I'm Not Engaged, But That Won't Stop Me From Saving These 10 Stunning Wedding Makeup Looks

I'm not planning a wedding. I'm not even engaged. Honestly, I don't even think I'm in the arena. That said, I'm a Pinterest girlie through and through, and I do, in fact, have a board dedicated to all things weddings. Unlike other people who might have inspiration pins for venues, tablescapes, and dresses, the majority of my pins revolve around bridal beauty. I am a beauty editor, after all.

From natural-looking, soft makeup to bold glam and beyond, my Pinterest board has a little bit of everything, cherry-picked from every aesthetic. I could call it research or preparation, but it's really just the result of me being fascinated by the makeup that people choose to wear on their big day. I just love seeing the subtle ways someone reflects their personal style. Ahead, see my 10 fave wedding makeup looks of the moment. These are ones I'd gladly say "I do" to.

Silver Over Gold

Usually, I'm a gold-over-silver girl, but Laura Harrier's dainty, silvery, and sparkly eye shadow is making me rethink my allegiance. This look would be so pretty during both the ceremony and the low-light reception. I mean, imagine the photos.

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Perlina $25 SHOP NOW

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Crystal Reflector in Quartz $26 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Mirror $36 SHOP NOW

Quiet Luxury

Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding in April 2023 basically broke the internet. For weeks—if not months—after the ceremony, social media was abuzz. It's easy to see why. Everything from the location (the South of France) to the wedding dress (Chanel) was ultra-glamorous and aspirational. Her makeup look, created by celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff, was no exception. With soft pink hues and a flawless complexion, Richie Grainge embodied the quiet luxury look.

CHANEL Baume Essentiel $48 SHOP NOW

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Precision Eyebrow Pencil $25 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight $45 SHOP NOW

Glass Skin

Lori Harvey demonstrates just how stunning the "glass skin" look can be—whether worn on a wedding day or not. The secret to achieving this look is using a radiant foundation, lots of highlighter, and a good lip-and-eye gloss.

MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Hydra Glow Hydrating Foundation With Hyaluronic Acid $47 SHOP NOW

Gucci Luminous Face & Lip Gloss $37 SHOP NOW

REFY Lip Gloss $20 SHOP NOW

Beachy Makeup

Sailor Brinkley-Cook's look was created by celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney. I love how radiant and golden it is, and I can't help thinking it would be the perfect makeup look for a beachside wedding. It's giving golden hour, no?

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow in Rose Gold $35 SHOP NOW

Fenty Beauty Demi'Glow Light-Diffusing Highlighter in Yum Yum $40 SHOP NOW

Tower 28 Beauty Shineon Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss in Pistachio $16 SHOP NOW

Glam Makeup

Jasmine Tookes's wedding took place in Ecuador in 2021. She wore a Zuhair Murad gown with a 15-foot train and a floral headpiece. The look was inspired by Grace Kelly. To match the royal vibes, she opted for what I can only describe as a "soft glam" makeup look featuring subtle berry and plum tones. It's so gorgeous.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation $48 SHOP NOW

ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette $40 SHOP NOW

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara $30 SHOP NOW

French Girl

If your aesthetic is French inspired, take note of Josephine Skriver's low-key yet lovely look. All of the elements work together to create something that, to me, is reminiscent of a Parisian cool girl. It's the cloud skin, petal-pink lip and cheek color, and ever-so-subtle winged liner for me.

Maybelline Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner $9 SHOP NOW

MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush in Stockholm $30 SHOP NOW

YSL Beauty The Bold High Pigment Lipstick in Nu Icongru $48 SHOP NOW

Luxe Lashes

Vanessa Hudgens recently got married in Tulum, Mexico. The standout element of her makeup look has to be her thick, voluminous, and oh-so-luxurious lashes. She makes me want to either start using a lash serum again or head to the salon to get lash extensions. In the meantime, I'll turn to tried-and-true falsies.

Kiss Falscara Multipack $8 SHOP NOW

Lashify The Control Kit $125 SHOP NOW

MAC 80 Romantic False Lashes $15 SHOP NOW

Clean Girl

Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy fame recently wed in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The bride opted for this fresh and modern look that was comprised of glowy skin, fluttery lashes, and a soft, glossy-pink lip. Oh, and don't forget her wedding fragrance; she wore a surprising and nostalgic $29 scent to walk down the aisle.

