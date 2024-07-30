8 Chic Outfits I Spotted On Instagram That are Easy to Recreate On a Budget

As Who What Wear's fashion editor, I might know runway trends like the back of my hand, but I'm also a strong believer that you don't have to fork out four figures on an outfit to get the designer look. Sure, there are some pieces that are well worth the investment (and some luxury bags will only increase in value), but when it comes to getting dressed for the everyday, you can find most wardrobe staples on the high street or in premium stores for the same kind of quality that luxury brands would charge almost four times more for. So why empty your account when your hard earned pennies could be working harder for you?

To prove my theory, I searched through social media for elegant outfits that look expensive, and set about finding pieces to recreate each look for less. Sound tricky? Believe me, it wasn't—it's getting easier and easier to find good quality pieces for less, and if you're still sceptical, keep scrolling. Below are 8 affordable outfits I've pulled together (with a little help from Instagram's best dressed) and you won't find anything on this list for more than £150. Happy shopping.

1. Cardigan + Jeans + Basket Bag + Flip Flops

(Image credit: @anoukvye)

Style Notes: Spring, summer, even autumn, this is the kind of outfit that does it all. Cardigans have significantly upped their cool factor since the Noughties, and our favourite way to wear them is with laidback denim and an easy white tee. Anouk [pictured above] manages to take her off-duty look to polished new heights just by adding a basket bag in a luxe shade of brown, a reminder that black isn't the only expensive-looking colour in the spectrum.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Buttoned Knit Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this is about to be a bestseller.

Arket Crew-Neck T-shirt £17 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple.

ZARA Z1975 Straight-Leg High-Waist Denim Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Such a strong silhouette.

New Look Off White Leather-Look Toe Post Sandals £10 SHOP NOW Yes, you really did read that price correctly.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Mini Croissant Bag £149 SHOP NOW I wouldn't blame you for mistaking this for designer.

2. Trench Coat + Shirt + Tailored Shorts + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: It feel too soon to talk about autumn, but a good transitional coat is well worth having in your arsenal for the end of summer too. Trench coats are a classic, but if you're looking for something with less bells and whistles, a pared-back car coat is just as versatile, and as Brittany demonstrates, it looks office-ready with a pair of tailored shorts and easy flats.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat £65 SHOP NOW I'm impressed by this whole look tbh.

H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW You just can't argue with H&M's prices.

Nobodys Child Black Tailored Mel Shorts £65 SHOP NOW Nobody's Child aren't just experts in pretty dresses, there are sleek separates too.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These also come in black too.

3. Knit Maxi Dress + Sandals + Suede Bag

Style Notes: Dresses are an easy instant outfit and there's something the languid shape of a floor-length, long-sleeved knit maxi that always makes the wearer look well put-together. There's no need to over-accessorise here—the drama of the dress does enough, and Tylynn's minimalist approach to dressing [pictured above] is on my moodboard of "compliment-worthy looks that take 5 minutes to assemble".

Shop the Look:

NA-KD Knitted Long Sleeve Maxi Dress £32 SHOP NOW Pared-back perfection.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW Suede bags are having a moment in 2024.

ZARA Split Suede Flat Slider Sandals £30 SHOP NOW Don't pack for holiday without these!

4. Slip Dress + Oversized Shirt + Mini Bag

Style Notes: After spotting this simple styling trick on Instagram, I have been tying a shirt around my waist with just about very outfit since. Not only do you have another layer to hand in case you need it, but it's also the perfect way to introduce a pop of colour to an otherwise monochrome fit. Try it the next time you're getting ready and tell me it doesn't make a big difference.

Shop the Look:

Allsaints Bryony V-Neck Midi Slip Dress £99 SHOP NOW The ideal layering piece.

Sézane Maxence Shirt £130 SHOP NOW This also comes in green and cream, but the electric blue has my full attention.

Jeffrey Campbell Flying Private Flip Flops £44 SHOP NOW Another fun pop of colour to bring a look to life!

H&M Shoulder Bag £18 SHOP NOW There's no way anyone would guess this bag's price.

5. White Shirt + Long Shorts + Matching Sandals

Style Notes: Head-to-toe colour blocking is always an effective way to boost the impact of an outfit, but no option more so than white, ivory and cream. Helpful then that all-white is perfect for heatwaves, and Marianne Smyth [pictured above] shows how to make loose layers like oversized shirts and baggy shorts still feel fashionable as well as functional.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW No need to size up, this is already the perfect cut and size.

MANGO Oversized Denim Bermuda Shorts £36 SHOP NOW These are selling fast, so run, don't walk!

French Connection Suede Belt £32 SHOP NOW The suede finish is so luxurious.

Topshop Indy Toe Post Mid Heeled Sandals in Off White Croc £38 SHOP NOW I can't decide between off-white or black. Decisions, decisions...

6. Cargo Jacket + Jeans + Snakeskin Shoes + Big Bag

Style Notes: Another transitional wonder to see you through the milder days, cargo jackets have been cropping up on Instagram over the last few weeks, and usually paired with throw-on-and-go outfits that are made for lazy weekends. Lucy Williams' denim fail-safe is an easy to look to copy with pieces you already own, but the unexpected addition of a snakeskin shoe gives this outfit an elegant edge.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Belted Patch-Pocket Jacket £145 SHOP NOW Get ahead of the crowd before everyone sees this.

Weekday Smooth High Slim Jeans £24 SHOP NOW Not quite skinnies.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Pointed-Toe Mules £120 SHOP NOW I cannot stop thinking about these shoes.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £35 SHOP NOW Big enough for all of your essentials (and then some).

7. Denim Jacket + Denim Skirt + Raffia Bag + Boots

Style Notes: Double denim is officially cool again, but particularly pieces with an expected spin. Sure denim jackets and jeans are a staple, but if you haven't already tried shirts, skirts, and shorts yet, now is the time to experiment with denim stacking. Rebekah [pictured above] makes a case for inky indigo washes and longline skirts paired with summer's biggest bag trend (raffia, of course), and what is about to be an autumnal smash hit—the knee high boot.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Audrey Denim Shirt £99 SHOP NOW Whenever I'm in need of quality denim, I head straight for Aligne.

ALIGNE Greta Maxi Denim Skirt £40 SHOP NOW Tuck in a tee and belt for a cinched silhouette.

MANGO Leather Basket Bag £46 SHOP NOW Such a good find in the Mango sale.

Boden Heeled Stretch Knee Boots £120 SHOP NOW You're going to want to wear these on repeat this autumn.

8. Halterneck Top + Maxi Skirt + Sunnies

Style Notes: Picture the scene: it's 28 degrees on holiday and you're looking for a warm-weather fit that fuss-free and polished. Linen trousers have been our go to for so long that we'd almost forgotten how good breezy skirts can be too. Add a shoulder-baring halter and a simple sandal and sunnies and hey presto, an ensemble that wouldn't look out of place enjoying an al-fresco lunch in Monaco.

Shop the Look:

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Tailored Halter Top £48 SHOP NOW Another 90s throwback we're happy to welcome back.

New Look Tall Stone Linen-Look Maxi Skirt £20 SHOP NOW *Chefs kiss*

Anthropologie Asymmetrical Hardware Satchel £88 SHOP NOW A designer-coded bag for under £90? Sign me up.

MANGO Oval Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.

