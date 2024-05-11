10 Outdated Summer Dress Trends We're Skipping and the 10 Ones Buying Instead

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683087825539-main

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

With summer just around the corner, dresses are on my mind. Once temps hit above 75, there's nothing more blissful than taking a break from my usual wardrobe and allowing a single item of clothing to speak to my entire look. Easy, effortless, and reliable for work, the weekend, vacation, and a myriad of summer occasions, dresses are all I want to live in come June, July, and August.

Luckily, we have plenty of fresh styles to get excited about this summer. Determined to add some of-the-moment styles to my wardrobe, I did a deep dive and scoured everything from spring and summer 2024 runways to what's trending on Instagram. I also got plenty of notes from my fellow editors to see what specific dress styles have the fashion-crowd stamp of approval this summer.

If you're also looking for a summer dress update, you're in luck. I'm sharing 10 noteworthy dress styles to invest in and the 10 styles I'll be retiring (for now). From a fresh take on floral dresses to sheer fabrics and strapless silhouettes, the dresses below are sure to get you excited for summer.

1. Skip: Gingham

Wear: Crochet

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683054512906-main

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Open-knit and crochet fabrics are everywhere this summer in neutral hues, warm yellows, and metallics. So skip the gingham for now and opt for a crochet dress in a sleek and streamlined silhouette instead to keep your look polished.

Shop the Trend:

FRAME, Crocheted Cotton-Blend Kaftan
FRAME
Crocheted Cotton-Blend Kaftan

This is such a cool take on a holiday staple.

Monki, Crochet Style Sleeveless Dress
Monki
Crochet Style Sleeveless Dress

You can easily take this crochet dress from day-to-night.

LOVESHACKFANCY, Rohesia Appliquéd Crochet Cotton Maxi Dress
LOVESHACKFANCY
Rohesia Appliquéd Crochet Cotton Maxi Dress

I love the added embroidery on this version.

2. Skip: Baby-Doll Silhouettes

Wear: Strapless Silhouettes 

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683053960085-main

(Image credit: @jordanarisa)

Style Notes: It's all about shoulder-baring strapless silhouettes this summer. Whether you lean into the '90s minimalist trend or go for a bold print or vibrant colour, this sleek silhouette will dominate this season.

Shop the Trend:

mango, Draped Detail Dress
mango
Draped Detail Dress

This can be dressed down with sandals or up with slingbacks and an oversized blazer.

Fits Everybody Tube Dress
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Tube Dress

This dress will hug you in all the right places.

Nobody's Child, Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

The perfect LBD.

3. Skip: Wrap Dresses

Wear: Draping + Ruching

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683055836552-main

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: S/S 24 runways were rife with beautiful goddess-inspired draped dresses and irresistible ruching details. Both retailers and the fashion set have been quick to jump on the pretty trend, and there's no doubt we'll see it in full force this summer.

Shop the Trend:

h&M
H&M
Draped Asymmetric Dress

I love the shade of this pretty H&M dress.

MAGDA BUTRYM, Draped Cotton-Blend Bouclé Halterneck Midi Dress
MAGDA BUTRYM
Draped Cotton-Blend Bouclé Halterneck Midi Dress

Wear this with neutral accessories for an effortlessly chic look.

ISABEL MARANT, Kapri Draped Open-Back Crepe Maxi Dress
ISABEL MARANT
Kapri Draped Open-Back Crepe Maxi Dress

Red is back again this summer as a trending colour.

4. Skip: T-Shirt Dresses

Wear: Linen Dresses

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683060217811-main

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Set aside your casual T-shirt dress in favor of a breezy linen dress instead. There are so many chic options with elevated details on the market right now that will have you looking effortlessly elegant.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation, Sebastien Linen Dress
Reformation
Sebastien Linen Dress

A white linen dress is an investment you'll never regret.

ZIMMERMANN, Halliday Cutout Scalloped Pintucked Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress
ZIMMERMANN
Halliday Cutout Scalloped Pintucked Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress

So pretty!

Nobody's Child, Linen-blend Pippin Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Linen-blend Pippin Midi Dress

Simple yet so elegant.

5. Skip: '80s Puff-Sleeve Dresses

Wear: '90s Minimalist Dresses

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683057163477-main

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: As we've seen, chich and minimalist silhouettes from the '90s are trending. Take a break from puff sleeves and opt for a sleek and versatile dress that will go with almost everything in your closet.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation, Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

90s chic.

