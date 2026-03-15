I'll Let You In On a Secret: These 15 Affordable Beauty Brands Are Just as Good as Their Luxury Counterparts

Keep scrolling to discover the 15 best affordable beauty brands, all of which come editor-approved.

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Best Affordable Beauty Brands
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As a beauty writer, I'm lucky that I get to test a number of different skin care, makeup, hair, nail and fragrance products for a living. And although a luxury product of any sort will never go unappreciated by me, I’ll let you in on a secret: affordable beauty brands can be just as high-quality. So much so that when I use them, I get just as many compliments as I do with high-end products.

Best Affordable Beauty Brands

Junior writer, Brittany Davy wears the e.l.f camo blush in 'Berry Well' (£8)

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Of course, I understand that sifting through the noise of what feels like hundreds of affordable beauty brands can be a pain. But luckily for you, as editors and writers, we've tried and tested them all. From budget hot brushes and moisturisers to pocket-friendly fragrances and mascaras, we’ve been through the best (and worst) of high-street beauty.

Best Affordable Beauty Brands

Beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden uses the Revlon blow-dry brush (was £50, now £30)

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

Below, I’ve rounded up 15 of the best budget-friendly beauty brands to try in 2026. The kind that won’t make you regret spending your money, as well as being sure to earn you loads of compliments wherever you go. So if you’re in need of makeup, skincare, hair, nail and fragrance products that are sure to impress without breaking the bank, keep scrolling to discover the 15 best affordable beauty brands, all of which come editor-approved.

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Shop the Best Affordable Beauty Brands

1. Best Affordable Skincare Brand - CeraVe
2. Best Affordable Fragrance Brand - Zara
3. Best Affordable Nail Brand - Essie
4. Best Affordable Haircare Brand - L’Oréal Paris
5. Best Affordable Makeup Brand - Maybelline New York

15 Affordable Beauty Brands That Are as Good as Luxury Finds

Best Affordable Skincare Brands

1. CeraVe

New York-based skincare brand CeraVe is one of the most highly recommended brands by dermatologists. Not only does everything in the collection come in at under £30, but as someone with extremely dry and sensitive skin, I’ve never encountered a Cerave product that didn’t impress me. My personal top pick is the face cream with SPF50; it consistently delivers hydration while offering strong protection for warmer weather.

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2. The Ordinary

I love a no-frills skincare brand. The kind that’s easy to understand and use, as well as provide actual results without any of the fluff. And The Ordinary is just that. Effective, clearly labelled skincare, with everything from cleansers to moisturisers. However, the serums are really where the brand shines.

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3. La Roche Posay

When it comes to sun protection, no one beats La Roche Posay in my opinion. Sitting in the mid-range price point, this French pharmacy favourite provides gentle but effective skincare to suit all skin types. I’ve been using both the Anthelios suncream and Cicaplast baume for years, and I have no plans on stopping.

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Best Affordable Fragrance Brands

1. Zara

We’re huge fans of Zara at Who What Wear, from its expensive-looking clothing to its chic accessories; however, the brand's perfume collection is probably its most hidden gem. Filled to the brim with expensive-smelling scents that rival any designer fragrances, I’d definitely recommend giving them a try the next time you’re in the store. But if you’re looking for a safe blind buy, the two I’ve linked below will not disappoint you.

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