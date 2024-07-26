I'm a London-Based Stylist—4 Cool Ways I'm Styling My Jorts This Summer

Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more . Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. First up, summer's biggest shorts trend: jorts.

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Fun fact, jorts—the cool new trend we’ve all been obsessing over for the past two summers—are just denim shorts. The same denim shorts we’ve been wearing our whole lives... give or take a few inches. In any case, if you were struggling with how to style your jorts, look no further my friends. I’ve put together four looks for four different occasions (featuring some amazing pre-loved steals) to help you seamlessly introduce jorts into your wardrobe this summer.

From a festival ‘fit, to a girls night ‘fit to an “out out” ‘fit, the styling possibilities are endless (and yes, you can wear your jorts to the club). Mine are a pair of vintage mens Wranglers from the 90’s, but there are a plethora of options to choose from, enjoy...

Shop My Favourite Jorts:

Wrangler Vintage 90s Baggy Denim Jorts £35 SHOP NOW This men's pair provides the perfect boxy fit.

See How to Style Jorts for Summer 2024:

1. Printed Tee + Pointed Mules + Knee High Socks

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Every time I wear this tee, I get so many compliments! It’s perfectly oversized, extremely well made, and the subject is a true style icon - Princess Diana.It’s the perfect styling choice for jorts, however you can wear any band tee merch. Pointed mules are my go-to when I want a casual outfit to feel more elevated, and knee high socks help add some fun personality. The socks are of course optional.

Shop the Look:

Mars 0rbit Princess Di Oversized Bootleg Tee $100 SHOP NOW How cool is this?

FALKE Matt Deluxe 20 Denier Knee-High Socks £14 SHOP NOW Knee-high socks will make any outfit look chic.

JW Anderson Bumper Baguette Shoulder Bag £595 SHOP NOW This mood-boosting colourway is the perfect addition to your summer bag collection.

Melissa Court Shoe £264 SHOP NOW Melissa's collaboration with Y/PROJECT is a nod to Victorian vases.

2. Denim Shirt + Tank Top + Cowboy Boots

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Denim + denim is a fail safe formula for when you’re fresh out of outfit inspiration. Think more effortless pairings a la Zoe Kravitz, and less Britney and Justin at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards.A simple tank top and western inspired boots help complete the look. I found these boots for £5 at a local vintage warehouse sale, don’t sleep on your local carboots and vendors, you’ll be surprised at the gems you may find.

Shop the Look:

Weekday Fitted Rib Tank Top £10 SHOP NOW A simple tank will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.

Dickies Houston Shirt £80 SHOP NOW This doubles as a jacket and a shirt.

GANNI Brown Biker Mid Shaft Boots £323 SHOP NOW You'll wear these all year-round.

Jil Sander Small Tangle Shoulder Bag £598 SHOP NOW So sleek.

3. Pleated Top + Heeled Sandals + Pink Shoulder Bag

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: High heels, to the clurb? Groundbreaking. Well, actually yes, especially when the rest of your look consists of perfectly oversized denim jorts, a sleeveless plisse top and a cute lil’ shoulder bag.

Shop the Look:

Issey Miyake Pleats Please Black Sleeveless Basics Top £240 SHOP NOW Wear thise with jorts, trousers and skirts alike.

D'Accori Raya crystal-embellished satin sandals £625 £312 SHOP NOW So fun!

Manu Atelier Cylinder Leather Handbag £99 SHOP NOW The prettiest pink for summer.

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Ballet sneakers have been a growing trend over the past few years, and we’ve seen some really unique and eclectic styles from brands like Simone Rocha and Rombaut. They’re the perfect hybrid of a ballet flat and a sneaker and I’ve had mine on repeat for the past few months. Throw on a sports jersey and a tote bag with your jorts and you’re ready for a chill day at the park or afun day out thrift shopping.

Shop the Look:

Nike Nigeria 2023 Dri-Fit SS Pre Match Top £55 SHOP NOW This will also look cool tucked into a poplin skirt.

Charles & Keith Mesh Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Two of my favourite styles combined.

BAO BAO ISSEY MIYAKE Lucent Pvc Tote Bag £460 SHOP NOW Throw in everything and go!

