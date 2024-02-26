Four Easy Spring Outfits I Always Turn to When I Want to Look Polished

We're well and truly in the swing of spring fashion at Who What Wear and judging by the conversations I've been having lately, we're all growing tired of padded outerwear and practical clothing that takes presedence during the winter. Spring is a promising season and with the burgeoning blossom comes an opportunity to dress in a more creative way that's not dictated so much by harsh weather conditions.

If the runways and retail sites are anything to go by it's going to be a fun fulled year where fashion is concerned and spring presents the perfect opportunity to play with the swoon-worthy elegant silhouettes we've bore witness to, lately.

Although I consider myself as somewhat anti-trend (regarding discernment when it comes to new purchases), I've been heavily inspired by a couple of trends since 2023. Sweeping lengths, silken pieces, draped scarves and mules have become the cornerstones of my personal style. I love the refined and elegant feel they boast and feel my best when wearing these styles. As an ode to my new favourite pieces, I've created four elegant spring looks I can't wait to recreate once the weather feels a tad more friendly. Keep reading to see and shop my looks.

1. Scarf Trench Coat + White Maxi Dress + Ankle- Boots

Style Notes: As we transition into spring, let your outerwear follow suit and the scarf coat trend is too good to leave in the winter, wouldn't you agree? You can also start thinking about reintroducing some of your much-loved spring pieces. Pair dresses in lighter fabrications, with hardened leather footwear. We're bound to experience some more downpours.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Scarf-Detail Trench Coat £155 SHOP NOW COS is on to a winner with its scarf trench coat.

COS Draped Asymmetric Maxi Dress £135 SHOP NOW COS released a similar style last spring that I coveted, however the composition included polyester, so I'm pleased to see 2024s natural fabrication update!

COS Cavatelli Bucket Bag - Leather £95 SHOP NOW This soft leather bucket bag is a style I recommend to minimalists in search of an evening bag.

COS Oval Sunglasses - Round £115 SHOP NOW Linda Farrow X COS' exclusive collection comprises thirteen bold and unisex silhouettes.

ESSĒN The Glove Boot - Chocolate £319 SHOP NOW The gorgeous hue paired with the directional shaping makes these boots truly unique!

2. Elevated Top + Grey Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: I adore the myriad ways tailored elements are being styled of late. Since 2023, looks that were once deemed as solely office-appropriate have been given a spin and we're now seeing them in many walks of life and with unconventional pairings. Case in point, grecian-styled bandeau tops with dark grey marl trousers. It's one part classic and one part trend-forward.

Shop the Look:

Viveh Giada £130 SHOP NOW Viveh is a brand I've been championing since 2022 and its latest collection is the best yet!

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW I recommend these tailored trousers above any other. Including designer names!

Anisa Sojka Gold Chunky Ribbed Earrings £89 SHOP NOW Vintage style earrings will offset any look and Anisa Sojka excel when it comes to bold jewels.

Hush Leather Chelsea Stiletto Boots £179 SHOP NOW If you're looking for premium-passing boots on the high street, always check the fabrication and opt for a pointed silhouette.

Rouje Le Mum Bag €415 SHOP NOW A leather rich bucket bag in a deep maroon hue.

3. Black Blazer + Full Skirt + Wool Triangle Scarf

Style Notes: This look is inspired by Who What Wear Deputy Editor and chic dressing extraordinaire Maxine Eggenberger. I've bookmarked one of her London Fashion Week ensembles as it also speaks to my style. With a tailored element, fluted skirt and wollen triangle scarf delicately balanced on the blazer lapel, it comprises many trends and plays on androgynous and feminine elements, whilst boasting a timeless appeal.



Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer £199 SHOP NOW A true high street hero. Almost every WWW editor owns Arket's hopsack blazer!

Arket Textured Linen Blend Skirt £79 SHOP NOW You needn't wait for summer to start wearing full cotton skirts.

TBCo Merino Triangle Scarf in Black £47 SHOP NOW The Tartan Blanket Company's triangle scarf has been spotted of many satorialists during this fashion season.

Charles & Keith Leather T-Bar Double-Strap Mules £70 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Charles & Keith's new leather drop. It looks so premium.

Bottega Veneta Tosca Intrecciato-Leather Shoulder Bag £7080 SHOP NOW Just beautiful.

Polène Thin Umi Belt - Textured Black £100 SHOP NOW This belt features a sleek double wrap design.

4. Scoop Neck Wool Top + Silk Skirt + Mules

Style Notes: There was once a time when going out tops were sparse, so I've been appreciating the ruched and directional designs lately. This top has many convertible elements. Tuck the lengths into the waistband of jeans or a skirt skirt, or wear it on top for an elongated look.

Shop the Look:

CORTANA + Net Sustain Jenny Off-The-Shoulder Wool Top £330 SHOP NOW This scoop neckline and svelte fit is a modern and fresh fit for spring.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Come rain or shine, jeans are the heroes of a wardrobe. Layer up or down as appropriate.

Otiumberg Moonstone Lapillus Earrings £195 SHOP NOW A polished drop hoop with natural elements.