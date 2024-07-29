People Who Never Follow Trends Rely On These 5 Outfit Formulas to Make Shorts Look Elegant

Shorts are a dream for casual dressers, but a challenge for those with a smarter, more elevated style. We're used to seeing this summer staple worn with slogan tees, strappy tops and flat footwear, but if an occasion calls for more formal attire, shorts are generally left out of the outfit-planning process.

I'm here to right this wrong (with a little help from my most trusted influencers). It turns out shorts can take on a whole new identity when paired with certain tops, jackets, shoes and accessories. In some cases, it's as simple as adding a blazer and pumps with a slight heel, or choosing a tailored pair and styling them as you would trousers. But it always helps to have a visual aid, so we've rounded up some of the most polished shorts outfits from Instagram to inspire you.

Take a look at the following five looks if you're hoping to spruce up your linen, denim or bermuda-style shorts.

SMART SHORTS OUTFITS:

1. White Shirt + Pinstripe Shorts + Mules

Style Notes: Pinstripes add an air of formality to any look—I'm confident you could comfortably wear this outfit to the office without getting any sideways looks.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW A classic white shirt is a quick route to looking smart.

NA-KD Pinstriped Tailored Shorts £27 SHOP NOW Chic and affordable.

Aesther Ekme Black Soft Baguette Bag £284 SHOP NOW This is the perfect everyday bag.

AMINA MUADDI Alexa Pvc Mules £565 SHOP NOW A fun finishing touch.

2. Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Mary Janes

Style Notes: I love the proportions created by a blazer and mid-length bermuda shorts. It looks so considered, with the boxiness on top counterbalancing the bare legs.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW M&S has knocked it out of the park with this one.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW The sunglasses on every fashion editor's wish list.

COS Ribbed Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A classic tank top is a great layering piece.

massimo dutti 100% Linen Bermuda Shorts With Double Darts £60 SHOP NOW Made from 100% linen, these will keep you cool even in a stuffy office.

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW Reformation has seriously stepped up its shoe game this season (pun intended).

2. Shorts Suit + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: If you're trying to look smart, suiting is the simplest choice. Find a coordinating blazer-and-shorts set that does all the hard work for you.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Fitted Linen Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Every outfit will look better with this blazer.

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Shorts £67 SHOP NOW This tailored pair is a nice change from the drawstring linen shorts we've seen everywhere.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats £595 SHOP NOW It's an investment, but a wise one.

4. Waistcoat + Denim Shorts + Court Shoes

Style Notes: Even denim shorts can be smartened up with the right styling. A waistcoat adds that formal finesse, while sleek court shoes and a tote bag ground the high-low look.

Shop the Look:

River Island Cream Linen Blend Button Up Waistcoat £38 SHOP NOW Waistcoats like this one keep selling out, so act fast.

Jeanerica Belem Shorts £170 SHOP NOW This light-blue wash contrasts nicely with the chocolate brown tones.

ralph lauren Reversible Suede Medium Bellport Tote £649 SHOP NOW Space for your laptop, purse and other on-the-go essentials.

LK bennett Floret Nude 5 Leather Pointed Courts £249 SHOP NOW There's something so timeless about a brown court shoe.

5. Bardot Top + Knee-Length Shorts

Style Notes: Longline denim shorts might be the most divisive trend of summer ’24, but they're ideal if you want slightly more coverage. Team a black pair with a Bardot top and pumps for an elegant evening look.

Shop the Look:

massimo dutti Off-The-Shoulder Top £36 SHOP NOW This looks a lot more expensive than it is.

Gap Black Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts £40 SHOP NOW Easy to wear casually, too.