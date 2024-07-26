I'm a London-Based Stylist—4 Cool Ways I'm Styling My Jorts This Summer

Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more. Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. First up, summer's biggest shorts trend: jorts.

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Fun fact, jorts—the cool new trend we’ve all been obsessing over for the past two summers—are just denim shorts. The same denim shorts we’ve been wearing our whole lives... give or take a few inches. In any case, if you were struggling with how to style your jorts, look no further my friends. I’ve put together four looks for four different occasions (featuring some amazing pre-loved steals) to help you seamlessly introduce jorts into your wardrobe this summer.

From a festival ‘fit, to a girls night ‘fit to an “out out” ‘fit, the styling possibilities are endless (and yes, you can wear your jorts to the club). Mine are a pair of vintage mens Wranglers from the 90’s, but there are a plethora of options to choose from, enjoy...

Shop My Favourite Jorts:

Vintage 90s Wrangler Baggy Denim Jorts Blue Waist 38
Wrangler
Vintage 90s Baggy Denim Jorts

This men's pair provides the perfect boxy fit.

See How to Style Jorts for Summer 2024:

1. Printed Tee + Pointed Mules + Knee High Socks

@the_oluwaseun wearings jorts with a printed tee and pointed mules

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Every time I wear this tee, I get so many compliments! It’s perfectly oversized, extremely well made, and the subject is a true style icon - Princess Diana.It’s the perfect styling choice for jorts, however you can wear any band tee merch. Pointed mules are my go-to when I want a casual outfit to feel more elevated, and knee high socks help add some fun personality. The socks are of course optional.

Shop the Look:

Princess Di Oversized Bootleg Tee
Mars 0rbit
Princess Di Oversized Bootleg Tee

How cool is this?

Matt Deluxe 20 Denier Knee-High Socks
FALKE
Matt Deluxe 20 Denier Knee-High Socks

Knee-high socks will make any outfit look chic.

Bumper Baguette Shoulder Bag
JW Anderson
Bumper Baguette Shoulder Bag

This mood-boosting colourway is the perfect addition to your summer bag collection.

Melissa, Court Shoe
Melissa
Court Shoe

Melissa's collaboration with Y/PROJECT is a nod to Victorian vases.

2. Denim Shirt + Tank Top + Cowboy Boots

@the_oluwaseun wearing jorts with a denim shirt and a tank top

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Denim + denim is a fail safe formula for when you’re fresh out of outfit inspiration. Think more effortless pairings a la Zoe Kravitz, and less Britney and Justin at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards.A simple tank top and western inspired boots help complete the look. I found these boots for £5 at a local vintage warehouse sale, don’t sleep on your local carboots and vendors, you’ll be surprised at the gems you may find.

Shop the Look:

Fitted Rib Tank Top
Weekday
Fitted Rib Tank Top

A simple tank will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.

Dickies , Houston Shirt
Dickies
Houston Shirt

This doubles as a jacket and a shirt.

Brown Biker Mid Shaft Boots
GANNI
Brown Biker Mid Shaft Boots

You'll wear these all year-round.

Small Tangle Shoulder Bag
Jil Sander
Small Tangle Shoulder Bag

So sleek.

3. Pleated Top + Heeled Sandals + Pink Shoulder Bag

@the_oluwaseun wearing jorts with a pleated top and shoulder bag

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: High heels, to the clurb? Groundbreaking. Well, actually yes, especially when the rest of your look consists of perfectly oversized denim jorts, a sleeveless plisse top and a cute lil’ shoulder bag.

Shop the Look:

Womens Pleats Please Issey Miyake Black Sleeveless Basics Top | Harrods Uk
Issey Miyake
Pleats Please Black Sleeveless Basics Top

Wear thise with jorts, trousers and skirts alike.

D'Accori, Raya crystal-embellished satin sandals
D'Accori
Raya crystal-embellished satin sandals

So fun!

Manu Atelier, Cylinder Leather Handbag
Manu Atelier
Cylinder Leather Handbag

The prettiest pink for summer.

4. Football Jersey + Ballet Sneakers + Rope Belt

@the_oluwaseun wearing jorts with a football tee and ballet trainers

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Ballet sneakers have been a growing trend over the past few years, and we’ve seen some really unique and eclectic styles from brands like Simone Rocha and Rombaut. They’re the perfect hybrid of a ballet flat and a sneaker and I’ve had mine on repeat for the past few months. Throw on a sports jersey and a tote bag with your jorts and you’re ready for a chill day at the park or afun day out thrift shopping.

Shop the Look:

Nike, Nigeria 2023 Dri-Fit SS Pre Match Top
Nike
Nigeria 2023 Dri-Fit SS Pre Match Top

This will also look cool tucked into a poplin skirt.

Mesh Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers
Charles & Keith
Mesh Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers

Two of my favourite styles combined.

Lucent Pvc Tote Bag
BAO BAO ISSEY MIYAKE
Lucent Pvc Tote Bag

Throw in everything and go!

Shop the Best Pair of Jorts For Summer:

Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts

Perfect for your beach holidays.

Risha Organic Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Risha Organic Denim Shorts

Agolde is known for its quality denim pieces.

M&S Collection, Denim Pleat Front Knee Length Shorts
M&S Collection
Denim Pleat Front Knee Length Shorts

Don't these look way more expensive?

Denim Shorts With Pleats
MANGO
Denim Shorts With Pleats

For those who prefer a slightly shorter pair.

Knee-Length Denim Shorts
COS
Knee-Length Denim Shorts

Grey denim is effortlessly chic.

Blue Heavy Denim Shorts
GANNI
Blue Heavy Denim Shorts

How cool is the balloon silhouette on this pair?

And/or Blaze Denim Bermuda Shorts, Light Blue
AND/OR
And/or Blaze Denim Bermuda Shorts, Light Blue

This lighter wash has such a '90s feel to it.

COPERNI, Denim Shorts
COPERNI
Denim Shorts

Simply add a pair of heels and an evening bag to take your jorts from day to night.

Raya Longline Denim Short
Whistles
Raya Longline Denim Shorts

Whistles' denim is so good this summer.

Free People, Rue Denim Long Shorts
Free People
Rue Denim Long Shorts

The perfect everyday pair.

Oluwaseun Ogunsola
