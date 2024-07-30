8 Chic Outfits I Spotted On Instagram That are Easy to Recreate On a Budget
As Who What Wear's fashion editor, I might know runway trends like the back of my hand, but I'm also a strong believer that you don't have to fork out four figures on an outfit to get the designer look. Sure, there are some pieces that are well worth the investment (and some luxury bags will only increase in value), but when it comes to getting dressed for the everyday, you can find most wardrobe staples on the high street or in premium stores for the same kind of quality that luxury brands would charge almost four times more for. So why empty your account when your hard earned pennies could be working harder for you?
To prove my theory, I searched through social media for elegant outfits that look expensive, and set about finding pieces to recreate each look for less. Sound tricky? Believe me, it wasn't—it's getting easier and easier to find good quality pieces for less, and if you're still sceptical, keep scrolling. Below are 8 affordable outfits I've pulled together (with a little help from Instagram's best dressed) and you won't find anything on this list for more than £150. Happy shopping.
1. Cardigan + Jeans + Basket Bag + Flip Flops
Style Notes: Spring, summer, even autumn, this is the kind of outfit that does it all. Cardigans have significantly upped their cool factor since the Noughties, and our favourite way to wear them is with laidback denim and an easy white tee. Anouk [pictured above] manages to take her off-duty look to polished new heights just by adding a basket bag in a luxe shade of brown, a reminder that black isn't the only expensive-looking colour in the spectrum.
Shop the Look:
I wouldn't blame you for mistaking this for designer.
2. Trench Coat + Shirt + Tailored Shorts + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: It feel too soon to talk about autumn, but a good transitional coat is well worth having in your arsenal for the end of summer too. Trench coats are a classic, but if you're looking for something with less bells and whistles, a pared-back car coat is just as versatile, and as Brittany demonstrates, it looks office-ready with a pair of tailored shorts and easy flats.
Shop the Look:
Nobody's Child aren't just experts in pretty dresses, there are sleek separates too.
3. Knit Maxi Dress + Sandals + Suede Bag
Style Notes: Dresses are an easy instant outfit and there's something the languid shape of a floor-length, long-sleeved knit maxi that always makes the wearer look well put-together. There's no need to over-accessorise here—the drama of the dress does enough, and Tylynn's minimalist approach to dressing [pictured above] is on my moodboard of "compliment-worthy looks that take 5 minutes to assemble".
Shop the Look:
4. Slip Dress + Oversized Shirt + Mini Bag
Style Notes: After spotting this simple styling trick on Instagram, I have been tying a shirt around my waist with just about very outfit since. Not only do you have another layer to hand in case you need it, but it's also the perfect way to introduce a pop of colour to an otherwise monochrome fit. Try it the next time you're getting ready and tell me it doesn't make a big difference.
Shop the Look:
This also comes in green and cream, but the electric blue has my full attention.
5. White Shirt + Long Shorts + Matching Sandals
Style Notes: Head-to-toe colour blocking is always an effective way to boost the impact of an outfit, but no option more so than white, ivory and cream. Helpful then that all-white is perfect for heatwaves, and Marianne Smyth [pictured above] shows how to make loose layers like oversized shirts and baggy shorts still feel fashionable as well as functional.
Shop the Look:
I can't decide between off-white or black. Decisions, decisions...
6. Cargo Jacket + Jeans + Snakeskin Shoes + Big Bag
Style Notes: Another transitional wonder to see you through the milder days, cargo jackets have been cropping up on Instagram over the last few weeks, and usually paired with throw-on-and-go outfits that are made for lazy weekends. Lucy Williams' denim fail-safe is an easy to look to copy with pieces you already own, but the unexpected addition of a snakeskin shoe gives this outfit an elegant edge.
Shop the Look:
7. Denim Jacket + Denim Skirt + Raffia Bag + Boots
Style Notes: Double denim is officially cool again, but particularly pieces with an expected spin. Sure denim jackets and jeans are a staple, but if you haven't already tried shirts, skirts, and shorts yet, now is the time to experiment with denim stacking. Rebekah [pictured above] makes a case for inky indigo washes and longline skirts paired with summer's biggest bag trend (raffia, of course), and what is about to be an autumnal smash hit—the knee high boot.
Shop the Look:
8. Halterneck Top + Maxi Skirt + Sunnies
Style Notes: Picture the scene: it's 28 degrees on holiday and you're looking for a warm-weather fit that fuss-free and polished. Linen trousers have been our go to for so long that we'd almost forgotten how good breezy skirts can be too. Add a shoulder-baring halter and a simple sandal and sunnies and hey presto, an ensemble that wouldn't look out of place enjoying an al-fresco lunch in Monaco.
Shop the Look:
Another 90s throwback we're happy to welcome back.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