H&M, Picot-Trimmed Jersey Dress
H&M
Picot-Trimmed Jersey Dress

This is such an easy dress to style up or down.

SKIMS, Slim-Fit Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Mini Dress
SKIMS
Slim-Fit Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Mini Dress

Skims makes the most comfortable layering dresses.

6. Skip: Ditsy Florals

Wear: Rosettes

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683060138986-main

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Skip the ditsy prints in favor of bold and beautiful rosettes this season. The pretty appliqué is a trend-forward way to wear your florals this summer. And luckily, its dominance is expected to continue into fall!

Shop the Trend:

MAGDA BUTRYM, Appliquéd Silk-Organza and Satin Mini Dress
MAGDA BUTRYM
Appliquéd Silk-Organza and Satin Mini Dress

Magda Butrym is known for its beautiful rosette dresses.

Next, Blue Corsage Halter Dress
Next
Blue Corsage Halter Dress

Doesn't this look way more expensive than it is?

NIA, Rosalie Dress
NIA
Rosalie Dress

You can dress this down with an oversized denim jacket and trainers or up with heels and a clutch.

7. Skip: Tiered Dresses

Wear: Silky Slips

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683060632457-main

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Style Notes: Silky satin slip dresses always look so luxe and alluring. Go for a lingerie-inspired slip with lace or a '90s-inspired silhouette for a look that will seamlessly take you from day to night.

Shop the Trend:

Nobody's Child, Satin Bandeau Slip Elle Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Satin Bandeau Slip Elle Midi Dress

A satin slip will always look elegant.

H&M, Silk-Blend Satin Dress
H&M
Silk-Blend Satin Dress

Wear with ballet flats and a neutral trench.

Reformation, Joana Silk Dress
Reformation
Joana Silk Dress

I'm obsessed with this shade of pink.

8. Skip: Polka-Dot Prints

Wear: Mermaidcore Dresses 

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683066106475-main

(Image credit: @emnitta)

Style Notes: From shimmery sequins to aquamarine hues and cascading ruffles, the mermaidcore trend is going strong this season, and we're seeing plenty of stunning dresses that prove it. Skip polka-dot prints for now, and go for a dreamy marine-inspired style instead.

Shop the Trend:

Shilo Crystal-Embellished Silk-Blend Mesh Dress
Retrofête
Shilo Crystal-Embellished Silk-Blend Mesh Dress

Such a pretty shade for summer.

CHRISTOPHER ESBER, Vivenda Cutout Draped Jersey Maxi Dress
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Vivenda Cutout Draped Jersey Maxi Dress

How cool is this?

mango, Sequin Lace Slip Dress

mango
Sequin Lace Slip Dress

A sequin and lace dress in one.

9. Skip: Corduroy Dresses

Wear: Denim Dresses

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683063516108-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Denim dresses are in the spotlight this summer after dominating S/S 24 runways. Whether you opt for a loose slip dress or a retro minidress, you're guaranteed to look on-trend sporting denim this summer.

Shop the Trend:

GIULIVA HERITAGE, Denim Mini Dress
GIULIVA HERITAGE
Denim Mini Dress

This is at the top of my holiday wishlist.

ALIGNE, Gabriella Denim Midi Dress
ALIGNE
Gabriella Denim Midi Dress

I love the retro feel this dress has.

COS, Panelled Denim Mini Dress
COS
Panelled Denim Mini Dress

COS is so good for elevated basics.

10. Skip: Leather Fabrics

Wear: Sheer Fabrics

outdated-summer-dress-trends-300370-1683056790092-main

(Image credit: @rubylyn)

Style Notes: Fresh, fun, and feminine. Sheer dresses were one of the biggest trends on S/S 24 runways, and both the fashion crowd and celebrities have been all over the transparent style this season. Leave your leather dresses for another time, and opt for a subtly see-through frock instead.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation, Inda Open Knit Mini Dress
Reformation
Inda Open Knit Mini Dress

An elevated take on the LBD.

H&M, Crochet-Look Beach Dress
H&M
Crochet-Look Beach Dress

How cute!

ESSE STUDIOS, Solace Metallic Lace Midi Dress
ESSE STUDIOS
Solace Metallic Lace Midi Dress

I love the subtle metallic finish on this dress.

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

