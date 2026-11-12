11 Butterfly Cuts Celebrity Hairstylists Actually Recommend for Curly Hair

As someone who's been a full-time curly girl for almost 10 years, I've learned a thing or two about how I can style my hair. Back when straightening it was part of my regular routine, I didn't have to think too much about what to do with my hair in between salon appointments because slick-backs were basically my savior (and still are).
Once I went heat-free, I had to keep a sharp eye out for new hairstyles I could try. Of all the curly-hair trends that have come and gone, there are a few that always come back around. Enter butterfly cuts. "A butterfly cut is all about shorter layers around the face that fall into longer, softer layers," explains Elisha Smith, hairstylist and Balmain Hair Couture international educator. "You get the volume without sacrificing the length." She adds that it's especially gorgeous on curly hair since the cut does most of the work for you.
To get a better idea of how the style looks IRL, keep scrolling to see 11 butterfly cuts editors and hair pros are loving on curls of all patterns and textures. Then, learn exactly how to keep your cut looking its best, according to the experts.
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1. Micro-Bangs
Olivia Dean wowed everyone at the 2026 Brit Awards with her waist-length curls. The "Man I Need" singer had a few loose strands from her micro-bangs around her face that created an effortlessly elegant look.
2. The Side Part
Emmy Rossum brought all the volume to her 2026 Emmy Awards look. She maintained her butterfly cut with a side part that created even more body.
3. Major Volume
I would be dropping the ball if I didn't mention this iconic look from Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala. The Dune actress paired her brushed-out curls with bangs that tied her whole look together in a way that easily makes this one of her best beauty moments. "She can do no wrong with hair," says Smith. "I love her big, beautiful curls and all that movement. It's glamorous without looking like she tried too hard."
4. Full Bangs
In case you missed it, Odessa A'zion's hair was a major topic of interest this year. The Marty Supreme star showed off her big curls, which had everyone asking how to achieve the look. Spoiler: A butterfly cut is a great first step.
5. Long Curls
SZA is known for her voluminous curly hair, so adding her to my list was a no-brainer. While she sometimes goes for medium-length looks, the singer has also sported longer strands like these.
6. Bang-Free
A lot of butterfly cuts are coupled with bangs, but this throwback of Beyoncé is proof that they're not a requirement. With curls this stunning, it's no surprise she's running a haircare empire these days.
7. Middle Part
A butterfly cut can be styled simply with a middle part, making it a chic option for everyday looks or formal events. Just look at Yara Shahidi's bold curls at the 2018 SAG Awards. "Great shape, gorgeous volume, and so much personality," adds Smith. "She's a perfect example of letting natural texture be the star."
8. Coils
Content creator Zoë Brown showed off her coils with this afro. Her butterfly cut gives her length, volume, and a ton of definition.
9. Side Bangs
Another option for those with longer curls is this side-bang butterfly cut on Kelly Rowland. The bangs add noticeable volume to a style where length is the focus.
10. Big Curls
Even fine hair can benefit from a butterfly cut. To add even more volume, try a slightly off-center part.
11. Shag-Inspired
A butterfly cut doesn't mean you have to have long hair. This shag-inspired hairstyle on Indya Moore shows that you can still reap the benefits with shorter strands.
Who should not get a butterfly cut?
Although most curl types can enjoy butterfly cuts, there are a few things to keep in mind if you're trying to determine if it's right for you. "If you love a thick, blunt line at the bottom [of your hair] or your ends already feel sparse, I'd go easy on the layering," says Jessica Ruby, hairstylist and owner of The Flamingo Lounge. "Too many short layers can make the ends feel even thinner."
She adds that you can still get a butterfly cut with a few longer face-framing pieces while keeping the bottom full. The real key is thinking about where you want your shortest curls to land when your hair is dry.
What's the best way to style and maintain a butterfly cut?
After washing your hair, apply curl cream or mousse evenly across sections. Then go in with your preferred gel and diffuse. "My favorite combo is the DevaCurl Quench'n Stretch Cream with The Potion Studio's Control Potion Styling Gel that delivers strong hold and definition while remaining soft to the touch, never crunchy, allowing for natural movement without frizz," says celebrity hairstylist and curl specialist Sophie Rose Gutterman. Smith adds that getting a trim every eight to 12 weeks will keep the shape looking fresh.
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Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.