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator $16 SHOP NOW

Glossier Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade $22 SHOP NOW

Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow $40 SHOP NOW

Romantic Blush

Hear me out. I think Elsa Hosk's wash of pink blush would make for a modern and gorgeous wedding makeup look. Blush is having a moment, so why not make it the star element of your wedding beauty look? I think it looks so romantic.

PATRICK TA Beauty Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush in Just Enough Duo in $38 SHOP NOW

HAUS LABS Color Fuse Talc-Free Blush Powder in Hibiscus Haze $32 SHOP NOW

Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush in Vision $36 SHOP NOW

Italian Destination Wedding

When I saw this picture of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, I immediately thought, "Italian destination wedding." Sure, her blown-out, windswept hair has a lot to do with it, but I love how her makeup nods to classic Italian looks without relying on a heavy winged liner and red lipstick. Instead, it features soft and smoky eye shadow, sculpted contour, and a mauve lip. I'm beyond obsessed.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Mad for Matte Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Mood $10 SHOP NOW

MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede Lipstick in Lucia $28 SHOP NOW

TOM FORD Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo $95 SHOP NOW

Makeup Artist Q&A

I reached out to Kelli Anne Sewell, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Kelli Anne, to learn everything there is to know about perfecting a wedding-day makeup look. As an expert in wedding beauty, she has all the answers.

Choosing the right wedding-day makeup can be a lot of pressure. Any tips or tricks for choosing the right look/aesthetic?

I always encourage brides-to-be to go for a more elevated version of their current makeup look. Think of something that accentuates and complements their natural features and beauty but feels a bit more glam than usual. I want them to look and feel themselves. I want them to look back and remember how they loved how they felt and looked. So I always opt for an elevated, timeless look.

How far ahead do you recommend booking consultations with makeup artists and/or sourcing inspiration?

Inspiration is limitless. Some people have been pinning their bridal makeup look since they were 16, or some get inspired just months before. It all depends on personality! However, I would recommend reaching out to an artist anywhere from a year to six months before the big day. Once you've landed on an artist, a makeup trial anywhere from one to three months from the actual wedding date is smart. You can practice the look with your artist, make any tweaks, and then on the day of, you can relax and enjoy the getting-ready process.

What skin prep products would you recommend for long-lasting, flawless-looking wedding-day makeup?

First and foremost, skincare starts months before the wedding! I always encourage brides to find a solid skincare routine and not change anything too close to the wedding. You want to avoid introducing new products at least a month or two before the big day so as to not irritate the skin. Don't forget the basics. Remember to drink a ton of water going into the wedding weekend!

For any long-lasting makeup look, you want to make sure skin is prepped before application—sticking to that same routine, which definitely depends on your skin type and the look you are going for. For combo/oily skin, I recommend a lightweight moisturizer (I love Tatcha's Water Cream) and, for someone with dry skin, Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream.

For any areas you get shiny over time, use a mattifying primer, such as the One/Size Secure the Blur, or even a blurring priming stick. Milk Makeup and Nudestix have great options. Check out my sweat-proof base tutorial and my "back to basics" skin prep video on my platform, Makeup by Kelli Anne, for more tips on longwear makeup and finding your skincare routine, respectively!

Let's talk about foundation. What foundation products do you love for a flawless wedding-day look?

The Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation gives you really nice coverage. It lets the skin breathe and has a demi-matte finish. The Make Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation looks really good in photos, as it was formulated for high-def photography. [My favorite light-coverage foundation is], hands down, the Chanel Les Beiges. It's a super-smooth liquid tint that provides coverage and glow.

Check out my skin type makeup series, where I have four videos based on your skin on my platform, Makeup by Kelli Anne, for more tips on longwear makeup!

Any blushes you love for wedding-day wear?

I'm loving the new Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy! I always opt for a soft, cool-toned pink for blushes to brighten the under-eyes and look fresh.

What about lip products?

Make Up For Ever's Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut is a classic bridal staple, as it's the perfect pink-tone nude. If you're looking for a more cool-tone nude, opt for Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude. Another really nice long-lasting lip liner is Maybelline's Lifter Liner in On It.

Finally, what about eyeliners and/or mascaras?

All the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencils! There are so many nice shades that are perfect for your wedding day, such as Limitless Brown and Boundless Berry. Victoria Beckham Beauty also has great liners.

As for mascara, I am a drugstore-mascara girl through and through, and my favorite is Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. I always opt for a waterproof sandwich. The waterproof sandwich helps you get the waterproof benefits but helps you avoid the tough removal at the end of the night. Start with a layer of non-waterproof mascara, then a layer of waterproof, then finish with a layer of non-waterproof mascara. It's the best!