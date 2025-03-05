Fashion People Wear These Flats With Skirts to Look Chic

flat-shoes-to-wear-with-skirts-308212-1688735485714-image

Flats are often the go-to footwear for many of us because of their comfortable nature. Agree? Thought so. Plus, a variety of flat shoes are very trend-forward and instantly add a modern twist to a look. And yep, you guessed it. I’m going to focus on these said styles below. More specifically, I’m showcasing the of-the-moment flat shoes that fashion people are teaming with skirts to look chic.

The flats coming your way could be teamed with a range of items, including trousers, jeans, shorts, and dresses. But they’re particularly popular with skirts right now. The skirt silhouettes that style setters wear with different flats run the gamut, from denim to mini to maxi.

Keep scrolling for more intel on how to style skirts and fashionable flats this season. Interested in adding a new skirt or pair of shoes to your wardrobe? There are inspired shopping picks sprinkled throughout as well.

1. Flat Mary Janes

flat-shoes-to-wear-with-skirts-308212-1688734313480-image

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

Style Notes: Flat Mary Janes bring an elegant spin to any look, including this ensemble with the maxi skirt.

flat-shoes-to-wear-with-skirts-308212-1688734314253-image

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Consider a chic pair of black flats with a midi skirt and lightweight knit for something easy and polished.

Shop Mary Janes:

Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

A sleek take on the classic silhouette, these leather Mary Janes are the perfect finishing touch to any skirt ensemble.

Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The glossy patent finish and delicate strap make these Mary Janes a standout choice for both day and night.

Suede Mary Jane Flats
Arket
Suede Mary Jane Flats

In a rich green suede, these flats bring a fresh and modern feel to the vintage-inspired shape.

Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump
M&S Collection
Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump

Timeless and versatile, these leather Mary Janes offer just the right amount of structure to balance softer skirt styles.

Boheme Mj in Leather
The Row
Boheme Mj in Leather

Understated yet elevated, The Row’s minimalist take on Mary Janes pairs beautifully with everything from floaty midi skirts to sharp tailoring.

3. Loafers

flat-shoes-to-wear-with-skirts-308212-1688734313825-image

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: Loafers are classic and feel particularly modern when paired with a skirt.

flat-shoes-to-wear-with-skirts-308212-1688734311740-image

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Crew socks paired with loafers is a cool combo with a miniskirt.

Shop Loafers:

Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H Bass
Weejuns Penny Loafers

A heritage classic that never goes out of style, these two-tone loafers lend an androgynous edge to feminine silhouettes.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer

With a sleek profile and iconic horsebit detail, these Gucci loafers add a touch of quiet luxury to any skirt look.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

A chunky sole gives these loafers a contemporary feel, making them the ideal contrast to soft, fluid skirts.

Men's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Smooth Leather in Pearl
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Smooth Leather in Pearl

Refined and streamlined, these polished leather loafers bring a sophisticated touch to your everyday styling.

Suede Loafers
ZARA
Suede Loafers

The soft suede and easy slip-on design make these loafers a go-to for relaxed yet put-together outfits.

3. Ballet Flats

flat-shoes-to-wear-with-skirts-308212-1688734313059-image

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that look impossibly chic with anything, including skirts.

flat-shoes-to-wear-with-skirts-308212-1688734314488-image

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: This ensemble is top-notch with the denim skirt, graphic tee, blazer, and ballet flats.

Shop Ballet Flats:

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

With a slightly square toe and supple leather, these ballet flats strike the perfect balance between modern and classic.

Leonie Leather Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Leather Ballet Flats

A feminine staple with a contemporary twist, these soft leather flats complement everything from denim to slip skirts.

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

The subtle curved shape and delicate finish make these the ultimate go-to for everyday elegance.

Leather Ballet Flats
ARKET
Leather Ballet Flats

A minimalist’s dream, these affordable flats prove that simplicity is the key to timeless dressing.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

A directional take on the ballet flat, Margiela's signature split-toe design makes a strong case for statement footwear.

