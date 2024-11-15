Zoë, Bella and Laura Have Been Carrying This New It Bag For Weeks—Now It's Finally Landed
If, like me, you have a penchant for all things celebrity style, then you might have noticed that a stylish selection of A-listers have all come to acquire a very specific bag trend. Found in the clutches of Laura Harrier, Sofia Richie Grainge, Bella Hadid and several others, Saint Laurent's newly debuted Y Bag (£2900) is an instant celebrity success.
Designed in the form of a roomy tote, this elegant pouch features an inconspicuous Y design that traces the brim of the bag, extending down to the bottom. Neither flashy nor ostentatious, this emerging bag trend hits the celebrity sweet spot of recognisable, but not in your face—a true quiet luxury good, if you will.
Spotted in the arms of Laura Harrier, who selected hers in the jet-black colourway, the actor styled her tote with a simple vest top, blue jeans and square-toe flats. Sporting a casual outfit that spoke to the versatile nature of the designer bag, Harrier proved that the simple silhouette can chameleon into casual looks just as easily as smart ensembles. Zoë Kravitz (a long-serving Saint Laurent girl) has also been seen with the black version of the bag.
Styling hers in a similarly low-key way, Iris Law wore her cognac-coloured bag with a white lacy vest top and floor-grazing jeans. With a roomy silhouette that boasts plenty of internal space, the trending bag is an obvious choice for daily styling.
Inspired by the Saint Laurent archives, this bag pulls from designs that have been in the label's repertoire since the 70s. Utilising the Y motif that has long adorned some of the houses' most popular items, this fresh iteration of the classic design is showcased on a minimal palette that perfectly compliments the refined energy of style in 2024.
With a slouchy silhouette that taps into the season's growing preference for an unstructured bag, and a celebrity fan list that includes the likes of Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie Graigne and Angelina Jolie, this elegant bag has all of the hallmarks of becoming a new-season cult-buy.
Set to work its way into the wardrobes of all of the most stylish people I know, read on to discover the Saint Laurent Y Bag here, and shop our edit of our other favourite Saint Laurent bags below.
SHOP THE SAINT LAURENT Y BAG HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SAINT LAURENT BAGS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
