Fashion People Wear These Flats With Skirts to Look Chic

Flats are often the go-to footwear for many of us because of their comfortable nature. Agree? Thought so. Plus, a variety of flat shoes are very trend-forward and instantly add a modern twist to a look. And yep, you guessed it. I’m going to focus on these said styles below. More specifically, I’m showcasing the of-the-moment flat shoes that fashion people are teaming with skirts to look chic.

The flats coming your way could be teamed with a range of items, including trousers, jeans, shorts, and dresses. But they’re particularly popular with skirts right now. The skirt silhouettes that style setters wear with different flats run the gamut, from denim to mini to maxi.

Keep scrolling for more intel on how to style skirts and fashionable flats this season. Interested in adding a new skirt or pair of shoes to your wardrobe? There are inspired shopping picks sprinkled throughout as well.

1. Flat Mary Janes

Style Notes: Flat Mary Janes bring an elegant spin to any look, including this ensemble with the maxi skirt.

Style Notes: Consider a chic pair of black flats with a midi skirt and lightweight knit for something easy and polished.

Shop Mary Janes:

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW A sleek take on the classic silhouette, these leather Mary Janes are the perfect finishing touch to any skirt ensemble.

AEYDE Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW The glossy patent finish and delicate strap make these Mary Janes a standout choice for both day and night.

Arket Suede Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW In a rich green suede, these flats bring a fresh and modern feel to the vintage-inspired shape.

M&S Collection Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump £45 SHOP NOW Timeless and versatile, these leather Mary Janes offer just the right amount of structure to balance softer skirt styles.

The Row Boheme Mj in Leather £960 SHOP NOW Understated yet elevated, The Row’s minimalist take on Mary Janes pairs beautifully with everything from floaty midi skirts to sharp tailoring.

3. Loafers

Style Notes: Loafers are classic and feel particularly modern when paired with a skirt.

Style Notes: Crew socks paired with loafers is a cool combo with a miniskirt.

Shop Loafers:

G.H Bass Weejuns Penny Loafers £170 SHOP NOW A heritage classic that never goes out of style, these two-tone loafers lend an androgynous edge to feminine silhouettes.

Gucci Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer £810 SHOP NOW With a sleek profile and iconic horsebit detail, these Gucci loafers add a touch of quiet luxury to any skirt look.

H&M Loafers £25 SHOP NOW A chunky sole gives these loafers a contemporary feel, making them the ideal contrast to soft, fluid skirts.

Saint Laurent Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Smooth Leather in Pearl £685 SHOP NOW Refined and streamlined, these polished leather loafers bring a sophisticated touch to your everyday styling.

ZARA Suede Loafers £50 SHOP NOW The soft suede and easy slip-on design make these loafers a go-to for relaxed yet put-together outfits.

3. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that look impossibly chic with anything, including skirts.

Style Notes: This ensemble is top-notch with the denim skirt, graphic tee, blazer, and ballet flats.

Shop Ballet Flats:

COS Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW With a slightly square toe and supple leather, these ballet flats strike the perfect balance between modern and classic.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Leather Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW A feminine staple with a contemporary twist, these soft leather flats complement everything from denim to slip skirts.

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW The subtle curved shape and delicate finish make these the ultimate go-to for everyday elegance.

ARKET Leather Ballet Flats £149 SHOP NOW A minimalist’s dream, these affordable flats prove that simplicity is the key to timeless dressing.