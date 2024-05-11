10 Outdated Summer Dress Trends We're Skipping and the 10 Ones Buying Instead
With summer just around the corner, dresses are on my mind. Once temps hit above 75, there's nothing more blissful than taking a break from my usual wardrobe and allowing a single item of clothing to speak to my entire look. Easy, effortless, and reliable for work, the weekend, vacation, and a myriad of summer occasions, dresses are all I want to live in come June, July, and August.
Luckily, we have plenty of fresh styles to get excited about this summer. Determined to add some of-the-moment styles to my wardrobe, I did a deep dive and scoured everything from spring and summer 2024 runways to what's trending on Instagram. I also got plenty of notes from my fellow editors to see what specific dress styles have the fashion-crowd stamp of approval this summer.
If you're also looking for a summer dress update, you're in luck. I'm sharing 10 noteworthy dress styles to invest in and the 10 styles I'll be retiring (for now). From a fresh take on floral dresses to sheer fabrics and strapless silhouettes, the dresses below are sure to get you excited for summer.
1. Skip: Gingham
Wear: Crochet
Style Notes: Open-knit and crochet fabrics are everywhere this summer in neutral hues, warm yellows, and metallics. So skip the gingham for now and opt for a crochet dress in a sleek and streamlined silhouette instead to keep your look polished.
Shop the Trend:
I love the added embroidery on this version.
2. Skip: Baby-Doll Silhouettes
Wear: Strapless Silhouettes
Style Notes: It's all about shoulder-baring strapless silhouettes this summer. Whether you lean into the '90s minimalist trend or go for a bold print or vibrant colour, this sleek silhouette will dominate this season.
Shop the Trend:
This can be dressed down with sandals or up with slingbacks and an oversized blazer.
3. Skip: Wrap Dresses
Wear: Draping + Ruching
Style Notes: S/S 24 runways were rife with beautiful goddess-inspired draped dresses and irresistible ruching details. Both retailers and the fashion set have been quick to jump on the pretty trend, and there's no doubt we'll see it in full force this summer.
Shop the Trend:
Wear this with neutral accessories for an effortlessly chic look.
Red is back again this summer as a trending colour.
4. Skip: T-Shirt Dresses
Wear: Linen Dresses
Style Notes: Set aside your casual T-shirt dress in favor of a breezy linen dress instead. There are so many chic options with elevated details on the market right now that will have you looking effortlessly elegant.
Shop the Trend:
5. Skip: '80s Puff-Sleeve Dresses
Wear: '90s Minimalist Dresses
Style Notes: As we've seen, chich and minimalist silhouettes from the '90s are trending. Take a break from puff sleeves and opt for a sleek and versatile dress that will go with almost everything in your closet.
Shop the Trend:
6. Skip: Ditsy Florals
Wear: Rosettes
Style Notes: Skip the ditsy prints in favor of bold and beautiful rosettes this season. The pretty appliqué is a trend-forward way to wear your florals this summer. And luckily, its dominance is expected to continue into fall!
Shop the Trend:
Magda Butrym is known for its beautiful rosette dresses.
You can dress this down with an oversized denim jacket and trainers or up with heels and a clutch.
7. Skip: Tiered Dresses
Wear: Silky Slips
Style Notes: Silky satin slip dresses always look so luxe and alluring. Go for a lingerie-inspired slip with lace or a '90s-inspired silhouette for a look that will seamlessly take you from day to night.
Shop the Trend:
8. Skip: Polka-Dot Prints
Wear: Mermaidcore Dresses
Style Notes: From shimmery sequins to aquamarine hues and cascading ruffles, the mermaidcore trend is going strong this season, and we're seeing plenty of stunning dresses that prove it. Skip polka-dot prints for now, and go for a dreamy marine-inspired style instead.
Shop the Trend:
9. Skip: Corduroy Dresses
Wear: Denim Dresses
Style Notes: Denim dresses are in the spotlight this summer after dominating S/S 24 runways. Whether you opt for a loose slip dress or a retro minidress, you're guaranteed to look on-trend sporting denim this summer.
Shop the Trend:
10. Skip: Leather Fabrics
Wear: Sheer Fabrics
Style Notes: Fresh, fun, and feminine. Sheer dresses were one of the biggest trends on S/S 24 runways, and both the fashion crowd and celebrities have been all over the transparent style this season. Leave your leather dresses for another time, and opt for a subtly see-through frock instead.
Shop the Trend:
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
