Four Easy Spring Outfits I Always Turn to When I Want to Look Polished
We're well and truly in the swing of spring fashion at Who What Wear and judging by the conversations I've been having lately, we're all growing tired of padded outerwear and practical clothing that takes presedence during the winter. Spring is a promising season and with the burgeoning blossom comes an opportunity to dress in a more creative way that's not dictated so much by harsh weather conditions.
If the runways and retail sites are anything to go by it's going to be a fun fulled year where fashion is concerned and spring presents the perfect opportunity to play with the swoon-worthy elegant silhouettes we've bore witness to, lately.
Although I consider myself as somewhat anti-trend (regarding discernment when it comes to new purchases), I've been heavily inspired by a couple of trends since 2023. Sweeping lengths, silken pieces, draped scarves and mules have become the cornerstones of my personal style. I love the refined and elegant feel they boast and feel my best when wearing these styles. As an ode to my new favourite pieces, I've created four elegant spring looks I can't wait to recreate once the weather feels a tad more friendly. Keep reading to see and shop my looks.
1. Scarf Trench Coat + White Maxi Dress + Ankle- Boots
Style Notes: As we transition into spring, let your outerwear follow suit and the scarf coat trend is too good to leave in the winter, wouldn't you agree? You can also start thinking about reintroducing some of your much-loved spring pieces. Pair dresses in lighter fabrications, with hardened leather footwear. We're bound to experience some more downpours.
Shop the Look:
COS released a similar style last spring that I coveted, however the composition included polyester, so I'm pleased to see 2024s natural fabrication update!
This soft leather bucket bag is a style I recommend to minimalists in search of an evening bag.
Linda Farrow X COS' exclusive collection comprises thirteen bold and unisex silhouettes.
The gorgeous hue paired with the directional shaping makes these boots truly unique!
2. Elevated Top + Grey Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: I adore the myriad ways tailored elements are being styled of late. Since 2023, looks that were once deemed as solely office-appropriate have been given a spin and we're now seeing them in many walks of life and with unconventional pairings. Case in point, grecian-styled bandeau tops with dark grey marl trousers. It's one part classic and one part trend-forward.
Shop the Look:
Viveh is a brand I've been championing since 2022 and its latest collection is the best yet!
I recommend these tailored trousers above any other. Including designer names!
Vintage style earrings will offset any look and Anisa Sojka excel when it comes to bold jewels.
If you're looking for premium-passing boots on the high street, always check the fabrication and opt for a pointed silhouette.
3. Black Blazer + Full Skirt + Wool Triangle Scarf
Style Notes: This look is inspired by Who What Wear Deputy Editor and chic dressing extraordinaire Maxine Eggenberger. I've bookmarked one of her London Fashion Week ensembles as it also speaks to my style. With a tailored element, fluted skirt and wollen triangle scarf delicately balanced on the blazer lapel, it comprises many trends and plays on androgynous and feminine elements, whilst boasting a timeless appeal.
Shop the Look:
A true high street hero. Almost every WWW editor owns Arket's hopsack blazer!
The Tartan Blanket Company's triangle scarf has been spotted of many satorialists during this fashion season.
Don't sleep on Charles & Keith's new leather drop. It looks so premium.
4. Scoop Neck Wool Top + Silk Skirt + Mules
Style Notes: There was once a time when going out tops were sparse, so I've been appreciating the ruched and directional designs lately. This top has many convertible elements. Tuck the lengths into the waistband of jeans or a skirt skirt, or wear it on top for an elongated look.
Shop the Look:
This scoop neckline and svelte fit is a modern and fresh fit for spring.
Come rain or shine, jeans are the heroes of a wardrobe. Layer up or down as appropriate.
Avalon Afriyie is a freelance writer and storyteller based in London. She specialises in sustainable fashion, health and the narratives of marginalised communities.
She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist.
Avalon also provides copywriting services, creative consultancy, and visual media for independent businesses, including travel guides, interviews, press releases and blog posts. Her work has been featured on Lush, Contiki, Youswim and Ohne.
She spends her days writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and a pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages in between.