The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Who can blame them? Swanepoel is synonymous with VS at this point. That's why I was thrilled to interview the OG model, who's one of the stars of the just-released Victoria's Secret holiday 2026 campaign. We talked about her favorite perfumes, lotions, and potions, her beauty mantras, her "everything" shower routine, and more.
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Scroll down to read our exclusive interview.
In your opinion, what's the sexiest color of lingerie and why?
Black, always. I love how black lingerie can feel both elegant and sexy without trying too hard. There’s something so beautiful about its simplicity. It’s timeless, sensual, and has a way of making you feel confident and feminine.
What's your favorite lotion to wear for date night?
I love when my skin has that natural, healthy glow, especially for an evening out. The Victoria's Secret Bombshell Shine Diamond Glaze Dewy Body Luminizer is a beautiful way to add a little extra shimmer without feeling too heavy. It has a soft, feminine scent that feels perfect for date night.
What's your preferred nighttime fragrance right now?
I’ve always loved fragrances that are warm, feminine, and a little sensual, without being too heavy. Victoria’s Secret’s new Bombshell Desire has that beautiful softness and warmth that feels perfect for evening. I love how a fragrance can change your mood or remind you of a certain moment. It has a romantic, sexy feeling that makes it a beautiful choice for a dinner out or a special occasion.
What's your go-to hair mist?
I’ve always loved when my hair smells fresh and clean, with a soft, feminine scent that isn’t too strong. The Bombshell Bling Scented Shimmer Hairspray is a fun little finishing touch. It adds a beautiful scent and just a hint of shimmer, which is perfect for an evening out.
Victoria's Secret
Bombshell Shine Diamond Glaze Dewy Body Luminizer
Victoria's Secret
Bombshell Desire Eau de Parfum 3.4 oz
Victoria's Secret
Bombshell Bling Scented Shimmer Hair Spray
How often do you take an "everything" shower, and how long does the full routine take?
I’d say about two or three times a week, depending on my schedule. I love taking my time when I can, especially with a good hair treatment and exfoliating my skin. I use an exfoliating glove and K18 for my hair, and always make sure to moisturize afterward. If I have the time, the whole routine can easily take an hour. Afterward, there’s nothing better than getting comfortable in a soft robe and slippers, like the Victoria’s Secret Cozy Plush Robe and Luxe Plush Closed-Toe Slippers. It’s a nice way to slow down and have a little time to myself.
What's your secret to making your hair look good on days when you don't have a hairstylist?
I try to keep things pretty simple. I think healthy hair makes all the difference, so I focus on taking good care of it and letting my natural texture do its thing. I love a loose, effortless wave, but on days when I don’t have much time, a simple sleek bun is always my go-to.
Victoria's Secret
Rose Lace Teddy
Victoria's Secret
Cozy Plush Robe
Victoria's Secret
Luxe Plush Closed-Toe Slippers
How has your beauty routine evolved in your 30s compared to your 20s? Do you anticipate adding anything to your routine in your 40s?
I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to keep things simple and focus on what makes me feel good. In my 20s, I didn’t think as much about having a consistent routine, but now I’m much more mindful of my skincare and really prioritize hydration, sleep, and movement. I’ve realized how much those little things affect the way you look and feel. Going into my 40s, I think I’ll continue to focus on taking care of myself and listening to what my skin and body need, rather than adding too much to my routine.
What self-tanner did you use for the VS Fashion Show? What are your tips for application?
For the VS Fashion Show, I actually use my own recipe for body makeup and tan. I’ve always loved a natural, sun-kissed glow, like you’ve just spent a few days at the beach. For me, it’s all about making the skin look healthy and radiant without looking too done. My biggest tip is to exfoliate and keep your skin well hydrated beforehand so everything goes on smoothly and looks as natural as possible.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.