This Basket Bag Has Reached Icon Status—As a Shopping Editor, Here's Why It's Worth It

The Puzzle, the Flamenco, the Hammock—Loewe has made a name for itself as a brand that knows how to create a great bag, and with summer's arrival, in-the-know fashion people are unpacking the seasonal accessory they always turn to for luxury, style and practicality: the Loewe Anagram Basket Bag.

There may be an official start date to summer, but I can always predict the season's early arrival by my first sighting of a basket bag. The style is synonymous with the warmer months and is my personal litmus test that it's time to start assembling my summer wardrobe. For a long time, the basket bag flew somewhat under the radar as a stylish way to transport our essentials, whether exploring European cities or heading to the beach. But that all changed when the former creative director of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson, brought the bag back into the fashion conversation in 2017.

Many brands have turned their hand to the humble basket bag, but Loewe has become known for its excellence in creating this particular style, pioneering the straw bag into the luxury space. As soon as the original Loewe basket bag hit the runways, the fashion crowd caught on quickly. The bag became the It bag of the season, and, since then, the brand has brought its playful nature to reinventing the summer accessory over the years.

Loewe has carved out a unique brand perspective that balances both the timeless and the extraordinary—any brand that can create buzz with both a pigeon clutch and a coveted basket bag should be applauded. And whilst its bolder moments of tomato-stamped hot air balloons and striking collaborations will always catch our eye, its minimalist styles are still celebrated for their craftspersonship, elegant designs and recognisable features.

The Anagram Basket Bag is one such piece that exemplifies the brand's success in timeless design. Starting with the understated appeal of the woven basket bag, luxury is added through the high-quality leather accents of sturdy handles and, of course, the Loewe brand anagram. As an investment buy, you can rest assured that this is a piece you’ll gladly come back to every summer for years, if not decades, to come, and the subtle branding supports this. Whilst many designer bags shout their high-end origins, the simple feature of the anagram hints at its luxurious roots to those in the know, whilst the construction and elegance tell those that aren’t familiar that this is a designer buy.

Since its release, Loewe's Anagram basket bag has become one of the most desired of all designer bags. With such popularity, the brand now offers the bag in three sizes—small, medium and large—with variety in designs and leather colourways to choose from. The open silhouette gives a relaxed feel to this everyday bag, primed to be filled with all your daily essentials, whether that’s picky bits for a picnic in the park, or a mix of towels, SPF and books for a day at the beach. Even some of my fellow fashion followers swap out their work totes for this summery style when the weather heats up, and as it's gained its icon title, who could blame them?

Keep scrolling to shop the Loewe Anagram Basket Bag.

