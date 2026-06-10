The Best Skincare Products of 2026

Twenty-seven all-star formulas to discover and shop.

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WWW 100 Beauty Awards Best Skincare Poducts 2026
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We never want shopping for skincare to feel complicated, so we've done months of testing and research so you don't have to. For your best skin ever, our team has selected 27 standout formulas to complete any gap in your current routine. From basics like an invigorating (yet gentle) cleanser to luxurious add-on treatments like a multipurpose mask made from raw, medical-grade manuka honey, we've created the ultimate one-stop shop.

Best Serum for Dark Spots

La Roche-Posay Effaclar A.Z. Gel

Best Light Moisturizer

Sofie Pavitt Face Jelly Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer

Best Acne Treatment

Kat Burki Skincare VitaBiome Active Skin Optimizer

Best Multitasking Serum

Plated Skin Science Intense Serum

Best Serum for Hydration

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum

Best Facial Essence

Mara Pearl Peptide Glaze

Before and after Beauty Director Erin Jahns applied Mara&#039;s 3-in-1 Pearl Peptide Glaze

(Image credit: Erin Jahns)

Before and after Beauty Director Erin Jahns applied Mara's 3-in-1 Pearl Peptide Glaze

Best Mineral SPF

Lightsaver Triplesome Serum SPF 40