But This Pro-Level Brow Gel Won't Budge
It's my new staple.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
OMG—Urban Decay's Legendary Naked Palette Is Back (at Least for Now)
This is not a drill.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Just Got Back From Rome—14 Beauty Items I'm Buying to Keep the Italian Vibe
Some are on sale.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar Just Shared Her '90s Beauty Regrets, and They're Honestly So Relatable
Including what she calls her "sperm brows."
By Kaitlyn McLintock