I'm a London-Based Stylist—4 Cool Ways I'm Styling My Jorts This Summer
Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more. Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. First up, summer's biggest shorts trend: jorts.
Fun fact, jorts—the cool new trend we’ve all been obsessing over for the past two summers—are just denim shorts. The same denim shorts we’ve been wearing our whole lives... give or take a few inches. In any case, if you were struggling with how to style your jorts, look no further my friends. I’ve put together four looks for four different occasions (featuring some amazing pre-loved steals) to help you seamlessly introduce jorts into your wardrobe this summer.
From a festival ‘fit, to a girls night ‘fit to an “out out” ‘fit, the styling possibilities are endless (and yes, you can wear your jorts to the club). Mine are a pair of vintage mens Wranglers from the 90’s, but there are a plethora of options to choose from, enjoy...
1. Printed Tee + Pointed Mules + Knee High Socks
Style Notes: Every time I wear this tee, I get so many compliments! It’s perfectly oversized, extremely well made, and the subject is a true style icon - Princess Diana.It’s the perfect styling choice for jorts, however you can wear any band tee merch. Pointed mules are my go-to when I want a casual outfit to feel more elevated, and knee high socks help add some fun personality. The socks are of course optional.
This mood-boosting colourway is the perfect addition to your summer bag collection.
2. Denim Shirt + Tank Top + Cowboy Boots
Style Notes: Denim + denim is a fail safe formula for when you’re fresh out of outfit inspiration. Think more effortless pairings a la Zoe Kravitz, and less Britney and Justin at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards.A simple tank top and western inspired boots help complete the look. I found these boots for £5 at a local vintage warehouse sale, don’t sleep on your local carboots and vendors, you’ll be surprised at the gems you may find.
3. Pleated Top + Heeled Sandals + Pink Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: High heels, to the clurb? Groundbreaking. Well, actually yes, especially when the rest of your look consists of perfectly oversized denim jorts, a sleeveless plisse top and a cute lil’ shoulder bag.
Wear thise with jorts, trousers and skirts alike.
4. Football Jersey + Ballet Sneakers + Rope Belt
Style Notes: Ballet sneakers have been a growing trend over the past few years, and we’ve seen some really unique and eclectic styles from brands like Simone Rocha and Rombaut. They’re the perfect hybrid of a ballet flat and a sneaker and I’ve had mine on repeat for the past few months. Throw on a sports jersey and a tote bag with your jorts and you’re ready for a chill day at the park or afun day out thrift shopping.
Simply add a pair of heels and an evening bag to take your jorts from day to night.