It's no secret that barrel jeans have been trending for a minute. The denim trend went crazy viral last year, and going into 2025, it's been upholding its status as the defining jean style of the moment. It's a little controversial, sure. I get how their bowed-leg shape can't be tricky to wear (especially if you're not used to the look of super baggy jeans as it is), but these days, every denim brand from Abercrombie to Alaïa and Agolde to Mother is putting their spin on the barrel shape, so there's little excuse not to take them for a test-run anymore.

The logical next question, then, is what to wear with them—specifically, what to wear up top. If so, you've come to the right place, as today we're mapping out our ultimate guide to the best tops to wear with barrel jeans. Whether it's a classic button-down shirt or a cooler going-out top, behold the eight styles fashion people (and us) agree are the chicest ways to go.

Styling, Solved: The Best Tops to Wear With Barrel Jeans

1. Classic Button-Down Shirts

Style Notes: Jeans and a button-down shirt couldn't be any more classic, and that's true even with a trendier style like barrel jeans. The timelessness of the shirt is what makes the denim so much more approachable, especially if you're just getting started styling them.

Shop Button-Down Shirts:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £95 SHOP NOW This classic will work hard for you.

Mint Velvet White Pintuck Detail Shirt £89 SHOP NOW I love the sleeves on this one.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt £175 SHOP NOW Available in five versatile colours.

The Row Nesson Shirt in Linen £1250 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

2. Oversize Tees

Style Notes: Sometimes, the baggy-on-baggy look can work. With an oversize but still boxy T-shirt, the jeans take on an effortless and relaxed vibe that's ideal for your weekend wardrobe.

Shop Oversized T-Shirts:

GANNI Heavy Cotton Drop Shoulder Heart T-Shirt £185 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch.

COS OVERSIZED COTTON T-SHIRT £35 SHOP NOW Burgundy is the breakout hue of the moment.

Jil Sander Logo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt £370 SHOP NOW Logo tees are back in for 2025.

Uniqlo Airism Cotton T-Shirt £15 SHOP NOW Everything you want from a classic tee.

3. Baby Tees

Style Notes: Of course, a T-shirt is always a fail-safe option. Try a baby tee that lends the jeans a more '90s model-off-duty feel.

Shop Baby T-Shirts:

Intimately Morning Pages Baby Tee £24 SHOP NOW This is begging to be worn with a suede jacket and light-blue denim.

Weekday Slim Fitted T-Shirt £12 SHOP NOW This comes in a range of different colours.

ME+EM Ultimate Fitted Rib Crew Neck Tee £45 SHOP NOW The perfect spring layer.

Alaïa Cropped Polo Shirt £1090 SHOP NOW This cut screams 90's and I'm here for it.

4. Sleek Turtlenecks

Style Notes: Barrel jeans have a striking silhouette all their own, so styling them with a sleek fitted turtleneck top will ensure nothing else in the outfit will overwhelm the jeans and their shape will stand out.

Shop Turtlenecks:

Whistles Black Maja Knitted Polo Neck Knit £85 SHOP NOW You just can't beat a classic.

& Other Stories Merino Turtleneck Jumper £57 SHOP NOW Wear with black denim and pair of loafers for an easy office look.

WOLFORD Colorado Thong Bodysuit £240 SHOP NOW So chic.

GABRIELA HEARST May Wool, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Turtleneck Sweater £720 SHOP NOW Simple but so very effective.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Style Notes: The jeans offer plenty of volume on your lower half, so one way to maintain an overall look of polish with them is to pair them with a fitted piece up top. An off-the-shoulder top works flawlessly here to add a dose of elegance and transition the jeans into the evening with a pair of heels.

Shop Off-the-Shoulder Tops:

Dorothee Schumacher Off-Shoulder Top £245 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with a silk slip and slingback heels.

Sezane Jared Top £65 SHOP NOW An off-shoulder cut is forever timeless.

ZARA Asymmetric Soft Interlock Top £23 SHOP NOW You can wear this with barrel jeans or the matching skirt.

Reformation Elio Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW So elegant.

6. Cardigans

Style Notes: If you're going to wear a knit, reach for a cardigan that hits at the top of the hips instead of a sweater that swallows you whole. If you do have a non-cropped sweater, try tucking it in the front to create some dimension.

Shop Cardigans:

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW This navy shade is great point of difference from black.

COS CROPPED WOOL CARDIGAN £85 SHOP NOW I love the boxier fit.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Cardigan £67 SHOP NOW A short-sleeve iteration you can wear from now and into summer.

Jardin des Orangers Cotton and Cashmere Cardigan £160 SHOP NOW A minimalist's dream cardi.

7. Cropped Jackets

Style Notes: Jackets that are cropped right at or slightly above the hip will complement the jeans the best since their hemline ends right where the jeans start to bow out. Look for jackets that don't go any lower than hip height to ensure the proportions are balanced.

Shop Cropped Jackets:

AGOLDE Palmer Cropped Recycled-Denim Jacket £340 SHOP NOW Double denim? Yes, please!

H&M Short Jacket £38 SHOP NOW No one would believe this is a high street piece.

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Jacket £299 SHOP NOW Suede outerwear will always look chic.

ZARA Leather Effect Cropped Biker Jacket £50 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of the oversized fit.

8. Sculpted Blazers

Style Notes: Like I said, I'd normally advise against wearing anything too long with barrel jeans as jackets that hit mid-thigh cut off their shape in an awkward way, but sculpted blazers are the exception here because of their hourglass shape that defines the waist. Moral of the story? Try a fitted blazer over a boxier one when it comes to these jeans.

Shop Sculpted Blazers:

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW The high neckline is so gorgeous.

Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Suiting Blazer £90 SHOP NOW Pockets? I'm sold.

M&S Collection Tailored Collarless Blazer £69 SHOP NOW Pale yellow is shade we'll be seeing everywhere this season.