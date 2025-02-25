From Shirts to Cardigans, These Are the 8 Chicest Tops to Wear With Barrel Jeans

Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

fashion influencer @modadamour wearing a white button-down shirt with barrel jeans

(Image credit: @modedamour)

It's no secret that barrel jeans have been trending for a minute. The denim trend went crazy viral last year, and going into 2025, it's been upholding its status as the defining jean style of the moment. It's a little controversial, sure. I get how their bowed-leg shape can't be tricky to wear (especially if you're not used to the look of super baggy jeans as it is), but these days, every denim brand from Abercrombie to Alaïa and Agolde to Mother is putting their spin on the barrel shape, so there's little excuse not to take them for a test-run anymore.

The logical next question, then, is what to wear with them—specifically, what to wear up top. If so, you've come to the right place, as today we're mapping out our ultimate guide to the best tops to wear with barrel jeans. Whether it's a classic button-down shirt or a cooler going-out top, behold the eight styles fashion people (and us) agree are the chicest ways to go.

Styling, Solved: The Best Tops to Wear With Barrel Jeans

1. Classic Button-Down Shirts

fashion influencer @modedamour wearing a white button-down shirt with barrel-leg jeans

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: Jeans and a button-down shirt couldn't be any more classic, and that's true even with a trendier style like barrel jeans. The timelessness of the shirt is what makes the denim so much more approachable, especially if you're just getting started styling them.

Shop Button-Down Shirts:

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

This classic will work hard for you.

White Pintuck Detail Shirt
Mint Velvet
White Pintuck Detail Shirt

I love the sleeves on this one.

Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Available in five versatile colours.

The Row, Nesson Shirt in Linen
The Row
Nesson Shirt in Linen

So easy to dress up or down.

2. Oversize Tees

fashion influencer wearing barrel jeans with a graphic T-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Sometimes, the baggy-on-baggy look can work. With an oversize but still boxy T-shirt, the jeans take on an effortless and relaxed vibe that's ideal for your weekend wardrobe.

Shop Oversized T-Shirts:

White Heavy Cotton Drop Shoulder Heart T-Shirt
GANNI
Heavy Cotton Drop Shoulder Heart T-Shirt

Just the right amount of slouch.

COS, OVERSIZED COTTON T-SHIRT
COS
OVERSIZED COTTON T-SHIRT

Burgundy is the breakout hue of the moment. 

Logo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Jil Sander
Logo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Logo tees are back in for 2025.

Airism Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton T-Shirt

Everything you want from a classic tee.

3. Baby Tees

fashion influencer @nlmarilyn wearing barrel jeans with a shrunken T-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Of course, a T-shirt is always a fail-safe option. Try a baby tee that lends the jeans a more '90s model-off-duty feel.

Shop Baby T-Shirts:

Morning Pages Baby Tee
Intimately
Morning Pages Baby Tee

This is begging to be worn with a suede jacket and light-blue denim.

Slim Fitted T-Shirt
Weekday
Slim Fitted T-Shirt

This comes in a range of different colours. 

Ultimate Fitted Rib Crew Neck Tee
ME+EM
Ultimate Fitted Rib Crew Neck Tee

The perfect spring layer.

Cropped Polo Shirt
Alaïa
Cropped Polo Shirt

This cut screams 90's and I'm here for it.

4. Sleek Turtlenecks

fashion influencer Cass Dimicco wearing barrel jeans with a black turtleneck top

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Style Notes: Barrel jeans have a striking silhouette all their own, so styling them with a sleek fitted turtleneck top will ensure nothing else in the outfit will overwhelm the jeans and their shape will stand out.

Shop Turtlenecks:

Black Maja Knitted Polo Neck Knit
Whistles
Black Maja Knitted Polo Neck Knit

You just can't beat a classic.

Merino Turtleneck Jumper
& Other Stories
Merino Turtleneck Jumper

Wear with black denim and pair of loafers for an easy office look.

Colorado Thong Bodysuit
WOLFORD
Colorado Thong Bodysuit

So chic. 

May Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
GABRIELA HEARST
May Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Turtleneck Sweater

Simple but so very effective.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Eliza Huber wearing barrel jeans with an off-the-shoulder top

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Style Notes: The jeans offer plenty of volume on your lower half, so one way to maintain an overall look of polish with them is to pair them with a fitted piece up top. An off-the-shoulder top works flawlessly here to add a dose of elegance and transition the jeans into the evening with a pair of heels.

Shop Off-the-Shoulder Tops:

Off-Shoulder Top
Dorothee Schumacher
Off-Shoulder Top

I'd wear this with a silk slip and slingback heels.

Jared Top - Pink Creation - Cream - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sezane
Jared Top

An off-shoulder cut is forever timeless.

Asymmetric Soft Interlock Top
ZARA
Asymmetric Soft Interlock Top

You can wear this with barrel jeans or the matching skirt.

Elio Knit Top
Reformation
Elio Knit Top

So elegant.

6. Cardigans

fashion influencer @smythsisters wearing barrel jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: If you're going to wear a knit, reach for a cardigan that hits at the top of the hips instead of a sweater that swallows you whole. If you do have a non-cropped sweater, try tucking it in the front to create some dimension.

Shop Cardigans:

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

This navy shade is great point of difference from black.

COS, CROPPED WOOL CARDIGAN
COS
CROPPED WOOL CARDIGAN

I love the boxier fit.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Cardigan
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Cardigan

A short-sleeve iteration you can wear from now and into summer.

Cotton and Cashmere Cardigan
Jardin des Orangers
Cotton and Cashmere Cardigan

A minimalist's dream cardi.

7. Cropped Jackets

fashion influencer Hodan Yousug wearing barrel jeans with a cropped jacket

(Image credit: @hodanyousuf)

Style Notes: Jackets that are cropped right at or slightly above the hip will complement the jeans the best since their hemline ends right where the jeans start to bow out. Look for jackets that don't go any lower than hip height to ensure the proportions are balanced.

Shop Cropped Jackets:

Palmer Cropped Recycled-Denim Jacket
AGOLDE
Palmer Cropped Recycled-Denim Jacket

Double denim? Yes, please!

Short Jacket
H&M
Short Jacket

No one would believe this is a high street piece.

Short Suede Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Short Suede Leather Jacket

Suede outerwear will always look chic.

Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket
ZARA
Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket

I'm a big fan of the oversized fit.

8. Sculpted Blazers

Ana Escalante wearing Aligne barrel jeans with an Aligne sculpted blazer and sneakers

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Like I said, I'd normally advise against wearing anything too long with barrel jeans as jackets that hit mid-thigh cut off their shape in an awkward way, but sculpted blazers are the exception here because of their hourglass shape that defines the waist. Moral of the story? Try a fitted blazer over a boxier one when it comes to these jeans.

Shop Sculpted Blazers:

Daphne Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer

The high neckline is so gorgeous.

Collarless Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Collarless Suiting Blazer

Pockets? I'm sold.

Tailored Collarless Blazer
M&S Collection
Tailored Collarless Blazer

Pale yellow is shade we'll be seeing everywhere this season.

River Island, Grey Military Button Front Blazer
River Island
Grey Military Button Front Blazer

Perfect for in or out of the office.

Explore More:
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