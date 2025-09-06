What to Buy for Autumn If You Don't Want to Regret It Next Year (or the Year After)

If your shopping goal for the coming months is to spend smartly and buy things you won't want to discard after a few months, then you're in the right place. As a notoriously safe-playing and capsule wardrobe shopper, I’ve come to know what items are worth spending on and what will feel dated, or worse, not hold up well in the near future. Luckily, when it comes to autumn fashion, luxe basics are the cornerstones of a chic and cool wardrobe anyway, so it’s easy to spend wisely while still buying pieces you really love and are excited to wear. Below, I’m highlighting seven such categories. From outerwear essentials to knits, boots, bags, and more, these are the pieces you’ll not only love this cold-weather season but can enjoy for years and years to come. Simply keep scrolling to get shopping, and take in some outfit inspo for each piece along the way.
7 Autumn Buys That Are Totally Timeless
1. Simple Jumpers
Style Notes: I cannot think of a category where the phrase "buy cheap, buy twice" is more applicable than knitwear. I've learned the hard way that not all sweaters are created equal, and it's better to invest in a just a couple at higher price points than many cheaper ones that won't make it past the current season. Of course, be sure tocare for them properly too.
Shop Jumpers Below:
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
A fashion person's favourite.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
This Reformation fine knit jumper is available in 14 shades and prints so you'll definitely find one to suit.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I've seen a fair few pale pink jumpers floating around the fashion scene as of late.
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Now is the best time to invest in cashmere as it tends to sell out before the winter.
With Nothing Underneath
Devon Jumper
Navy on navy never misses.
2. Classic Outerwear
Style Notes: Coats and jackets are my biggest shopping vice, and I like to think it's excusable to hoard them because, if you buy classic ones, they truly never go out of style. At most, you'll put them on the back burner for a year or two, but I've learned that they always come back.
Shop Outerwear Below:
Reformation
Matteo Trench
No one does minimalist staples quite like Reformation.
ZARA
Double-Breasted Short Trench Coat
A cropped trench is so on trend for the season ahead.
Róhe
Signature Double-Faced Scarf Coat
Theres nothing quite as chic as a scarf coat. A cocoon-like shape, the scarf does the heavy lifting for you.
COS
Cropped Trench Coat Cape
A cape-trench hybrid. Its cropped proportions allow you to highlight your outfit whilst its floaty shape provides a polished finish.
Autograph
Cotton Rich Longline Trench Coat
As classic a coat as you'll ever find.
3. Everyday Boots
Style Notes: Statement-making boots and heeled options are nice and all, but if you want bang for your buck, splurge on a pair you'll use the most frequently. For me, that's the everyday boot. It can be any material, any style, even have a low heel, but it has to be something comfortable, neutral and easy to pair with everything.
Shop Boots Below:
Gucci
Horsebit Ankle Boot
These are Marilyn's exact boots!
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
I own a few pairs of Reformation shoes and would advise to go up half a size, especially if you have wide feet.
Reiss
Leather Block-Heel Ankle Boots
Simply sublime.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
The low heel makes these boots extra comfortable.
RIXO
Rey Boots in Chocolate
I can't help myself, these boots are just delicious.
4. Polished Trousers
Style Notes: Perhaps it's because I'm in my trouser era, but I truly think that good trousers are not only the cornerstone of a polished outfit, but they can be the basis of your whole look. Find a good pair of trousers and getting dressed feels almost too easy. No matter what you style with them, you'll always look put-together in trousers.
Shop Trousers Below:
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
A few Who What Wear UK editors own these trousers and I've heard great things.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
I've never checked out so fast!
Weekend Max Mara
Virgin Wool Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers
This is exactly how I want to look this autumn.
The Fold
Hartwood Prince of Wales Wide-Leg Trousers
Such a great three piece set.
The Row
Mikkela Pant in Virgin Wool
At this point, I'm buying everything The Row is selling.
5. Luxe Totes
Style Notes: Whether or not they're "trending," sometimes you just need a big bag to carry around all your stuff, and when you do, it's nice to have an option you love. A bag can make or break an outfit, and the below are sure to make it every time.
Shop Totes Below:
COS
Gallery Tote Bag in Suede
I've tried this bag on in store and must attest, its truly as good as it looks.
Demellier
The New York Tote
This brown suede iteration of DeMellier's iconic New York bag is just so good.
Autograph
Pure Leather Suede Tote Bag
The most popular bag in London right now.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Handbag Medium
Khaki bags are just as versatile as black or tan. Trust me.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Maxi Tote Bag
If you're after a new work bag, look no further.
6. Layering Tops
Style Notes: Autumn weather can be quite variable, which often means that dressing in layers is not only recommended but necessary. Versatile, layerable tops will make that an easy feat. Plus, you can likely use them in other seasons, too.
Shop Tops Below:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
This shirt is seasonless. Wear with a jean and boot for something more relaxed and trousers and matching blazer for a polished finish.
H&M
Sheer Long-Sleeve Top
Try adding a sheer top under a vest for a cool take on layering.
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt
I live in this Reformation striped shirt.
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
This top comes in 19 shades and prints—take your pick!
COS
Shrunken T-Shirt
Simple yet effective.
7. Sleek Flats
Style Notes: For the days and outfits where boots just don't look right and sneakers won't do, a sleep pair of flats will be your saving grace. Luckily, this season, the options are endless. Whether you're partial to a classic ballet, loafer, mule, or all three, there's no shortage of pairs you'll love and want to wear on repeat.
Shop Flats Below:
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple
You don't want to know what I would do to own these perfect shoes.