From Shirts to Cardigans, These Are the 8 Chicest Tops to Wear With Barrel Jeans
It's no secret that barrel jeans have been trending for a minute. The denim trend went crazy viral last year, and going into 2025, it's been upholding its status as the defining jean style of the moment. It's a little controversial, sure. I get how their bowed-leg shape can't be tricky to wear (especially if you're not used to the look of super baggy jeans as it is), but these days, every denim brand from Abercrombie to Alaïa and Agolde to Mother is putting their spin on the barrel shape, so there's little excuse not to take them for a test-run anymore.
The logical next question, then, is what to wear with them—specifically, what to wear up top. If so, you've come to the right place, as today we're mapping out our ultimate guide to the best tops to wear with barrel jeans. Whether it's a classic button-down shirt or a cooler going-out top, behold the eight styles fashion people (and us) agree are the chicest ways to go.
Styling, Solved: The Best Tops to Wear With Barrel Jeans
1. Classic Button-Down Shirts
Style Notes: Jeans and a button-down shirt couldn't be any more classic, and that's true even with a trendier style like barrel jeans. The timelessness of the shirt is what makes the denim so much more approachable, especially if you're just getting started styling them.
Shop Button-Down Shirts:
2. Oversize Tees
Style Notes: Sometimes, the baggy-on-baggy look can work. With an oversize but still boxy T-shirt, the jeans take on an effortless and relaxed vibe that's ideal for your weekend wardrobe.
Shop Oversized T-Shirts:
3. Baby Tees
Style Notes: Of course, a T-shirt is always a fail-safe option. Try a baby tee that lends the jeans a more '90s model-off-duty feel.
Shop Baby T-Shirts:
This is begging to be worn with a suede jacket and light-blue denim.
4. Sleek Turtlenecks
Style Notes: Barrel jeans have a striking silhouette all their own, so styling them with a sleek fitted turtleneck top will ensure nothing else in the outfit will overwhelm the jeans and their shape will stand out.
Shop Turtlenecks:
Wear with black denim and pair of loafers for an easy office look.
5. Off-the-Shoulder Tops
Style Notes: The jeans offer plenty of volume on your lower half, so one way to maintain an overall look of polish with them is to pair them with a fitted piece up top. An off-the-shoulder top works flawlessly here to add a dose of elegance and transition the jeans into the evening with a pair of heels.
Shop Off-the-Shoulder Tops:
You can wear this with barrel jeans or the matching skirt.
6. Cardigans
Style Notes: If you're going to wear a knit, reach for a cardigan that hits at the top of the hips instead of a sweater that swallows you whole. If you do have a non-cropped sweater, try tucking it in the front to create some dimension.
Shop Cardigans:
7. Cropped Jackets
Style Notes: Jackets that are cropped right at or slightly above the hip will complement the jeans the best since their hemline ends right where the jeans start to bow out. Look for jackets that don't go any lower than hip height to ensure the proportions are balanced.
Shop Cropped Jackets:
8. Sculpted Blazers
Style Notes: Like I said, I'd normally advise against wearing anything too long with barrel jeans as jackets that hit mid-thigh cut off their shape in an awkward way, but sculpted blazers are the exception here because of their hourglass shape that defines the waist. Moral of the story? Try a fitted blazer over a boxier one when it comes to these jeans.
Shop Sculpted Blazers:
Pale yellow is shade we'll be seeing everywhere this season.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
-
Lila Moss Just Wore the Easy Spring Outfit Literally Every Londoner Will Reach for This Week
So simple, so perfect.
By Natalie Munro
-
Halle Berry Just Wore the Jacket and Skirt Pairing That Can Only Be Described as Incredibly Sensual
I'm adding this outfit to my spring rotation.
By Natalie Munro
-
This Classic Jacket Style Always Looks Classy and Expensive—5 Ways I'm Styling It This Spring
From field to runway.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Jennifer Aniston and French Women Have Always Been Loyal to These Suddenly Trending Jeans
And for very good reason.
By Natalie Munro
-
I've Done the Research—These Are the 6 Colours That Look Chicest With Pale Pink
They're making me blush.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Spring Skirt and Jacket Pairing That’s Already a Hit in Copenhagen and New York
A foolproof formula.
By Natalie Munro
-
These Designer-Looking H&M Jeans Have Just Been Restocked—Three Editors Put Them to the Test
We're very impressed.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Kendall Jenner's Found the Spring Jacket and Flat Shoes That Make Straight-Leg Jeans Look So Chic
A foolproof formula.
By Natalie Munro