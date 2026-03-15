As a beauty writer, I'm lucky that I get to test a number of different skin care, makeup, hair, nail and fragrance products for a living. And although a luxury product of any sort will never go unappreciated by me, I’ll let you in on a secret: affordable beauty brands can be just as high-quality. So much so that when I use them, I get just as many compliments as I do with high-end products.
Of course, I understand that sifting through the noise of what feels like hundreds of affordable beauty brands can be a pain. But luckily for you, as editors and writers, we've tried and tested them all. From budget hot brushes and moisturisers to pocket-friendly fragrances and mascaras, we’ve been through the best (and worst) of high-street beauty.
Below, I’ve rounded up 15 of the best budget-friendly beauty brands to try in 2026. The kind that won’t make you regret spending your money, as well as being sure to earn you loads of compliments wherever you go. So if you’re in need of makeup, skincare, hair, nail and fragrance products that are sure to impress without breaking the bank, keep scrolling to discover the 15 best affordable beauty brands, all of which come editor-approved.
15 Affordable Beauty Brands That Are as Good as Luxury Finds
Best Affordable Skincare Brands
1. CeraVe
New York-based skincare brand CeraVe is one of the most highly recommended brands by dermatologists. Not only does everything in the collection come in at under £30, but as someone with extremely dry and sensitive skin, I’ve never encountered a Cerave product that didn’t impress me. My personal top pick is the face cream with SPF50; it consistently delivers hydration while offering strong protection for warmer weather.
Shop CeraVe:
CeraVe
Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50
My go-to daily moisturiser.
CeraVe
Hydrating Cleanser
If you have dry skin, I'd highly recommend this face wash.
2. The Ordinary
I love a no-frills skincare brand. The kind that’s easy to understand and use, as well as provide actual results without any of the fluff. And The Ordinary is just that. Effective, clearly labelled skincare, with everything from cleansers to moisturisers. However, the serums are really where the brand shines.
Shop The Ordinary:
The Ordinary
100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil
I mix this in with my foundation for a soft, glowy base.
The Ordinary
Hyaluronic Acid 2% and B5
Such a great price for hyaluronic acid.
3. La Roche Posay
When it comes to sun protection, no one beats La Roche Posay in my opinion. Sitting in the mid-range price point, this French pharmacy favourite provides gentle but effective skincare to suit all skin types. I’ve been using both the Anthelios suncream and Cicaplast baume for years, and I have no plans on stopping.
Shop La Roche Posay:
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios Suncream Spf50+
I use this every single day.
La Roche-Posay
Cicaplast Baume B5+ Ultra Repairing Soothing Balm
This is great for evenings after a long day in the sun.
Best Affordable Fragrance Brands
1. Zara
We’re huge fans of Zara at Who What Wear, from its expensive-looking clothing to its chic accessories; however, the brand's perfume collection is probably its most hidden gem. Filled to the brim with expensive-smelling scents that rival any designer fragrances, I’d definitely recommend giving them a try the next time you’re in the store. But if you’re looking for a safe blind buy, the two I’ve linked below will not disappoint you.