10 Outdated Summer Dress Trends We're Skipping and the 10 Ones Buying Instead

With summer just around the corner, dresses are on my mind. Once temps hit above 75, there's nothing more blissful than taking a break from my usual wardrobe and allowing a single item of clothing to speak to my entire look. Easy, effortless, and reliable for work, the weekend, vacation, and a myriad of summer occasions, dresses are all I want to live in come June, July, and August.

Luckily, we have plenty of fresh styles to get excited about this summer. Determined to add some of-the-moment styles to my wardrobe, I did a deep dive and scoured everything from spring and summer 2024 runways to what's trending on Instagram. I also got plenty of notes from my fellow editors to see what specific dress styles have the fashion-crowd stamp of approval this summer.

If you're also looking for a summer dress update, you're in luck. I'm sharing 10 noteworthy dress styles to invest in and the 10 styles I'll be retiring (for now). From a fresh take on floral dresses to sheer fabrics and strapless silhouettes, the dresses below are sure to get you excited for summer.

1. Skip: Gingham

Wear: Crochet

Style Notes: Open-knit and crochet fabrics are everywhere this summer in neutral hues, warm yellows, and metallics. So skip the gingham for now and opt for a crochet dress in a sleek and streamlined silhouette instead to keep your look polished.

Shop the Trend:

FRAME Crocheted Cotton-Blend Kaftan £560 SHOP NOW This is such a cool take on a holiday staple.

Monki Crochet Style Sleeveless Dress £50 SHOP NOW You can easily take this crochet dress from day-to-night.

LOVESHACKFANCY Rohesia Appliquéd Crochet Cotton Maxi Dress £1125 SHOP NOW I love the added embroidery on this version.

2. Skip: Baby-Doll Silhouettes

Wear: Strapless Silhouettes

Style Notes: It's all about shoulder-baring strapless silhouettes this summer. Whether you lean into the '90s minimalist trend or go for a bold print or vibrant colour, this sleek silhouette will dominate this season.

Shop the Trend:

mango Draped Detail Dress £50 SHOP NOW This can be dressed down with sandals or up with slingbacks and an oversized blazer.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Tube Dress £78 SHOP NOW This dress will hug you in all the right places.

Nobody's Child Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW The perfect LBD.

3. Skip: Wrap Dresses

Wear: Draping + Ruching

Style Notes: S/S 24 runways were rife with beautiful goddess-inspired draped dresses and irresistible ruching details. Both retailers and the fashion set have been quick to jump on the pretty trend, and there's no doubt we'll see it in full force this summer.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Draped Asymmetric Dress £25 SHOP NOW I love the shade of this pretty H&M dress.

MAGDA BUTRYM Draped Cotton-Blend Bouclé Halterneck Midi Dress £860 SHOP NOW Wear this with neutral accessories for an effortlessly chic look.

ISABEL MARANT Kapri Draped Open-Back Crepe Maxi Dress £1190 SHOP NOW Red is back again this summer as a trending colour.

4. Skip: T-Shirt Dresses

Wear: Linen Dresses

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Set aside your casual T-shirt dress in favor of a breezy linen dress instead. There are so many chic options with elevated details on the market right now that will have you looking effortlessly elegant.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Sebastien Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW A white linen dress is an investment you'll never regret.

ZIMMERMANN Halliday Cutout Scalloped Pintucked Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress £750 SHOP NOW So pretty!

Nobody's Child Linen-blend Pippin Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW Simple yet so elegant.

5. Skip: '80s Puff-Sleeve Dresses

Wear: '90s Minimalist Dresses

Style Notes: As we've seen, chich and minimalist silhouettes from the '90s are trending. Take a break from puff sleeves and opt for a sleek and versatile dress that will go with almost everything in your closet.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Alden Knit Dress £128 SHOP NOW 90s chic.

H&M Picot-Trimmed Jersey Dress £16 SHOP NOW This is such an easy dress to style up or down.

SKIMS Slim-Fit Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Mini Dress £58 SHOP NOW Skims makes the most comfortable layering dresses.

6. Skip: Ditsy Florals

Wear: Rosettes

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Skip the ditsy prints in favor of bold and beautiful rosettes this season. The pretty appliqué is a trend-forward way to wear your florals this summer. And luckily, its dominance is expected to continue into fall!

Shop the Trend:

MAGDA BUTRYM Appliquéd Silk-Organza and Satin Mini Dress £1870 SHOP NOW Magda Butrym is known for its beautiful rosette dresses.

Next Blue Corsage Halter Dress £29 SHOP NOW Doesn't this look way more expensive than it is?

NIA Rosalie Dress £90 SHOP NOW You can dress this down with an oversized denim jacket and trainers or up with heels and a clutch.

7. Skip: Tiered Dresses

Wear: Silky Slips

Style Notes: Silky satin slip dresses always look so luxe and alluring. Go for a lingerie-inspired slip with lace or a '90s-inspired silhouette for a look that will seamlessly take you from day to night.

Shop the Trend:

Nobody's Child Satin Bandeau Slip Elle Midi Dress £75 £60 SHOP NOW A satin slip will always look elegant.

H&M Silk-Blend Satin Dress £55 SHOP NOW Wear with ballet flats and a neutral trench.

Reformation Joana Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this shade of pink.

8. Skip: Polka-Dot Prints

Wear: Mermaidcore Dresses

(Image credit: @emnitta)

Style Notes: From shimmery sequins to aquamarine hues and cascading ruffles, the mermaidcore trend is going strong this season, and we're seeing plenty of stunning dresses that prove it. Skip polka-dot prints for now, and go for a dreamy marine-inspired style instead.

Shop the Trend:

Retrofête Shilo Crystal-Embellished Silk-Blend Mesh Dress £930 SHOP NOW Such a pretty shade for summer.

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Vivenda Cutout Draped Jersey Maxi Dress £830 SHOP NOW How cool is this?

mango Sequin Lace Slip Dress £250 SHOP NOW A sequin and lace dress in one.

9. Skip: Corduroy Dresses

Wear: Denim Dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Denim dresses are in the spotlight this summer after dominating S/S 24 runways. Whether you opt for a loose slip dress or a retro minidress, you're guaranteed to look on-trend sporting denim this summer.

Shop the Trend:

GIULIVA HERITAGE Denim Mini Dress £675 SHOP NOW This is at the top of my holiday wishlist.

ALIGNE Gabriella Denim Midi Dress £110 SHOP NOW I love the retro feel this dress has.

COS Panelled Denim Mini Dress £95 SHOP NOW COS is so good for elevated basics.

10. Skip: Leather Fabrics

Wear: Sheer Fabrics

Style Notes: Fresh, fun, and feminine. Sheer dresses were one of the biggest trends on S/S 24 runways, and both the fashion crowd and celebrities have been all over the transparent style this season. Leave your leather dresses for another time, and opt for a subtly see-through frock instead.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Inda Open Knit Mini Dress £248 SHOP NOW An elevated take on the LBD.

H&M Crochet-Look Beach Dress £28 SHOP NOW How cute!