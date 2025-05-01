This Dress Trend Isn't New, But It's Blowing Up Again This Summer
In mini, midi and maxi form—we love an all-rounder.
Humaa Hussain
True story: This dress trend is stalking me. I first noticed it pop up all the way back in 2018 when just a few cult brands like Ganni and Dôen were designing it, but then as more and more brands got in on the look, I started seeing versions land in my inbox, plant themselves in my Instagram feed, and appear on my most stylish friends. It has gotten to the point where I can no longer ignore it. Shirred dresses are the trend that just won't quit. Trust me—once you start noticing this smocking detail, you'll also start seeing it everywhere you look.
The stretchy fabric makes any dress (and, therefore, any outfit you wear with it) immediately more summery, so it makes sense that the trend tends to come back around at the first sign of warm weather. Even though they're not necessarily new for 2025, shirred dresses still feel like a current option and a surprisingly comfortable one, at that. This summer, smocking has returned in ways that feel even better than it ever has, from pretty floral-print dresses to charming bow-tie straps and all the puffy sleeves a fashion girl's heart could desire. Simply keep scrolling to shop the very best ones and to get inspired by how cool girls wear them.
Shop Our Favourite Shirred Dresses:
1. Mini Shirred Dresses
Style Notes: The mini shirred dress is your warm-weather MVP—flirty, flattering, and endlessly versatile. Whether you're brunching in the park or heading to a garden party, this shortened silhouette pairs perfectly with chunky sandals or a crisp white trainer. Think easy dressing with big impact.
Shop Mini Shirred Dresses:
The kind of dress you can easily throw on with sneakers or sandals.
Ganni's cotton mini is pure cool-girl energy—just add sunnies and a basket bag.
Elegant, breezy, and begging for a coastal getaway.
2. Short Sleeve Shirred Dresses
Style Notes: Cap sleeves and shirred waists are a match made in summer heaven. This silhouette feels playful yet polished, with subtle vintage vibes that make it an easy daytime go-to. Pair with espadrilles for a feminine finish or toughen up with chunky boots.
Shop Short Sleeved Shirred Dresses:
Romantic meets wearable, just add a crossbody bag and you're golden.
H&M's budget-friendly take is breezy, effortless, and seriously cute with trainers.
Green gingham, tie sides, and that Topshop edge—your weekend outfit is sorted.
3. Sleeveless Shirred Dresses
Style Notes: Sleeveless styles bring an ultra-light touch to summer shirring. These pieces are all about showing some skin while keeping things polished, perfect for layering with lightweight knits or worn solo on heatwave days.
Shop Sleeveless Shirred Dresses:
That peplum detail is everything.
Sage green and shirring? This ASOS number is summer simplicity nailed.
4. Long Sleeved Shirred Dresses
Style Notes: For those in-between days or when you want a little extra coverage, long-sleeved shirred dresses are a dream. They balance floaty femininity with a polished edge, perfect for styling with knee boots or strappy sandals alike.
Shop Long Sleeved Shirred Dresses:
Dôen's floral number feels like a countryside escape in dress form.
The embroidery, the sleeves, the drama—this Free People dress is made for twirling.
5. Maxi Shirred Dresses
Style notes: The maxi shirred dress is your one-and-done outfit hero. Throw one on and you're instantly styled—no extra fuss needed. Perfect for garden parties, city strolls, or lazy Sundays when you still want to look good.
Shop Maxi Shirred Dresses:
Fruit print and frill vibes—Glamorous has nailed dopamine dressing.
