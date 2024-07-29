People Who Never Follow Trends Rely On These 5 Outfit Formulas to Make Shorts Look Elegant
Shorts are a dream for casual dressers, but a challenge for those with a smarter, more elevated style. We're used to seeing this summer staple worn with slogan tees, strappy tops and flat footwear, but if an occasion calls for more formal attire, shorts are generally left out of the outfit-planning process.
I'm here to right this wrong (with a little help from my most trusted influencers). It turns out shorts can take on a whole new identity when paired with certain tops, jackets, shoes and accessories. In some cases, it's as simple as adding a blazer and pumps with a slight heel, or choosing a tailored pair and styling them as you would trousers. But it always helps to have a visual aid, so we've rounded up some of the most polished shorts outfits from Instagram to inspire you.
Take a look at the following five looks if you're hoping to spruce up your linen, denim or bermuda-style shorts.
SMART SHORTS OUTFITS:
1. White Shirt + Pinstripe Shorts + Mules
Style Notes: Pinstripes add an air of formality to any look—I'm confident you could comfortably wear this outfit to the office without getting any sideways looks.
Shop the Look:
2. Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Mary Janes
Style Notes: I love the proportions created by a blazer and mid-length bermuda shorts. It looks so considered, with the boxiness on top counterbalancing the bare legs.
Shop the Look:
The sunglasses on every fashion editor's wish list.
Made from 100% linen, these will keep you cool even in a stuffy office.
Reformation has seriously stepped up its shoe game this season (pun intended).
2. Shorts Suit + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: If you're trying to look smart, suiting is the simplest choice. Find a coordinating blazer-and-shorts set that does all the hard work for you.
Shop the Look:
This tailored pair is a nice change from the drawstring linen shorts we've seen everywhere.
4. Waistcoat + Denim Shorts + Court Shoes
Style Notes: Even denim shorts can be smartened up with the right styling. A waistcoat adds that formal finesse, while sleek court shoes and a tote bag ground the high-low look.
Shop the Look:
Waistcoats like this one keep selling out, so act fast.
Space for your laptop, purse and other on-the-go essentials.
There's something so timeless about a brown court shoe.
5. Bardot Top + Knee-Length Shorts
Style Notes: Longline denim shorts might be the most divisive trend of summer ’24, but they're ideal if you want slightly more coverage. Team a black pair with a Bardot top and pumps for an elegant evening look.
Shop the Look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
