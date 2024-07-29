People Who Never Follow Trends Rely On These 5 Outfit Formulas to Make Shorts Look Elegant

Shorts are a dream for casual dressers, but a challenge for those with a smarter, more elevated style. We're used to seeing this summer staple worn with slogan tees, strappy tops and flat footwear, but if an occasion calls for more formal attire, shorts are generally left out of the outfit-planning process.

I'm here to right this wrong (with a little help from my most trusted influencers). It turns out shorts can take on a whole new identity when paired with certain tops, jackets, shoes and accessories. In some cases, it's as simple as adding a blazer and pumps with a slight heel, or choosing a tailored pair and styling them as you would trousers. But it always helps to have a visual aid, so we've rounded up some of the most polished shorts outfits from Instagram to inspire you.

Take a look at the following five looks if you're hoping to spruce up your linen, denim or bermuda-style shorts.

SMART SHORTS OUTFITS:

1. White Shirt + Pinstripe Shorts + Mules

Smart shorts outfits: @sylviemus_ wears a white shirt with pinstripe shorts

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Pinstripes add an air of formality to any look—I'm confident you could comfortably wear this outfit to the office without getting any sideways looks.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

A classic white shirt is a quick route to looking smart.

NA-KD Pinstriped Tailored Shorts
NA-KD
Pinstriped Tailored Shorts

Chic and affordable.

Black Soft Baguette Bag
Aesther Ekme
Black Soft Baguette Bag

This is the perfect everyday bag.

Alexa Pvc Mules
AMINA MUADDI
Alexa Pvc Mules

A fun finishing touch.

2. Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Mary Janes

Smart shorts outfits: @mcristinastyling wears a black blazer with shorts and mary janes

(Image credit: @mcristinastyling)

Style Notes: I love the proportions created by a blazer and mid-length bermuda shorts. It looks so considered, with the boxiness on top counterbalancing the bare legs.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer
M&S Collection
Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer

M&S has knocked it out of the park with this one.

Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

The sunglasses on every fashion editor's wish list.

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

A classic tank top is a great layering piece.

Massimo Dutti 100% LINEN BERMUDA SHORTS WITH DOUBLE DARTS
massimo dutti
100% Linen Bermuda Shorts With Double Darts

Made from 100% linen, these will keep you cool even in a stuffy office.

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

Reformation has seriously stepped up its shoe game this season (pun intended).

2. Shorts Suit + Ballet Flats

Smart shorts outfits: @deborabrosa wears a shorts suit with ballet flats

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: If you're trying to look smart, suiting is the simplest choice. Find a coordinating blazer-and-shorts set that does all the hard work for you.

Shop the Look:

Fitted Linen Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted Linen Blazer

Every outfit will look better with this blazer.

Tailored Linen Shorts
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Shorts

This tailored pair is a nice change from the drawstring linen shorts we've seen everywhere.

Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats

It's an investment, but a wise one.

4. Waistcoat + Denim Shorts + Court Shoes

Smart shorts outfits: @anoukyve wears a white waistcoat with denim shorts

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Even denim shorts can be smartened up with the right styling. A waistcoat adds that formal finesse, while sleek court shoes and a tote bag ground the high-low look.

Shop the Look:

River Island Cream Linen Blend Waistcoat
River Island
Cream Linen Blend Button Up Waistcoat

Waistcoats like this one keep selling out, so act fast.

Jeanerica Belem Shorts
Jeanerica
Belem Shorts

This light-blue wash contrasts nicely with the chocolate brown tones.

Ralph Lauren Reversible Suede Medium Bellport Tote
ralph lauren
Reversible Suede Medium Bellport Tote

Space for your laptop, purse and other on-the-go essentials.

LK Bennett Floret Nude 5 Leather Pointed Courts
LK bennett
Floret Nude 5 Leather Pointed Courts

There's something so timeless about a brown court shoe.

5. Bardot Top + Knee-Length Shorts

Smart shorts outfits: @daniellejinadu wears a Bardot top with knee-length shorts

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Longline denim shorts might be the most divisive trend of summer ’24, but they're ideal if you want slightly more coverage. Team a black pair with a Bardot top and pumps for an elegant evening look.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Off-the-Shoulder Top
massimo dutti
Off-The-Shoulder Top

This looks a lot more expensive than it is.

Next Gap Mid Rise Longline Shorts
Gap
Black Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

Easy to wear casually, too.

Maison Margiela Tabi
New Look
Leather-Look Slingback Block Heel Court Shoes

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

