Fashion People Wear These Flats With Skirts to Look Chic
Flats are often the go-to footwear for many of us because of their comfortable nature. Agree? Thought so. Plus, a variety of flat shoes are very trend-forward and instantly add a modern twist to a look. And yep, you guessed it. I’m going to focus on these said styles below. More specifically, I’m showcasing the of-the-moment flat shoes that fashion people are teaming with skirts to look chic.
The flats coming your way could be teamed with a range of items, including trousers, jeans, shorts, and dresses. But they’re particularly popular with skirts right now. The skirt silhouettes that style setters wear with different flats run the gamut, from denim to mini to maxi.
Keep scrolling for more intel on how to style skirts and fashionable flats this season. Interested in adding a new skirt or pair of shoes to your wardrobe? There are inspired shopping picks sprinkled throughout as well.
1. Flat Mary Janes
Style Notes: Flat Mary Janes bring an elegant spin to any look, including this ensemble with the maxi skirt.
Style Notes: Consider a chic pair of black flats with a midi skirt and lightweight knit for something easy and polished.
Shop Mary Janes:
A sleek take on the classic silhouette, these leather Mary Janes are the perfect finishing touch to any skirt ensemble.
The glossy patent finish and delicate strap make these Mary Janes a standout choice for both day and night.
In a rich green suede, these flats bring a fresh and modern feel to the vintage-inspired shape.
Timeless and versatile, these leather Mary Janes offer just the right amount of structure to balance softer skirt styles.
Understated yet elevated, The Row’s minimalist take on Mary Janes pairs beautifully with everything from floaty midi skirts to sharp tailoring.
3. Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers are classic and feel particularly modern when paired with a skirt.
Style Notes: Crew socks paired with loafers is a cool combo with a miniskirt.
Shop Loafers:
A heritage classic that never goes out of style, these two-tone loafers lend an androgynous edge to feminine silhouettes.
With a sleek profile and iconic horsebit detail, these Gucci loafers add a touch of quiet luxury to any skirt look.
A chunky sole gives these loafers a contemporary feel, making them the ideal contrast to soft, fluid skirts.
Refined and streamlined, these polished leather loafers bring a sophisticated touch to your everyday styling.
The soft suede and easy slip-on design make these loafers a go-to for relaxed yet put-together outfits.
3. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that look impossibly chic with anything, including skirts.
Style Notes: This ensemble is top-notch with the denim skirt, graphic tee, blazer, and ballet flats.
Shop Ballet Flats:
With a slightly square toe and supple leather, these ballet flats strike the perfect balance between modern and classic.
A feminine staple with a contemporary twist, these soft leather flats complement everything from denim to slip skirts.
The subtle curved shape and delicate finish make these the ultimate go-to for everyday elegance.
A minimalist’s dream, these affordable flats prove that simplicity is the key to timeless dressing.
A directional take on the ballet flat, Margiela's signature split-toe design makes a strong case for statement footwear.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.
