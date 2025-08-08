Zara's New Loafers Will Sell Out Well Before Autumn—3 Ways I'm Wearing Them Now

The countdown to autumn has officially begun, and the last thing I want to be thinking about in the midst of packing away linens and reorganising my soft knits is finding a pair of shoes to replace my summer sandals. Thankfully, Zara's new in section is already in autumn, and has just released a pair of expensive-looking loafers that I predict will sell out before the new season arrives.
Every time that autumn returns, we find ourselves turning once again to the humble loafer. From penny styles to moccasins, this is a shoe that can be spotted on stylish people every time the weather drops. Bringing its innate mix of timeless and trending together, Zara has looked to a more contemporary loafer style for autumn 2025, and settled on the enduringly chic boat shoe silhouette. It's a style that rose in popularity over the spring months, and if you didn't add it to your shoe collection then, now you have a second chance.
Split Suede Topstitched Loafers
In my autumn shoe collection, my black loafers are one of my most worn styles, but looking ahead to the new season, I'm focused on a slightly different palette. Combinations of navy, cream and dark brown are calling my name this year, and Zara's brown suede loafers are primed to support all my looks from smart tailoring to relaxed off-duty.
I could go on about all the ways I plan to wear these elevated shoes, but instead, I thought I'd share some outfit inspiration with you to show how I'll style them through the rest of summer and into the cooler days. The best part is that these looks call upon some of our most relied upon staples, which you may already have in your wardrobe, or you might spot a versatile piece that can instantly elevate your everyday looks.
Keep scrolling to shop the Zara Split Suede Topstitched Loafers, and see three ways I'll style them.
3 Ways to Style Zara's Split Suede Topstitched Loafers
1. White Skirt + Pretty Top + Loafers
Style Notes: As soon as I buy an item, I like to wear it immediately, and this is how I'd style these loafers with the current sunshine. Pulling from my summer wardrobe, a classic white skirt is the base of my look, with a pretty top in deep navy to complement the brown suede. To keep the summery feel, I'm adding a woven tote and accents of gold. When the cooler days arrive, I'd simply throw a cropped trench coat over the top.
2. Classic Shirt + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: For this relaxed yet put-together look, I'm leaning on my capsule wardrobe staples. A crisp shirt and jeans combination is one that has never failed me before, and feels fitting for the elevated feel of these loafers. Tuck the shirt into your jeans for a preppy look, or wear it open with a tank top underneath. A structured tote bag completes the look, alongside a smattering of gold jewellery to complement the brown tones.
3. Smart Trousers + Knit + Loafers
Style Notes: If the start of the week is anything to go by, the rest of the month will see cooler moments alongside the brighter days. For those times and the move into autumn, I'm reaching for tailored trousers for a polished finish, and a soft knit for added warmth. On hotter days, add a simple T-shirt and tie the knit around your shoulders. Finally, I'm leaning into brown tonal shades with accessories to complete the look.
