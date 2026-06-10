The Best Skincare Products of 2026

We never want shopping for skincare to feel complicated, so we've done months of testing and research so you don't have to. For your best skin ever, our team has selected 27 standout formulas to complete any gap in your current routine. From basics like an invigorating (yet gentle) cleanser to luxurious add-on treatments like a multipurpose mask made from raw, medical-grade manuka honey, we've created the ultimate one-stop shop.
Best Serum for Dark Spots
La Roche-Posay Effaclar A.Z. Gel
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar A.Z. Gel
We like to call this fast-absorbing hydrating gel from La Roche-Posay the Swiss Army knife of any skincare routine. It boasts dual acne- and wrinkle-fighting powers thanks to star ingredients like azelaic acid and 1.2% salicylic acid; prepare for your clearest, brightest, and smoothest skin yet.
Why experts love it: "This is what I recommend when clients are breaking out and want to throw 10 products at it. Don't. Use this. It's gentle enough not to destroy your barrier (which most acne products do, making everything worse) but effective enough to actually address inflammation and accelerate healing. The niacinamide and piroctone olamine combination reduces both acne and post-inflammatory marks without the drama of harsh actives. It's boring. It works. That's enough." — Sophie Carbonari, Celebrity Aesthetician
"La Roche-Posay Effaclar A.Z. Gel Cream is a product I recommend to patients with acne-prone and oily skin. The combination of azelaic acid and salicylic acid helps exfoliate skin, reduce inflammation, kill acne-causing bacteria, and clear pores. It works well both as a treatment for active breakouts and as a preventative step to prevent future breakouts. Ten percent azelaic acid is high enough for the product to be effective for mild to moderate acne without being too drying or irritating." — Sapna Palep, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Cofounder of Journelle Skin
Best Light Moisturizer
Sofie Pavitt Face Jelly Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer
Sofie Pavitt Face
Skin Jelly Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer
We didn't think the perfect gel moisturizer existed until we tried this launch from Sofie Pavitt. The bouncy jelly texture feels light and soothing on the skin while still offering 48 hours of enduring hydration. It's oil-free, noncomedogenic, and features key ingredients like beta-glucan, allantoin, plus zinc and copper PCAs.
Why experts love it: "A really well-executed moisturizer for oily and acne-prone skin types. The lightweight gel texture gives hydration and comfort without feeling heavy or contributing to congestion." — Candace Marino, Founder of The L.A. Facialist
"I absolutely swear by this product, and anything by Sofie Pavitt. It’s lightweight enough that it won’t take years to absorb yet simultaneously leaves the skin looking glowy for hours after application. It also will not break you out!" — Lila Childs, Makeup Artist
"Only incredible things to say about Sofie Pavitt Face. All her products are truly developed for healthy and clear skin in mind. No notes." — Justine Marjan, Celebrity Hairstylist
Best Acne Treatment
Kat Burki Skincare VitaBiome Active Skin Optimizer
KAT BURKI
VitaBiome Active Skin Optimizer
A truly innovative product, this spray from Kat Burki is backed by dermatological grading and microbiome sequencing. Flavonoid-rich bioferment, ginseng root, snow mushroom, and konjac root work in tandem to balance the skin's microbiome while reducing breakouts and redness.
Why experts love it: "I'm interested in anything addressing the skin microbiome because we're finally understanding that skin health isn't just about killing bacteria; it's about supporting the beneficial ones. This combines prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics with actives that support barrier function. For sensitized skin that's been overtreated, overexfoliated, or is dealing with inflammation from gut-skin axis issues, this actually helps rebalance rather than just suppress symptoms." — Carbonari
Best Multitasking Serum
Plated Skin Science Intense Serum
Plated Skin Science
Intense Serum
Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Alix Earle loves this potent blend of antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and platelet-derived exosomes. Touted as bottled liquid gold, this serum can tackle everything from wrinkles and fine lines to the tone and brightness of your complexion.
Why experts love it: "Exosomes in skincare are new enough that we don't have decades of data, but the mechanism makes sense, these are cellular communication particles that can signal repair and regeneration. This formulation is clean, the concentration is meaningful, and I'm seeing results in clients using it consistently. It's expensive. It's also one of the few genuinely novel approaches in a market full of reformulated basics. For someone already doing everything else (retinoids, sunscreen, good lifestyle), this is the kind of addition that might provide incremental benefit." — Carbonari
"This has quickly become one of the top best sellers in my clinic. I’ve seen it make a noticeable difference in a wide range of skin concerns, including melasma, acne, post-inflammatory pigment, rosacea, and impaired skin barriers. The exosome technology supports the skin’s natural repair processes and improves overall skin quality, resilience, tone, and texture, making the skin healthier, stronger, and more youthful." — Marino
"I truly can’t live without this. I have one on my nightstand and every bag. I love that I can still feel it on my lips when I wake up and it leaves my lips so hydrated and shiny." — Marjan
Best Serum for Hydration
PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum
PCA Skin
Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum
We're after plump, supple skin, and this serum from PCA Skin 100% delivered. The gentle formula plays well with all skin types and is brimming with MVP ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and the brand's HA-Pro Complex.
Best Facial Essence
Mara Pearl Peptide Glaze
Mara
Pearl Peptide Glaze
This pearly hybrid elixir gave our testers the most angelic and gasp-worthy of glows. Pearl powder, algae, and collagen peptides join forces to moisturize the skin while simultaneously addressing balance, tone, redness, and barrier support.
Before and after Beauty Director Erin Jahns applied Mara's 3-in-1 Pearl Peptide Glaze